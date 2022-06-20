City Selling 1880s-Era Building Near Downtown
2,436-square-foot commercial building on W. Walnut St. could house a variety of uses.
The Department of City Development is looking for a new owner for a mixed-use building just northwest of Downtown.
The city is selling a 2,436-square-foot commercial building, 1606 W. Walnut St., which includes first-floor commercial space and a three-bedroom apartment.
DCD is asking $40,000 for the property. Any sale would need to be approved by the Common Council.
Suggested uses include an office, retail or service business, recording studio, sandwich shop, cafe, catering operation or a studio for an art, dance or photography business. A listing flyer indicates DCD will not consider offers for a “parking lot, pawn shop, cigarette or cigar shop, gun shop, liquor store, payday or auto-title loan store, medical service facility, child daycare or other uses prohibited by zoning.”
The building has played host to a number of tenants according to city directories and recent permitting records. It was home to multiple taverns, a baker, a meat store, Jim Dandy’s Pool Hall and Portia’s Steak House. It was occupied by A&V Financial approximately 12 years ago.
More than a decade ago the building was owned by Jennifer Epps-Addison, the organizer and former director of Wisconsin Jobs Now! who currently lives in Los Angeles.
The new owner will receive a new street. The Department of Public Works is planning a road diet for Walnut Street that will include narrowing or removing travel lines while adding protected bicycle infrastructure. Construction is expected to take place next year.
Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Teak Townhomes Offer Unique FormatJun 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Mount Mary, Partners Celebrate Opening Trinity Woods ComplexJun 17th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
New Group Takes Over Veterans’ Tiny Houses ProjectJun 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene