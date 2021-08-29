The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Back in the News: Johnson Opposes Ventilators, Pushes Horse Medicine
FDA warns against using ivermectin: “You are not a horse.”
Aug 23rd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: $80 Million Sports Center Planned For Site Along Interstate 43
The Opportunity Center would be open to all, open in 2025.
Aug 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. 3rd Street Market Hall Opening in October
Owners of new food hall trying to create a destination experience.
Aug 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Op Ed: Let Us Run the UW System
We answer to the Board of Regents and are responsible of the health of students. Let us do our job.
Aug 24th, 2021 by Tommy Thompson
5. Barrett Will Become Ambassador to Luxembourg
Mayor’s appointment means Cavalier Johnson will serve as acting mayor, special election will be called.
Aug 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Okays Third Ward Tower
“Magnificent building,’ says one commissioner. Apartments will be among city’s most expensive.
Aug 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Now Serving: Odd Duck Moving, Tusk Closing
Plus: A new downtown gastropub, Capitol Dr. cocktail lounge, and Mexican food truck on MLK Dr.
Aug 23rd, 2021 by Michael Holloway
8. Back in the News: Kleefisch Calls Democrats ‘Pure Evil’
Former Lt. Governor and Republican candidate for governor appealing to far right?
Aug 24th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
9. Friday Photos: New Downtown Hotels Replace Aging Office Buildings
Boutique hotels are replacing struggling office buildings.
Aug 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Playbill Lofts Will Rise Above The Avenue
Former Majestic Lofts apartment building being redeveloped by owners of The Avenue.
Aug 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Rep. Bowen Statement on Four Deadly Shootings in Six Hours in Milwaukee
Four Separate Shootings Last Night Left Four Dead, Including Two Teenagers
Aug 24th, 2021 by State Rep. David Bowen
2. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Elects New Trustees, Board Officers
Aug 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
4. “Give Like a Pro” During Brewers Community Foundation Annual Auction and Festivities, Aug.11-26
Support the More than 200 Nonprofit Organizations that Receive Funding from BCF
Aug 11th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Statement on the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett as Ambassador to Luxembourg
Common Council President Cavalier Johnson August 25, 2021
Aug 25th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
7. Sen. Larson statement on Sen. Jacque positive COVID-19 test
Aug 17th, 2021 by State Sen. Chris Larson
8. The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Jennifer Wilke as Director Of People and Culture And Manuel Lara as Chief Human Resources Officer
Veteran human resources executives will oversee advancement of company culture, employee development and communications, and diversity and equity initiatives
Aug 16th, 2021 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
9. Brewers Wives Host ‘Jersey Off Their Back’ Auction Online Auction to Benefit Brewers Community Foundation
Fans Have the Chance to Own a Piece of Milwaukee Brewers History, While Raising Money for Brewers Community Foundation
Aug 20th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. WisGOP Elects Paul Farrow as Chairman
Aug 22nd, 2021 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
