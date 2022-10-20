Bucks Building Street Through Bradley Center Site
But only conditionally. Proposal hinges on approval of new concert venue.
The Milwaukee Bucks and City of Milwaukee are moving forward on a plan to build a new street through the Bradley Center site.
An extension of N. 5th St. would be built north from W. State St. to W. Highland Ave. and Fiserv Forum. W. Highland Ave. between N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and N. 6th St., which resembles a large sidewalk more than a street, would be dedicated as a pedestrian corridor.
“It will function as a public road most of the time unless it is closed for an event,” said area Alderman Robert Bauman when the Public Works Committee considered the easement proposal on Wednesday. The public access easement’s adoption is structured as conditional given the potential that the Common Council could reject the concert venue.
“There is obviously controversy surrounding this; there is no point in dancing around this,” said Bauman of the concert complex. “But the main event is the zoning change.”
The Common Council’s zoning committee is to consider the concert venue zoning proposal on Oct. 25. A City Plan Commission hearing on the zoning proposal, held to provide a recommendation to the council committee, lasted several hours.
“My suggestion would be we should wait to see what the zoning committee does,” said Ald. Mark Borkowski. In the past he’s called public relations and political strategist Craig Peterson, who leads the opposition to the concert venue, his “svengali.” Borkowski suggested a special meeting before the full council meeting, only to be used if the zoning committee endorsed the plan.
Bauman said that wouldn’t solve any issues, as the full council could still reject the concert venue and the easement is already conditional.
“I cannot believe there is controversy from us getting out of the obligation to build a multi-million dollar street,” said Bauman. “This is obviously in the best interest of the city.”
Borkowski said there seems to be a push within City Hall to move the concert venue proposal forward quickly. Mayor Cavalier Johnson has endorsed the proposal, joining two press conferences to tout the proposal. But Bauman disagreed that it’s being fast-tracked.
Brian Randall, an attorney representing the Bucks, was called forward to provide details on the proposal. He said the proposal would add a street grid to the site which future buildings would also utilize. The concert venue is to occupy only a third of the vacant lot. The team was given the property as part of the larger Fiserv Forum funding agreement in exchange for paying to demolish the Bradley Center.
The attorney said the private road setup would avoid the conflicts that happen outside the Riverside Theater and other venues where trucks, buses and personal vehicles compete for limited space.
“I don’t know what I’m missing,” said Borkowski, while continuing to push to hold the proposal, but he was the only committee member to vote for this.
When Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II moved to recommend approval, Borkowski voted for the proposal making it a unanimous vote.
The full council will still need to approve both the easement and the zoning proposal for the concert complex.
September Renderings
August Renderings and Site Plan
Easement
Museum Alley Change
Another alley change drew no opposition. The committee unanimously recommended vacating an alley that bisects the proposed site of a new Milwaukee Public Museum at the northeast corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave.
“There is no longer a public purpose for the alley,” said Leichtling. The three properties that form the museum site will ultimately be combined, with the building spanning across all three.
A zoning change is still necessary for the museum’s construction.
