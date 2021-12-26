The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Black Panthers, Brown Berets Leaders Sue Cavalier Johnson
But asking to pause the case until April because their lawyer is being suspended.
Dec 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. The Incredible Rise of Cavalier Johnson
Up from poverty and getting crushed in his first two runs for office, Milwaukee’s new mayor has a story to tell.
Dec 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Op Ed: 9 Takeaways on New Stadium Interchange
Costs rising, congestion data lacking, but expansion seems inevitable.
Dec 21st, 2021 by Dan Shafer
4. Riverwest Residents Buy Falcon Bowl
The bar, bowling alley and event space was purchased by the Riverwest Investment Cooperative.
Dec 17th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
5. Study Says 1 Million Tons of Salt Enter Lake Michigan Annually
Salinity levels not “catastrophic.” State, local governments cutting down on winter salting.
Dec 25th, 2021 by Danielle Kaeding
6. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
7. Now Serving: East Side Gets African, Caribbean Fare
Plus: A south-side Indian restaurant, downtown food hall’s pizzeria, and a new fleet of meat.
Dec 20th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer Will Transform Paul Weise Building
Fairchild Acquisition submits plans to redevelop Farwell Ave. furniture store.
Dec 21st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Wisconsin Center Skywalk Design Okayed
New skywalk would accommodate expanded convention center. And future streetcar line.
Dec 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: Komatsu Mining Opens Office Building
Factory planned for early 2022 completion.
Dec 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers Announces Largest Positive GAAP Balance in Wisconsin State History
State will have a positive GAAP balance for the second year in a row, $1.18 billion positive GAAP balance in state’s general fund for Fiscal Year 2020-21
Dec 21st, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Washington County Circuit Court
Dec 22nd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast, Creative Team for Regional Premiere of Award-Winning Off-Broadway Musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
January 14-30, 2022
Dec 15th, 2021 by Skylight Music Theatre
6. Taylor Suspends Lt. Governor Campaign
Dec 23rd, 2021 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
7. Gov. Evers Announces $18 Million to Help Wisconsin Families Pay Water Bills
Rent and utility assistance programs still available for households in need
Dec 22nd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
9. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Dec 23rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 19th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 12th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 5th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee