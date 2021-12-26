Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 26th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Black Panthers, Brown Berets Leaders Sue Cavalier Johnson

1. Black Panthers, Brown Berets Leaders Sue Cavalier Johnson

But asking to pause the case until April because their lawyer is being suspended.

Dec 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

The Incredible Rise of Cavalier Johnson

2. The Incredible Rise of Cavalier Johnson

Up from poverty and getting crushed in his first two runs for office, Milwaukee’s new mayor has a story to tell.

Dec 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: 9 Takeaways on New Stadium Interchange

3. Op Ed: 9 Takeaways on New Stadium Interchange

Costs rising, congestion data lacking, but expansion seems inevitable.

Dec 21st, 2021 by Dan Shafer

Riverwest Residents Buy Falcon Bowl

4. Riverwest Residents Buy Falcon Bowl

The bar, bowling alley and event space was purchased by the Riverwest Investment Cooperative.

Dec 17th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Study Says 1 Million Tons of Salt Enter Lake Michigan Annually

5. Study Says 1 Million Tons of Salt Enter Lake Michigan Annually

Salinity levels not “catastrophic.” State, local governments cutting down on winter salting.

Dec 25th, 2021 by Danielle Kaeding

Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

6. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Now Serving: East Side Gets African, Caribbean Fare

7. Now Serving: East Side Gets African, Caribbean Fare

Plus: A south-side Indian restaurant, downtown food hall’s pizzeria, and a new fleet of meat.

Dec 20th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer Will Transform Paul Weise Building

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer Will Transform Paul Weise Building

Fairchild Acquisition submits plans to redevelop Farwell Ave. furniture store.

Dec 21st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Wisconsin Center Skywalk Design Okayed

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Wisconsin Center Skywalk Design Okayed

New skywalk would accommodate expanded convention center. And future streetcar line.

Dec 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Komatsu Mining Opens Office Building

10. Friday Photos: Komatsu Mining Opens Office Building

Factory planned for early 2022 completion.

Dec 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Johnson Skips Votes, Refusing to Do Job He Was Elected to Do

1. Johnson Skips Votes, Refusing to Do Job He Was Elected to Do

 

Dec 17th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Announces Largest Positive GAAP Balance in Wisconsin State History

2. Gov. Evers Announces Largest Positive GAAP Balance in Wisconsin State History

State will have a positive GAAP balance for the second year in a row, $1.18 billion positive GAAP balance in state’s general fund for Fiscal Year 2020-21

Dec 21st, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Washington County Circuit Court

3. Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Washington County Circuit Court

 

Dec 22nd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast, Creative Team for Regional Premiere of Award-Winning Off-Broadway Musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

4. Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast, Creative Team for Regional Premiere of Award-Winning Off-Broadway Musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

January 14-30, 2022

Dec 15th, 2021 by Skylight Music Theatre

Ron Johnson Pushes Self-Serving, Anti-Wisconsin Agenda By Voting To Jeopardize U.S. Economy

5. Ron Johnson Pushes Self-Serving, Anti-Wisconsin Agenda By Voting To Jeopardize U.S. Economy

 

Dec 14th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Taylor Suspends Lt. Governor Campaign

6. Taylor Suspends Lt. Governor Campaign

 

Dec 23rd, 2021 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

Gov. Evers Announces $18 Million to Help Wisconsin Families Pay Water Bills

7. Gov. Evers Announces $18 Million to Help Wisconsin Families Pay Water Bills

Rent and utility assistance programs still available for households in need

Dec 22nd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

9. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

Dec 23rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

MTEA Statement on Omicron Covid-19 Surge in City of Milwaukee

10. MTEA Statement on Omicron Covid-19 Surge in City of Milwaukee

 

Dec 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us