Ben Caya‘s foray into the beer business began in 2011 in his college basement near UW-Milwaukee. Now he’s poised to build a brand new factory near Capitol Drive.

“It started as buying and selling used beer kegs,” said the Spike Brewing founder and CEO to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee on June 16. “My landlord actually lived above me. I don’t know how she tolerated having full-sized semi-trucks dropping off products for us to modify.”

The company now manufactures and distributes brewing equipment in a leased facility at 3866 N. Fratney St. in the Riverworks business park. It has 25 employees and 24,000 square feet of space.

But Spike is planning to purchase a vacant, city-owned lot near N. Holton St. and W. Capitol Dr. for $1 and develop a $9 million, 70,000-square-foot plant that would be completely solar powered. RACM will provide a $2 million loan for environmental cleanup and the project will also leverage federal New Market Tax Credits.

Spike’s plans call for a test brewery for customer demonstrations and brewing lessons, an engineering lab, dedicated office space and space for three new production lines: commercial tanks, electrical panels and CNC coiling. The firm would initially occupy 45,000 square feet of the facility, leasing the remaining space until expansion warrants taking it over. Caya hopes to create 20 additional jobs.

“This is one of the worst properties in the city when it comes to environmental conditions,” said RACM assistant executive director Dave Misky. He said he had talked to Caya a couple years ago about potentially moving to the property, given its proximity to the company’s current facility.

“The stars aligned,” said Misky about moving forward.

The new plant would be U-shaped, opening towards the Milwaukee River. “We have strategically planned the construction shape and location,” said Caya.

From 1952 to 1997, Milwaukee Die Casting Co. made aluminum and zinc alloy parts for a variety of industries in a 70,000-square-foot factory on the property. The site, and nearby sewers, were contaminated by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). The toxic chemicals, banned in 1978, came from hydraulic fluids used in MDC’s equipment.

When all is said and done, multiple government agencies and past owners are poised to spend more than $15 million cleaning up the property and related environmental contamination.

Spike will now increase that total.

It will utilize RACM’s brownfield cleanup revolving loan fund for $2 million in additional cleanup costs. The reimbursement-based loan will have no payments for two years and a balloon payment in year eight. It carries a 3.25% interest rate.

In 2012, the EPA labeled the abandoned MDC factory “an imminent and substantial threat to public health and the environment.” Demolition of the factory was completed in 2015 through the Superfund process, with a clay cap sealing the site. The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is now engaged in a cleanup of the nearby sewers. An extensive network of tunnels and pipes were under the MDC facility.

The Spike project is designed to maintain the clay cap. The company would be responsible for residual contamination that remains on the site.

The property was listed for sale through a request-for-proposals process in spring 2021 with an asking price of $163,000 ($1.01 per square foot).

The RACM board unanimously approved selling the site and authorizing the loan.

Common Council approval is needed to sell the site.

Renderings

Site Photos

