Bicycle-Walking Trail Would Run From S. 105th St. To Lakefront
9-mile Powerline Trail would connect Milwaukee and 3 suburbs. First leg opens this year.
The City of Milwaukee is inching forward on a big, regional vision to build an east-west, paved trail from Interstate 41 to Lake Michigan and connect it with multiple other area trails.
The first phase of the Powerline Trail is already funded and is being built in a We Energies-owned corridor from the Oak Leaf Trail at S. 105th St. and W. Cold Spring Rd. east to S. 60th St. The corridor roughly parallels W. Plainfield Ave. That leg is expected to open this fall.
Now the City of Milwaukee is pursuing funding, with two suburban partners, to complete a planning study of extensions from both ends of the trail.
The trail would be extended east from S. 33rd St. to Lake Michigan through Milwaukee and the City of St. Francis. It would also be extended north, primarily through the City of West Allis, from Interstate 41/894 and W. Plainfield Ave. to the Hank Aaron State Trail near the Zoo Interchange.
Both corridors are largely open space, up to 200 feet wide, that were originally developed for interurban rail infrastructure but now house high-voltage power lines. The proposed paved trail is to be 10 feet wide, accommodating cyclists, walkers, runners and more.
“So this is relatively small scale,” said Alderman Robert Bauman. “That’s pocket change in the transportation world.”
And dollars wise, it is small. But its impact on non-motorized transportation could be large.
“It’s about nine miles in total,” said Department of Public Works transportation planner Marissa Meyer.
The proposal calls for augmenting existing trails, like the Oak Leaf Trail, by adding new sections and connections. Proposals include a 30th Street Corridor Trail, a northside powerline trail paralleling N. 20th St., a western extension of the Kinnickinnic River Trail and a number of new suburban trails.
When complete, the Route of the Badger would connect Sheboygan to Kenosha and Milwaukee to Dousman.
A study, completed by the Wisconsin Bike Fed for the City of Milwaukee approximately a decade ago, identifies potential route issues and options for the Powerline Trail (on page 11) and other corridors.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Transportation
-
Airport Adds Two New FlightsJun 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Transit System Adds 24 Bus Stop MuralsJun 28th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Airport Restaurant’s New Menu Offers Iconic Local FoodsJun 28th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich