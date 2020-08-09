Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 9th, 2020 08:01 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

Nine Businesses Receive Warnings For Violating Milwaukee Mask Mandate

1. Nine Businesses Receive Warnings For Violating Milwaukee Mask Mandate

Bars and restaurants generating the largest number of complaints. Fines coming next.

Aug 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

What Happened At Comet Cafe?

2. What Happened At Comet Cafe?

Former employees say it was closed because of union organizing effort. Owners say it was simply financial.

Aug 3rd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Now Serving: Pandemic Brings Restaurant Closings, Openings

3. Now Serving: Pandemic Brings Restaurant Closings, Openings

Fiddleheads and Fuddruckers, Bella, Betty’s and Bounce, restaurants try to chart future in turbulent time.

Aug 1st, 2020 by Michael Holloway

WI Daily: Wisconsin On COVID-19 Testing Surge

4. WI Daily: Wisconsin On COVID-19 Testing Surge

Over 17,000 tests for three days in a row.

Aug 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: COVID-19 Slowing in Milwaukee County, Increasing Statewide

5. WI Daily: COVID-19 Slowing in Milwaukee County, Increasing Statewide

Milwaukee County still has fourth largest per capita spread in state, but it’s down 29 percent.

Aug 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Waukesha County Seeing Spike in COVID-19

6. Waukesha County Seeing Spike in COVID-19

Sheriff says he won’t enforce the mask mandate.

Aug 4th, 2020 by Corri Hess

Police Chief Alfonso Morales Demoted

7. Police Chief Alfonso Morales Demoted

Accused of unbecoming behavior and lying. Morales’ attorney says it’s a ploy to distract from problems at commission.

Aug 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Evers Says No Statewide School Re-Opening Plan

8. Evers Says No Statewide School Re-Opening Plan

School districts will be responsible for decisions about re-opening.

Aug 5th, 2020 by Erik Gunn

Private School Skirts Health Order, Moves Classes to ‘Tosa

9. Private School Skirts Health Order, Moves Classes to ‘Tosa

Wisconsin Lutheran High School is sidestepping the City’s health order, holding summer classes in Tosa.

Aug 1st, 2020 by Ethan Duran

MKE County: Weishan Running for Register of Deeds

10. MKE County: Weishan Running for Register of Deeds

After 20 years on the county board Sup. John Weishan, Jr. seeks a better paying position.

May 12th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Ron Johnson Spreads Disinformation Instead of Helping Wisconsin Families

1. Sen. Ron Johnson Spreads Disinformation Instead of Helping Wisconsin Families

In a weekend of unhinged TV appearances, Johnson doubles down on conspiracy theories and demonizes unemployed Wisconsinites needing help

Aug 3rd, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Statement from Tom Palzewicz Regarding Fitzgerald’s Response To Governor’s Mask Order

2. Statement from Tom Palzewicz Regarding Fitzgerald’s Response To Governor’s Mask Order

 

Jul 31st, 2020 by Tom Palzewicz

Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

3. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

 

Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

4. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration

Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

Wisconsin National Guard continues statewide COVID-19 testing this week

5. Wisconsin National Guard continues statewide COVID-19 testing this week

 

Aug 3rd, 2020 by Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs

MPD Chief Morales and FPC Chairman DeVougas deserve removal

6. MPD Chief Morales and FPC Chairman DeVougas deserve removal

Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa August 6, 2020

Aug 6th, 2020 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Calls on Transforming Criminal Justice System Through Racial Equity Lens

7. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Calls on Transforming Criminal Justice System Through Racial Equity Lens

New American Civil Liberties Union Study Highlights Wisconsin Probation and Parole System’s Contributions to Mass Incarceration

Aug 3rd, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

MCT Announces the Creation of the First-ever Annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival

8. MCT Announces the Creation of the First-ever Annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival

 

Jul 6th, 2020 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Legislature Must Take Action on Mask Mandate

9. Legislature Must Take Action on Mask Mandate

 

Jul 31st, 2020 by State Sen. Duey Stroebel

Broken Systems, Broken Promises

10. Broken Systems, Broken Promises

 

Aug 6th, 2020 by Steven M. DeVougas

