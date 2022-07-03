The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Say Goodbye to Harp & Shamrock Building
137-year-old building that housed tavern on Wells St. planned for demolition, though precisely when not clear.
Jun 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. The World Naked Bike Ride Returns
Milwaukee’s second annual ‘bare as you dare’ event takes place June 25.
May 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Komatsu Mining’s Massive New Harbor District Campus
P&H parent company swaps a ribbon cutting for a tree planting in opening new factory.
Jun 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Transportation: Bicycle-Walking Trail Would Run From S. 105th St. To Lakefront
9-mile Powerline Trail would connect Milwaukee and 3 suburbs. First leg opens this year.
Jun 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: New Development For One Of Milwaukee’s Most Contaminated Properties
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jun 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. “Kia Boyz” Film Results In Felony Charges
MPD uses web of evidence, including the film, to arrest 17-year-old. He faces multiple felony charges.
Jun 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: Which Democrat Can Beat Ron Johnson?
That may be the most important question for Democratic voters. And the answer?
Jun 20th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. Interviewing The ‘Kia Boyz’
Amid epidemic of car theft in city, video by ‘Tommy G’ interviews the perpetrators.
Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Schuster’s Department Store Getting Exposed
$105 million ThriveOn King project turning warehouse into offices, housing, food hall.
Jun 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Poll Shows Ron Johnson Trails Three Democrats, Evers Leads GOP Challengers
MU poll also shows Michels/Kleefisch in virtual tie in GOP primary for governor.
Jun 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced
Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added
May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
4. Public House 55 Taproom & Beer Garden Now Open
F Street Hospitality’s newest venture partners with Madison’s Karben4 Brewing
Jun 28th, 2022 by F Street Hospitality
7. Jazz in the Park Is Back Thursday Nights starting July 21
Free summer concert series in Cathedral Square Park ‘Jazz’s up’ this year’s Lineup
Jun 27th, 2022 by East Town Association
9. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court
Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges
