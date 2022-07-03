The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Say Goodbye to Harp & Shamrock Building

137-year-old building that housed tavern on Wells St. planned for demolition, though precisely when not clear.

Jun 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

2. The World Naked Bike Ride Returns

Milwaukee’s second annual ‘bare as you dare’ event takes place June 25.

May 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Komatsu Mining’s Massive New Harbor District Campus

P&H parent company swaps a ribbon cutting for a tree planting in opening new factory.

Jun 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Transportation: Bicycle-Walking Trail Would Run From S. 105th St. To Lakefront

9-mile Powerline Trail would connect Milwaukee and 3 suburbs. First leg opens this year.

Jun 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Plats and Parcels: New Development For One Of Milwaukee’s Most Contaminated Properties

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jun 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

6. “Kia Boyz” Film Results In Felony Charges

MPD uses web of evidence, including the film, to arrest 17-year-old. He faces multiple felony charges.

Jun 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Murphy’s Law: Which Democrat Can Beat Ron Johnson?

That may be the most important question for Democratic voters. And the answer?

Jun 20th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

8. Interviewing The ‘Kia Boyz’

Amid epidemic of car theft in city, video by ‘Tommy G’ interviews the perpetrators.

Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Schuster’s Department Store Getting Exposed

$105 million ThriveOn King project turning warehouse into offices, housing, food hall.

Jun 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Poll Shows Ron Johnson Trails Three Democrats, Evers Leads GOP Challengers

MU poll also shows Michels/Kleefisch in virtual tie in GOP primary for governor.

Jun 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

2. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced

Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added

May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

3. Three Spectacular, Rarely Seen Private Gardens in Milwaukee County Will Be Open to the Public July 30-31

 

Jul 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club

4. Public House 55 Taproom & Beer Garden Now Open

F Street Hospitality’s newest venture partners with Madison’s Karben4 Brewing

Jun 28th, 2022 by F Street Hospitality

5. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

6. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

7. Jazz in the Park Is Back Thursday Nights starting July 21

Free summer concert series in Cathedral Square Park ‘Jazz’s up’ this year’s Lineup

Jun 27th, 2022 by East Town Association

8. West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

9. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court

 

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges

10. Licenses revoked for two Milwaukee wholesale dealers

 

Jul 1st, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

