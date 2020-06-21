Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 21st, 2020 08:00 am
1. Daily: Milwaukee Now Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in Wisconsin

For the first time since April, Milwaukee County has highest per-capita rate and greatest number of cases.

Jun 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Franchise Spirals In Value

Now worth $1.2 billion. Players union demands financial records from Brewers, all MLB teams.

Jun 16th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

3. Plenty of Horne: Portrait of a Spitting Shorewood Attorney

Stephanie Rapkin can handle all kinds of trusts, and claims an affiliation with UWM and Marquette.

Jun 13th, 2020 by Michael Horne

4. City Streets: Mann Family Owned Much of Bay View

Ran lumber companies, named Bay View streets, owned Lion House on N. Franklin Place.

Jun 15th, 2020 by Carl Baehr

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings Released for New Bay View Building

Two-story BV+ will replace vacant lot on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Jun 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Trump Suit Against TV Station Questioned

Lawyer for Rhinelander TV station that ran anti-Trump ad calls for suit’s dismissal: it’s the “highest form of protected speech.”

Jun 14th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin

7. Protest Day 16: Peaceful March Sees Signs of Solidarity

As march traverses city’s west side and Wauwatosa it’s met with support.

Jun 14th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

8. This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality

List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

Jun 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

9. Plats and Parcels: Huge Affordable Housing Project for 32nd and Center

Developer Que El-Amin is moving forward on The Community Within The Corridor.

Jun 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Daily: 692 COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin, 350 in Milwaukee County

Approximately one in three individuals that have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have resided in the city of Milwaukee

Jun 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Cole Family Set to Deliver Complaints to Wauwatosa City Hall and the Police Department

Two Separate Marches Beginning at Each Location Will Join Forces at Mayfair Mall

Jun 17th, 2020 by Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression

2. Rep. Bowen Statement on Stephanie Rapkin Charges

“Should We Believe That We Didn’t See What We Clearly Saw?”

Jun 12th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen

3. Sensenbrenner Statement on Passing of Cheryl Sensenbrenner

 

Jun 15th, 2020 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

4. Reps. Bowen and Brostoff Joint Statement on Incident at Speedway Gas Station in Menomonee Falls

“Incidents Like Last Night’s Are Exactly Why We’re Still Marching Today”

Jun 17th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen

5. Juneteenth Becomes a Holiday for County Employees

June 19 will be a floating holiday for Milwaukee County employees to honor and celebrate Black life and attend Juneteenth Day celebrations throughout Milwaukee.

Jun 15th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

6. DPW Statement on Upcoming Trump Visit

 

Jun 19th, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

7. Update: Jefferson County Fire and Death Investigation

 

Jun 19th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

8. Lower Speed Limits & Active Streets Coming to the East Side

East Side businesses are open and ready to serve you!

Jun 19th, 2020 by East Side BID

9. Following SCOTUS Ruling, Senators Lead Push to Bring Equality Act to a Vote

 

Jun 17th, 2020 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

10. Ending Contract for Policing in Milwaukee Public Schools

A Statement from Larry Miller, President, ﻿Milwaukee Board of School Directors

Jun 12th, 2020 by Larry Miller

