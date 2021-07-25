Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 25th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home

1. House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home

Antetokounmpo is the third Bucks player to own the home and it’s clearly under-assessed.

Nov 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Photo Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks Parade, Celebration

2. Photo Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks Parade, Celebration

Crowd estimated in excess of 100,000.

Jul 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Bucks Expect 80,000 Fans For Game Six

3. Bucks Expect 80,000 Fans For Game Six

Or more. Deer District would become fifth largest city in Wisconsin.

Jul 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

‘We Aren’t Lazy People’

4. ‘We Aren’t Lazy People’

Rejoining workforce isn’t easy for some who lost jobs due to COVID-19.

Jul 18th, 2021 by Bram Sable-Smith

Transportation: Southside Streetcar Study, Street Improvements Approved

5. Transportation: Southside Streetcar Study, Street Improvements Approved

Walker’s Point would be targeted for expansion.

Jul 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: East Side Apartment Complex Gets Key Approval

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: East Side Apartment Complex Gets Key Approval

“Overwhelming” opposition doesn’t stop approval of new affordable housing complex.

Jul 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Announces Tenant Replacing Sea Scouts

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Announces Tenant Replacing Sea Scouts

Marek Landscaping will build new warehouse and office complex

Jul 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Bucks Parade Scheduled For Thursday Morning

8. Bucks Parade Scheduled For Thursday Morning

Parade will snake through Downtown en route to Fiserv Forum.

Jul 21st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Ollie’s Bar Is For Sale

9. Taverns: Ollie’s Bar Is For Sale

A historic, century-old corner bar on near South Side could be yours.

Jul 21st, 2021 by Angeline Terry

Plats and Parcels: New Apartment Complex For Bay View?

10. Plats and Parcels: New Apartment Complex For Bay View?

Plan for four-story complex has long way to go. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Jul 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

County Executive David Crowley Signs “Right to Counsel” into Law

1. County Executive David Crowley Signs “Right to Counsel” into Law

Bill establishes a six-month pilot program to provide free legal representation in evictions for eligible households

Jul 19th, 2021 by County Executive David Crowley

Downtown Street Closures During the NBA Finals

2. Downtown Street Closures During the NBA Finals

 

Jul 19th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

Food Truck Festival Coming to Milwaukee Lakefront Saturday

3. Food Truck Festival Coming to Milwaukee Lakefront Saturday

 

Jul 16th, 2021 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin

4. Alderwoman Chantia Lewis Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin

 

Jul 21st, 2021 by Ald. Chantia Lewis

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

5. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

City Government Prepares for the Bucks Victory Parade

6. City Government Prepares for the Bucks Victory Parade

 

Jul 21st, 2021 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Committee approves file regarding student loan debt

7. Committee approves file regarding student loan debt

 

Jul 19th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

MPM Builds Momentum With New Vice Presidents

8. MPM Builds Momentum With New Vice Presidents

Rebecca Ehlers, Dr. Jennifer Zaspel join leadership team.

Jun 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Museum

The Diplomat On Brady To Reopen

9. The Diplomat On Brady To Reopen

Chef Baldwin adds top-tier talent to restaurant.

Jul 21st, 2021 by Press Release

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Requests Public Assistance in Investigation of Golf Cart Thefts

10. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Requests Public Assistance in Investigation of Golf Cart Thefts

 

Jul 19th, 2021 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us