The Week’s Greatest Hits

Back in the News: Johnson Opposes Ventilators, Pushes Horse Medicine

1. Back in the News: Johnson Opposes Ventilators, Pushes Horse Medicine

FDA warns against using ivermectin: “You are not a horse.”

Aug 23rd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: $80 Million Sports Center Planned For Site Along Interstate 43

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: $80 Million Sports Center Planned For Site Along Interstate 43

The Opportunity Center would be open to all, open in 2025.

Aug 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

3rd Street Market Hall Opening in October

3. 3rd Street Market Hall Opening in October

Owners of new food hall trying to create a destination experience.

Aug 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Let Us Run the UW System

4. Op Ed: Let Us Run the UW System

We answer to the Board of Regents and are responsible of the health of students. Let us do our job.

Aug 24th, 2021 by Tommy Thompson

Barrett Will Become Ambassador to Luxembourg

5. Barrett Will Become Ambassador to Luxembourg

Mayor’s appointment means Cavalier Johnson will serve as acting mayor, special election will be called.

Aug 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Okays Third Ward Tower

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Okays Third Ward Tower

“Magnificent building,’ says one commissioner. Apartments will be among city’s most expensive.

Aug 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Odd Duck Moving, Tusk Closing

7. Now Serving: Odd Duck Moving, Tusk Closing

Plus: A new downtown gastropub, Capitol Dr. cocktail lounge, and Mexican food truck on MLK Dr.

Aug 23rd, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Back in the News: Kleefisch Calls Democrats ‘Pure Evil’

8. Back in the News: Kleefisch Calls Democrats ‘Pure Evil’

Former Lt. Governor and Republican candidate for governor appealing to far right?

Aug 24th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Friday Photos: New Downtown Hotels Replace Aging Office Buildings

9. Friday Photos: New Downtown Hotels Replace Aging Office Buildings

Boutique hotels are replacing struggling office buildings.

Aug 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Playbill Lofts Will Rise Above The Avenue

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Playbill Lofts Will Rise Above The Avenue

Former Majestic Lofts apartment building being redeveloped by owners of The Avenue.

Aug 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Rep. Bowen Statement on Four Deadly Shootings in Six Hours in Milwaukee

1. Rep. Bowen Statement on Four Deadly Shootings in Six Hours in Milwaukee

Four Separate Shootings Last Night Left Four Dead, Including Two Teenagers

Aug 24th, 2021 by State Rep. David Bowen

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Elects New Trustees, Board Officers

2. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Elects New Trustees, Board Officers

 

Aug 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Milwaukee World Festival to Provide Bus Shuttles to Summerfest

3. Milwaukee World Festival to Provide Bus Shuttles to Summerfest

 

Aug 24th, 2021 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

“Give Like a Pro” During Brewers Community Foundation Annual Auction and Festivities, Aug.11-26

4. “Give Like a Pro” During Brewers Community Foundation Annual Auction and Festivities, Aug.11-26

Support the More than 200 Nonprofit Organizations that Receive Funding from BCF

Aug 11th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

Statement on the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett as Ambassador to Luxembourg

5. Statement on the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett as Ambassador to Luxembourg

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson August 25, 2021

Aug 25th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

Mayor Tom Barrett Announces COVID Vaccination Will Be Required for General City Employees

6. Mayor Tom Barrett Announces COVID Vaccination Will Be Required for General City Employees

 

Aug 24th, 2021 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Sen. Larson statement on Sen. Jacque positive COVID-19 test

7. Sen. Larson statement on Sen. Jacque positive COVID-19 test

 

Aug 17th, 2021 by State Sen. Chris Larson

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Jennifer Wilke as Director Of People and Culture And Manuel Lara as Chief Human Resources Officer

8. The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Jennifer Wilke as Director Of People and Culture And Manuel Lara as Chief Human Resources Officer

Veteran human resources executives will oversee advancement of company culture, employee development and communications, and diversity and equity initiatives

Aug 16th, 2021 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Brewers Wives Host ‘Jersey Off Their Back’ Auction Online Auction to Benefit Brewers Community Foundation

9. Brewers Wives Host ‘Jersey Off Their Back’ Auction Online Auction to Benefit Brewers Community Foundation

Fans Have the Chance to Own a Piece of Milwaukee Brewers History, While Raising Money for Brewers Community Foundation

Aug 20th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

WisGOP Elects Paul Farrow as Chairman

10. WisGOP Elects Paul Farrow as Chairman

 

Aug 22nd, 2021 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

