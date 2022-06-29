Say Goodbye to Harp & Shamrock Building
137-year-old building that housed tavern on Wells St. planned for demolition, though precisely when not clear.
The Harp and Shamrock tavern is closed. Now the 137-year-old building that housed it is poised to come down.
The two-story structure, 2104-2106 W. Wells St., has been leaning for years. But in 2021, things got bad enough that it was reported to the Department of Neighborhood Services for damaging the building to the west. An enforcement order to fix or remove the structure was issued in November, as well as a $508 invoice to register the building as vacant.
Reached Wednesday, Tase said he wasn’t sure yet whether the building would be demolished. But G3 Contractors applied for a raze permit on June 9 to demolish the building. As of publication for this story, the permit had not been issued.
The job cost, according to a permit request, is estimated at $61,836. The property is assessed for $109,200, but only $7,800 is attributed to the 0.09-acre lot.
Issues with the 3,436-square-foot building have long been known by the city. A 1994 assessor’s report found serious issues with the structure.
Horne, visiting the bar in 2014, noticed many issues remained. “To this day, there are pronounced ups and downs and backs and forths to the tavern’s walls and floors. This is no place to expect a carpenter’s square to run true,” wrote Horne.
According to assessment records, Tase purchased the property for $61,500 in 2015 from bar owner Allen J. Richards. In 2018, the property was transferred, with a value of $110,000, from Tase to 2106 Wells LLC, which lists Tase’s mother Athina Tase as its registered agent. Invoices for asbestos abatement refer to Aldo’s father Marko Tase.
The Tase family owns a number of properties in the city, including a now-vacant lot at 324-326 W. State St. The family demolished the vacant, 1885 building on that site in 2020.
2014 Photos
2022 Photos
