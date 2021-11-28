Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Developer Scott Genke is proceeding with a proposal to develop an apartment building on Bay View‘s main street, S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The developer, who leads SG Property Development + Management, acquired the 0.7-acre property at 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2018 for $600,000.

A crew from American Demolition demolished the 7,194-square-foot structure on the site that year, but Genke told Urban Milwaukee at the time that he wouldn’t start development of a planned 37-unit apartment building until 2020 at the earliest.

The property had been home to the George Washington Bay View American Legion Post 180 since 1941, but sat as a grass lot since demolition was completed. The organization sold the property, located adjacent to Wisconsin Highway 794, as a result of declining membership.

Now Genke is starting the approval process for a new, two-story building. Earlier this month Keith Schultz of SchultzWerk Architecture submitted a pre-submittal review request for a commercial new construction permit. The requests are made to ensure a proposed building complies with zoning requirements.

The height would match that of a two-story, mixed-use building Genke bought and renovated across S. Fulton St. in 2019 at 2870 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

It would also be in line with the height of two other notable SG projects: the new BV+ building and the 2016 redevelopment of the King Building into the King Lofts.

His firm has subtly established a substantial presence in Bay View in recent years, acquiring and renovating a number of properties.

But it might have bought a lemon when it acquired 2266-2268 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. earlier this year. The building, long-occupied by Stone Creek Coffee, is slated to lose its anchor tenant next month. A party wall on its southern facade is leaning, with Stone Creek citing it as the reason for leaving.

After a Department of Neighborhood Services representative originally told Urban Milwaukee it was rescinding its order violation and issuing an advisory in its place, the department issued an emergency order requiring the plaza to be fenced off.

Potentially complicating the matter, the plaza is owned by the city and leased to the business. The leaning wall is the leftover northern facade wall from a building that was once on the site.

