The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Group Unveils Plans To Replace 794 With Boulevard
Rethink 794 thinks replacing elevated freeway with boulevard could lead to $1.5 billion in development, better city.
Oct 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. MKE County: Federal Rules Shut Down County’s Largest Dog Park
Runway Dog Park to close Nov. 1. County looks to create replacement, seeks citizen input.
Oct 20th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Building Street Through Bradley Center Site
But only conditionally. Proposal hinges on approval of new concert venue.
Oct 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Inside The Harbor District’s Newest Restaurant
Bridgewater Modern Grill, site of ‘longest riverfront patio,’ opens Tuesday.
Oct 20th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
5. Proposed Iron District Soccer Team Would Start Play in 2025
Naming contest underway. Team would compete in USL Championship League.
Oct 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Prosecutors To Conclude Their Case in Darrell Brooks Trial Wednesday
Brooks, who is representing himself, will begin his defense the same day.
Oct 18th, 2022 by Evan Casey
7. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. Darrell Brooks Jr. Begins Defense in Waukesha Christmas Parade Killings Trial
Facing 76 criminal offenses and representing himself, Brooks gives opening statement.
Oct 20th, 2022 by Evan Casey
9. Tim Michels Promises to Fix Milwaukee
But how? He made his case Tuesday at Rotary luncheon.
Oct 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. MKE County: Two New Oak Leaf Connections Planned for 2023
One trail would extend network on city’s far northwest side while another would connect Milwaukee and Racine counties.
Oct 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. “Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days” kicks off on Wednesday, October 19
Oct 17th, 2022 by Ald. Scott Spiker
3. Court Orders Mequon-Thiensville to Turn Over More Email Lists
Government distribution lists are public records
Oct 19th, 2022 by Wisconsin Transparency Project
4. The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show
The Sugar Maple will undergo a head-to-toe transformation.
Sep 9th, 2022 by Sugar Maple
5. Homicidal reckless driver kills pastor at busy downtown intersection
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman October 13, 2022
Oct 13th, 2022 by Ald. Bob Bauman
6. Cara Tolliver Joins WILL Team
Tolliver will assist WILL’s litigation department as new hire for Associate Counsel
Oct 14th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
7. Senseless gun violence ends a much-loved 12-year-old’s journey before it truly gets started
Joint statement from all members of the Milwaukee Common Council: Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderman Michael J. Murphy, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Oct 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Common Council
8. Milwaukee Downtown names its 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners
Key projects and downtown players recognized at Milwaukee Downtown’s 2022 annual meeting
Oct 19th, 2022 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
10. Mistruths dominate Mandela Barnes’ campaign
“To the undecided voters out there at this late hour, I ask you to vote for me, because I’m the candidate who won’t lie to you,” said Lena Taylor.
Aug 8th, 2016 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
