Chavez Dr. Apartment Complex Moves Forward
Cardinal Capital seeks construction permit for four-story, 67-unit building on South Side.
A long-planned apartment building looks to be headed towards construction in Milwaukee’s Clarke Square neighborhood.
In 2014, affordable housing developer Cardinal Capital Management (CCM) first proposed a new building for the half-block lot at 1127-1135 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr (at Washington St., just south of National Ave.). The proposal was contingent on winning a request for proposals to construct a replacement for the Forest Home Library, but the city ultimately selected a proposal for W. Historic Mitchell St.
CCM bought the 39,884-square-foot site for $1.7 million. An affiliate of the local El Rey grocery store chain had purchased the property a year earlier for the same amount. It was long owned by an affiliate of Dental Associates, which once operated a clinic in the lone building remaining on the property.
Cardinal Capital filed an application to develop a 45-unit building, but the proposal ultimately didn’t advance because a prospective first-floor tenant, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, pulled out. Earlier this year the community health provider opened a new clinic in a former office building a few blocks north at 1635 W. National Ave.
But the third time could be the charm for Cardinal Capital. The firm is lining up building permits for a four-story, 67-unit apartment building.
According to plans submitted to the city it would include 43 indoor, underground parking spaces and 27 outdoor spaces along the rear alley.
A commercial space would be included at the southeast corner while the northeast corner would include a club room, community room and management office.
Units would be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. A fenced, landscaped terrace would separate the first-floor units from the street while the community room and commercial space would be connected via a hardscape surface. An enclosed outdoor tenant area is to be located at the northern edge of the property, exposed to Chavez Dr. and W. Washington St.
AG Architecture is leading the project’s design.
A representative of Cardinal Capital did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
The company has developed a number of buildings in Milwaukee, including the nearby Clarke Square Apartments and Empowerment Village – National as well as the Germania Building apartments, Veterans Manor, Empowerment Village – Lincoln, Farwell Studio Apartments and the first phase of the City Place Apartments. Many of its projects are funded by low-income housing tax credits.
Renderings
