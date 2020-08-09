The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Nine Businesses Receive Warnings For Violating Milwaukee Mask Mandate
Bars and restaurants generating the largest number of complaints. Fines coming next.
Aug 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. What Happened At Comet Cafe?
Former employees say it was closed because of union organizing effort. Owners say it was simply financial.
Aug 3rd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
3. Now Serving: Pandemic Brings Restaurant Closings, Openings
Fiddleheads and Fuddruckers, Bella, Betty’s and Bounce, restaurants try to chart future in turbulent time.
Aug 1st, 2020 by Michael Holloway
4. WI Daily: Wisconsin On COVID-19 Testing Surge
Over 17,000 tests for three days in a row.
Aug 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. WI Daily: COVID-19 Slowing in Milwaukee County, Increasing Statewide
Milwaukee County still has fourth largest per capita spread in state, but it’s down 29 percent.
Aug 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Waukesha County Seeing Spike in COVID-19
Sheriff says he won’t enforce the mask mandate.
Aug 4th, 2020 by Corri Hess
7. Police Chief Alfonso Morales Demoted
Accused of unbecoming behavior and lying. Morales’ attorney says it’s a ploy to distract from problems at commission.
Aug 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Evers Says No Statewide School Re-Opening Plan
School districts will be responsible for decisions about re-opening.
Aug 5th, 2020 by Erik Gunn
9. Private School Skirts Health Order, Moves Classes to ‘Tosa
Wisconsin Lutheran High School is sidestepping the City’s health order, holding summer classes in Tosa.
Aug 1st, 2020 by Ethan Duran
10. MKE County: Weishan Running for Register of Deeds
After 20 years on the county board Sup. John Weishan, Jr. seeks a better paying position.
May 12th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Sen. Ron Johnson Spreads Disinformation Instead of Helping Wisconsin Families
In a weekend of unhinged TV appearances, Johnson doubles down on conspiracy theories and demonizes unemployed Wisconsinites needing help
Aug 3rd, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
3. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón
4. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea
Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration
Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
6. MPD Chief Morales and FPC Chairman DeVougas deserve removal
Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa August 6, 2020
Aug 6th, 2020 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa
7. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Calls on Transforming Criminal Justice System Through Racial Equity Lens
New American Civil Liberties Union Study Highlights Wisconsin Probation and Parole System’s Contributions to Mass Incarceration
Aug 3rd, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley
9. Legislature Must Take Action on Mask Mandate
Jul 31st, 2020 by State Sen. Duey Stroebel
10. Broken Systems, Broken Promises
Aug 6th, 2020 by Steven M. DeVougas
