Tim Michels Promises to Fix Milwaukee

Call it the Michels paradox.

Based on Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels‘ comments Tuesday, Milwaukee is either absolutely essential for Wisconsin’s success, or no more important than his hometown of Lomira (population: 2,361).

“There is an old saying that as Milwaukee goes, so goes the state,” said Michels in endorsing the adage in an appearance before the Rotary Club of Milwaukee . “No state in the union can be as great as it can be if its biggest city doesn’t have its problems resolved.”

He identified crime as Milwaukee’s biggest problem, triggered he said by the culture around the “defund the police” movement. So would he give the city a sales tax that Mayor Cavalier Johnson is asking for to not only avoid police layoffs but increase the number of officers?

“Milwaukee is not more important than any other city,” said Michels in identifying that the city doesn’t merit special treatment.

Referencing his career in business, the candidate said he wanted to look at Milwaukee’s “middle line” to see what is being spent before considering any new revenue source. He won’t find any defunding of the police.

The Milwaukee Police Department‘s budget is poised to be $300 million in 2023, up from $297.3 million in 2020. There are fewer sworn officers today, but that’s primarily due to the outcome of a state-protected bargaining process that has driven salaries and benefits higher. The local police and fire unions, exempt from Act 10, have both endorsed Michels.

The city faces a looming need to begin laying off one in four workers in 2025, including police and firefighters, as a result of a requirement to have its pension system 100% funded. A September Wisconsin Policy Forum report notes that police and fire employees account for 80% of the pension’s growing costs, but only 43% of the city’s workforce. The system is currently 83.4% funded, five percentage points above the national average

Michels, in other remarks in his speech, keyed in on the state’s expected 2023 surplus of $5 billion as a sign that the state is overtaxing its residents. But it’s also a result that Wisconsin is defunding Milwaukee and other cities. Adjusted for inflation, the City of Milwaukee’s budget office reports Milwaukee receives $155 million less annually in shared revenue than it did in 2000. The shared revenue structure was designed as a way to rebate income tax revenue to cities and counties, but the amount provided has been effectively frozen for nearly two decades.

The candidate said everything would be “on the table,” but that he wanted local officials to ultimately decide the issue. Milwaukee and other cities cannot institute new taxes without state approval.

“Milwaukee is not the problem, Milwaukee has a problem and I am going to fix it,” said Michels of crime. “I have been a bold leader my entire life. I will roll up my sleeves. I will work with anybody to fix these problems.”

Michels has taken a different tact than other Republican candidates, spending more time in Milwaukee. He noted he’s visited the Harambee neighborhood and places on the South Side. “I have gone into the toughest neighborhoods in Milwaukee and my danger radar has never gone off once,” said the former Army ranger. He said residents thanked him for coming, expressed surprise he was there and discussed issues. But neither Harambee nor Lincoln Village, both sites of new Republican campaign offices, are regularly mentioned in discussions of Milwaukee’s “toughest” neighborhoods. Harambee is one of the city’s leaders in property value growth and the site of a $105 million development.

Michels did encounter crime in Milwaukee, but on the affluent Lower East Side during a press conference. Someone attempted to steal a Kia across the street from the event. He said the thieves are emboldened by a lack of respect for law enforcement officers. He said that would change on his inauguration day when he would make it clear to law enforcement officers and criminals that he “backs the blue.”

Michels’ opponent, Governor addressed Rotary last week and said increasing shared revenue is his top priority. But his proposal on its own would be far from enough to address Milwaukee’s issue. An approximately 8% increase, as Evers is proposing, would net the city an additional $17.5 million annually on top of the $219.1 million it is budgeting to receive in 2023. An additional public safety supplement proposed by Evers would grant the city an additional $478,000 annually. Evers has also proposed allowing a sales tax increase, but the Wisconsin State Legislature removed the proposal from his budget.

In a 40-minute appearance, Michels also discussed a host of other issues including abortion, education and Wisconsin being “open for business.”

On abortion, he said he would sign a new abortion ban that includes exceptions for rape and incest. “I am not against contraception as they are saying. I will not arrest a doctor as they are saying. I am a reasonable guy,” he said.

On education, which he said was Milwaukee’s number two issue, he endorsed universal school choice and a potential breakup of Milwaukee Public Schools. “If we have to break up MPS and start from scratch? We’ll do that. We’ll also create competition in the education space.”

Michels intends to bring back Governor Scott Walker‘s “open for business” sign at the state’s borders. He said it would be the first thing he does. “Right now there are too many liberals that think business is bad, profit is evil,” he said.