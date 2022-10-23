The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Group Unveils Plans To Replace 794 With Boulevard

1. Group Unveils Plans To Replace 794 With Boulevard

Rethink 794 thinks replacing elevated freeway with boulevard could lead to $1.5 billion in development, better city.

Oct 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Federal Rules Shut Down County’s Largest Dog Park

2. MKE County: Federal Rules Shut Down County’s Largest Dog Park

Runway Dog Park to close Nov. 1. County looks to create replacement, seeks citizen input.

Oct 20th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Building Street Through Bradley Center Site

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Building Street Through Bradley Center Site

But only conditionally. Proposal hinges on approval of new concert venue.

Oct 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Inside The Harbor District’s Newest Restaurant

4. Inside The Harbor District’s Newest Restaurant

Bridgewater Modern Grill, site of ‘longest riverfront patio,’ opens Tuesday.

Oct 20th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Proposed Iron District Soccer Team Would Start Play in 2025

5. Proposed Iron District Soccer Team Would Start Play in 2025

Naming contest underway. Team would compete in USL Championship League.

Oct 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Prosecutors To Conclude Their Case in Darrell Brooks Trial Wednesday

6. Prosecutors To Conclude Their Case in Darrell Brooks Trial Wednesday

Brooks, who is representing himself, will begin his defense the same day.

Oct 18th, 2022 by Evan Casey

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

7. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Darrell Brooks Jr. Begins Defense in Waukesha Christmas Parade Killings Trial

8. Darrell Brooks Jr. Begins Defense in Waukesha Christmas Parade Killings Trial

Facing 76 criminal offenses and representing himself, Brooks gives opening statement.

Oct 20th, 2022 by Evan Casey

Tim Michels Promises to Fix Milwaukee

9. Tim Michels Promises to Fix Milwaukee

But how? He made his case Tuesday at Rotary luncheon.

Oct 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Two New Oak Leaf Connections Planned for 2023

10. MKE County: Two New Oak Leaf Connections Planned for 2023

One trail would extend network on city’s far northwest side while another would connect Milwaukee and Racine counties.

Oct 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

“Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days” kicks off on Wednesday, October 19

2. “Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days” kicks off on Wednesday, October 19

 

Oct 17th, 2022 by Ald. Scott Spiker

Court Orders Mequon-Thiensville to Turn Over More Email Lists

3. Court Orders Mequon-Thiensville to Turn Over More Email Lists

Government distribution lists are public records

Oct 19th, 2022 by Wisconsin Transparency Project

The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show

4. The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show

The Sugar Maple will undergo a head-to-toe transformation.

Sep 9th, 2022 by Sugar Maple

Homicidal reckless driver kills pastor at busy downtown intersection

5. Homicidal reckless driver kills pastor at busy downtown intersection

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman October 13, 2022

Oct 13th, 2022 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Cara Tolliver Joins WILL Team

6. Cara Tolliver Joins WILL Team

Tolliver will assist WILL’s litigation department as new hire for Associate Counsel

Oct 14th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Senseless gun violence ends a much-loved 12-year-old’s journey before it truly gets started

7. Senseless gun violence ends a much-loved 12-year-old’s journey before it truly gets started

Joint statement from all members of the Milwaukee Common Council: Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderman Michael J. Murphy, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Oct 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Common Council

Milwaukee Downtown names its 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners

8. Milwaukee Downtown names its 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners

Key projects and downtown players recognized at Milwaukee Downtown’s 2022 annual meeting

Oct 19th, 2022 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Mistruths dominate Mandela Barnes’ campaign

10. Mistruths dominate Mandela Barnes’ campaign

“To the undecided voters out there at this late hour, I ask you to vote for me, because I’m the candidate who won’t lie to you,” said Lena Taylor.

Aug 8th, 2016 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

