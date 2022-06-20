Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For most Democrats this year the race isn’t about the “issues.” It’s about one single goal: “winning and beating Ron Johnson is more important than any issue, than anything else,” says one Democratic consultant.

Given Johnson’s low approval rating with state voters, and the long list of controversial, unproven claims he has made, there is an opportunity for the right opponent to unite Democrats, independents and even some Republicans in a vote against Johnson, the consultant contends.

The front runners in the polls right now are Lt. Governorand Bucks executive. But is either the best candidate to defeat Johnson? Not to, former Democratic state legislator and UW-Milwaukee political science professor. “I’d say Tom Nelson has the best chance of beating Johnson andthe second best,” he says, “with the important caveat that this is different from predicting who will win the primary.”

For Lee and other observers, it gets down to how vulnerable each Democratic candidate would be to Republican attack ads. When you are as far underwater in approval ratings as Johnson, you have to drag your opponent down to that level. Which is to say the general election could be a nasty mud fight. This race could be the most important in the nation for control of the U.S. Senate and there will be money pouring in from both parties for attack ads.

To Democratic blogger and former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz, the one candidate he’s certain can’t withstand a GOP broadside is Lasry, “who at 34, only came to Wisconsin when his father bought the [Milwaukee] Bucks and who has accomplished nothing without the help of his parents. They got him a job as an intern in the Obama White House and a job on Wall Street and made him an executive in the Bucks organization….He was being paid $300,000 as an executive… also gifted a $50 million stake in the team. To add insult to injury, that $50 million share gained enormous value thanks to the $250 million in corporate welfare that went to the Bucks to build their new arena.”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cieslewicz pours on more in his critique , but you get the idea. The number of potential attack lines, that Lasry is a daddy’s boy, a New Yorker and carpetbagger who came here to get rich off the taxpayers, are many, and the problem is Lasry can’t answer with anything he has accomplished on his own, because there is nothing. Lasry’s main qualification for the race is the money he can spend on a campaign, but whichever Democrat wins will get a lot of national money.

The case against Barnes as too liberal to win was made back in December in The Jewish Insider: “Barnes, who favors progressive policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, is a staunch supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and he has expressed admiration for such far-left Squad members as Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Those affinities have already drawn conservative attacks that are sure to intensify if Barnes advances to the general election.

“Republicans are, I think, salivating to face Barnes,” said Jessica Taylor, a Senate elections editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “They argue that he’s too progressive for the state.”

As Dan Bice has reported, Barnes has in the past called for defunding the police and abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, but now says he no longer holds to either position. You can bet Barnes would be attacked for such stands, but weighing against that is his winning personality: In person he comes off as a regular guy who’s modest, thoughtful and far from radical. That personality comes through in his ads, “Milk” and “Doors,” and has probably also helped him gain support when campaigning in rural areas (he has visited every county in Wisconsin more than once).

State Treasurer Godlewski seems in many ways like the perfect candidate to defeat Johnson. She was won statewide office, is backed by Emily’s List, and from the beginning positioned herself as a “common sense” Democrat rather than a far left candidate. Washington Post columnist declared that Godlewski “could be the best chance to defeat” Johnson. As the only woman in the race Godlewski seems like the perfect messenger for abortion rights, which is likely to be a key issue in the election, and she comes off best in ads where she portrays herself as a fighter for such rights

Except. Pesky questions regarding how truthful she is keep popping up, including her claim she has a master degree (she does not) and that she cut $20 million from the Pentagon budget when she worked as Defense Department consultant (she could provide no evidence for this) and the fact she failed in vote in the 2016 presidential election. None of these strike me as fatal, but might help explain why she has made little headway in the polls to date.

Finally there is Tom Nelson, who ranks fourth in the polls and whose main support seems to be in Dane County (including Cieslewicz). As a former state legislator (for eight years) and current Outagamie County Executive (for more than 10 years), Nelson could have run as the most experienced, most competent candidate, “a kind of Tony Evers-style campaign,” a Democrat consultant contends, but instead has misread the current mood of Democrats, campaigning as a hell raising, Bernie Sanders-backing populist. “Serving alongside Bernie Sanders in the Senate and taking back the country from the Wall Street fat cats and corporate crooks who have closed our factories, busted our unions and betrayed our working class would be an honor,” Nelson has declared.

Nelson also backs Medicare for all, which Democrats presidential candidates who backed this in 2020 had trouble explaining and defending and would be a certain attack ad by Johnson. Still, Nelson has won reelection in a county that backed Donald Trump for president by a big margin.

Nelson probably would be the least vulnerable to attacks by Johnson, yet he seems to have no gravitas in his two campaign ads, which might help explain (along with having the least money to spend) why he ranks last in the polls. It’s a lot easier to get excited about Barnes and Godlewski in their ads, which might help them withstand any attacks. I think they have the best chance of beating Johnson, followed by Nelson and in dead last, Lasry. But you may draw a different conclusion based on the information presented here, so feel free to offer your thoughts.