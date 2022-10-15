Jamaican Restaurant Fiyahside Plans New Location
The Jamaican restaurant has plans for a second location near 61st and Capitol.
Fiyahside, a northside spot for Jamaican cuisine, has plans to open a new location on W. Capitol Drive in a former Chinese restaurant.
That’s according to a license application, which notes plans for a full service restaurant at 6113 W. Capitol Dr. The restaurant originally opened in December 2016 at 3709 W. Villard Ave., adjacent to Paul’s Petro gas station. As of Oct. 14, that location remained open — with a nearly constant flow of customers observed during a mid-day lunch rush. Lascelles Rattray is the registered agent for both locations.
Fiyahside serves authentic Jamaican dishes including jerk chicken, curry goat, steamed cabbage and red beans and rice. The restaurant is also known for its ginger-based juices sourced from Aunt Manda’s, a local small business. The restaurant does not serve alcohol.
A representative of Fiyahside did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
Fiyahside’s planned new location would fill a vacancy left by New China Restaurant, which closed several weeks ago, according to a note on the license application. The 2,400 square-foot-building has multiple tenants including Praise Temple Church and a barber shop.
According to Fiyahside’s Facebook page, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The new location would be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a business plan of operation.
