Pete’s Pops ‘Golden Pop’ Promotion Returns

Four lucky customers will come away with a gold-coated popsicle — their ticket to a year of free pops.

Pete’s Pops is bringing back its annual Wonka-inspired Golden Pop promotion, giving customers the opportunity to win big — with the promise of a delicious consolation prize.

Inspired by the man who once proclaimed, “however small the chance might be of striking lucky, the chance was there,” Pete’s will place four golden popsicles, coated in real gold leaf, inside of its end-of-year mystery boxes — Willy Wonka-style. The four lucky customers who discover a golden pop in their box will receive free Pete’s Pops for the 2023 season.

The promotion runs from Saturday, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Winners must post a photo of their winning pop to social media.

Owner Pete Cooney said that the promotion started four years ago as a way to show appreciation for customers at the end of the busy season, as well as a way to drive sales as the weather starts to turn cold.

Starting Saturday, each of the four Pete’s locations will offer mystery packs of 10 popsicles for $30 each. The packs will include five different popsicle flavors.

“Some people just order the same thing every time, but we think we have a ton of great flavors we want people to try,” Cooney said. “And so doing the mystery packs is a nice, affordable way for people to try new flavors.”

Pete’s offers a wide variety of creative flavors, including spicy Mexican hot chocolate, Thai tea, banana cream and salted watermelon. The stock is always changing, so the mystery boxes are bound to be full of surprises.

Cooney said that the promotion also helps the business make meaningful connections with customers, especially the winners, who each receive a personalized badge that they can present to access their free pops.

“It’s fun, we get to kind of know those folks, and it feels like they’re a little bit get behind the scenes look at the business and us and that’s also a fun part about the promotion,” Cooney added.

One of last year’s winners, Mark Holcomb, chimed in on Pete’s social media announcement to say that he enjoyed his prize.

“We have LOVED our free pops this year!! Thanks so much! Good luck to next years’ golden pop winners!” he wrote.

Pete’s has two Milwaukee locations, at 916 E. Russell Ave., in Bay View , and at 3809 W. Vliet St. Pete’s is also located in Whitefish Bay at 334 E. Silver Spring Dr. and in West Allis at 1977 S. 71st St.

Pete’s also runs a mobile popsicle stand and a seasonal booth at the Milwaukee Public Market, which will not be involved in the weekend promotion.

Pete’s on Vliet Street is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. The other locations are open Friday from 4 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. The Golden Pop promotion will only take place Saturday and Sunday.

More information is available on the Pete’s Pops website and Facebook page.