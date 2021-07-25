The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home
Antetokounmpo is the third Bucks player to own the home and it’s clearly under-assessed.
Nov 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne
2. Photo Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks Parade, Celebration
Crowd estimated in excess of 100,000.
Jul 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Bucks Expect 80,000 Fans For Game Six
Or more. Deer District would become fifth largest city in Wisconsin.
Jul 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. ‘We Aren’t Lazy People’
Rejoining workforce isn’t easy for some who lost jobs due to COVID-19.
Jul 18th, 2021 by Bram Sable-Smith
5. Transportation: Southside Streetcar Study, Street Improvements Approved
Walker’s Point would be targeted for expansion.
Jul 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: East Side Apartment Complex Gets Key Approval
“Overwhelming” opposition doesn’t stop approval of new affordable housing complex.
Jul 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Announces Tenant Replacing Sea Scouts
Marek Landscaping will build new warehouse and office complex
Jul 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Bucks Parade Scheduled For Thursday Morning
Parade will snake through Downtown en route to Fiserv Forum.
Jul 21st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Taverns: Ollie’s Bar Is For Sale
A historic, century-old corner bar on near South Side could be yours.
Jul 21st, 2021 by Angeline Terry
10. Plats and Parcels: New Apartment Complex For Bay View?
Plan for four-story complex has long way to go. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Jul 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. County Executive David Crowley Signs “Right to Counsel” into Law
Bill establishes a six-month pilot program to provide free legal representation in evictions for eligible households
Jul 19th, 2021 by County Executive David Crowley
2. Downtown Street Closures During the NBA Finals
Jul 19th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department
3. Food Truck Festival Coming to Milwaukee Lakefront Saturday
Jul 16th, 2021 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman
6. City Government Prepares for the Bucks Victory Parade
Jul 21st, 2021 by Mayor Tom Barrett
8. MPM Builds Momentum With New Vice Presidents
Rebecca Ehlers, Dr. Jennifer Zaspel join leadership team.
Jun 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Museum
9. The Diplomat On Brady To Reopen
Chef Baldwin adds top-tier talent to restaurant.
Jul 21st, 2021 by Press Release
