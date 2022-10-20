Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s largest off-leash dog park will be closing in the coming weeks, thanks to rules created by, of all things, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Runway Dog Park, located south of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport near the intersection of S. Howell Ave. and E. Rawson Ave., has been open to the public for the past 15 years and offers 26 acres of space for dogs and their companions to roam. It sits on land owned by the airport but is managed by Milwaukee County Parks. It is scheduled to close to the public on Nov. 1.

During a recent review of the airport’s master plan, the FAA noted that the dog park does not meet the federal agency’s regulations requiring all airport property to be used for aviation-related activities only. “Continued use of a dog area on airport property would jeopardize millions of dollars in federal airport funding,” a spokesperson for the airport told Urban Milwaukee.

A description of the Runway Dog Park by county parks notes that it offers, “a separate fenced-in area for small dogs as well as wood-chipped trails, a covered pavilion with picnic tables and agility equipment including an A-frame, adjustable tire jump and hound hoops.” The next biggest dog park in Milwaukee is at the 10-acre Granville Dog Exercise Area, 11718 W. Good Hope Rd.

“As a dog owner myself, I understand the disappointment that many residents in the surrounding community feel about losing this cherished neighborhood amenity,” said County Executive David Crowley in his recent budget address. “That is why the 2023 budget includes funding for a site selection review of county land for planning on the replacement of Runway Dog Park.”

The parks department has also created an interactive map that allows residents to pinpoint areas where they would like to see a dog park in the future. The can be accessed on this webpage. The map allows users to drop pins and leave comments explaining why they think it would be an ideal spot for a dog park.