The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Daily: Milwaukee Now Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in Wisconsin
For the first time since April, Milwaukee County has highest per-capita rate and greatest number of cases.
Jun 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Franchise Spirals In Value
Now worth $1.2 billion. Players union demands financial records from Brewers, all MLB teams.
Jun 16th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
3. Plenty of Horne: Portrait of a Spitting Shorewood Attorney
Stephanie Rapkin can handle all kinds of trusts, and claims an affiliation with UWM and Marquette.
Jun 13th, 2020 by Michael Horne
4. City Streets: Mann Family Owned Much of Bay View
Ran lumber companies, named Bay View streets, owned Lion House on N. Franklin Place.
Jun 15th, 2020 by Carl Baehr
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings Released for New Bay View Building
Two-story BV+ will replace vacant lot on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Jun 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Trump Suit Against TV Station Questioned
Lawyer for Rhinelander TV station that ran anti-Trump ad calls for suit’s dismissal: it’s the “highest form of protected speech.”
Jun 14th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin
7. Protest Day 16: Peaceful March Sees Signs of Solidarity
As march traverses city’s west side and Wauwatosa it’s met with support.
Jun 14th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
8. This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality
List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.
Jun 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
9. Plats and Parcels: Huge Affordable Housing Project for 32nd and Center
Developer Que El-Amin is moving forward on The Community Within The Corridor.
Jun 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Daily: 692 COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin, 350 in Milwaukee County
Approximately one in three individuals that have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have resided in the city of Milwaukee
Jun 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Cole Family Set to Deliver Complaints to Wauwatosa City Hall and the Police Department
Two Separate Marches Beginning at Each Location Will Join Forces at Mayfair Mall
Jun 17th, 2020 by Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression
2. Rep. Bowen Statement on Stephanie Rapkin Charges
“Should We Believe That We Didn’t See What We Clearly Saw?”
Jun 12th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen
3. Sensenbrenner Statement on Passing of Cheryl Sensenbrenner
Jun 15th, 2020 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
4. Reps. Bowen and Brostoff Joint Statement on Incident at Speedway Gas Station in Menomonee Falls
“Incidents Like Last Night’s Are Exactly Why We’re Still Marching Today”
Jun 17th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen
5. Juneteenth Becomes a Holiday for County Employees
June 19 will be a floating holiday for Milwaukee County employees to honor and celebrate Black life and attend Juneteenth Day celebrations throughout Milwaukee.
Jun 15th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley
6. DPW Statement on Upcoming Trump Visit
Jun 19th, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
7. Update: Jefferson County Fire and Death Investigation
Jun 19th, 2020 by Josh Kaul
8. Lower Speed Limits & Active Streets Coming to the East Side
East Side businesses are open and ready to serve you!
Jun 19th, 2020 by East Side BID
10. Ending Contract for Policing in Milwaukee Public Schools
A Statement from Larry Miller, President, Milwaukee Board of School Directors
Jun 12th, 2020 by Larry Miller
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 14th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 7th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 31st, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee