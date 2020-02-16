The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Op Ed: A Billboard With a Simple Message
Erected downtown this month and for DNC: 3% of U.S. military spending could end global starvation.
Feb 12th, 2020 by David Swanson
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors React to New East Side Apartment Building
Meeting attendees offer feedback on renderings, ask who secret developers are.
Feb 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Dining: Taco Bell Planned for E. Capitol Dr.
It will add to the more than 25 Taco Bells in metro area, and some 7.000 in the world.
Feb 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plats and Parcels: Tracking Four Downtown Tower Proposals
Real estate news from Walker’s Point, the East Side and Near West Side caps a busy week.
Feb 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. City Hall: Council Bans “Racist” Hotel Policies
Metro residents must be allowed to stay in Milwaukee hotels says new ordinance.
Feb 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plenty of Horne: Journal and Sentinel Archives Threatened
Newsbank, JS owners look to squeeze libraries for millions and they can’t afford to pay it.
Feb 10th, 2020 by Michael Horne
7. Dining: Greens & Things Coming To Northwest Side
New soul food spot with counter service is opening soon.
Feb 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
8. Lost Milwaukee: The Man Who Dreamed of Locks
How Harry Soref built a company that produced 80,000 padlocks per day.
Feb 9th, 2020 by Carl Swanson
9. Murphy’s Law: Crowley Rising in County Exec Race
He and Chris Larson look likely to make it through the February primary.
Feb 11th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
10. Dining: Street Chefs Coming to Brady Street
Food cart owner bringing restaurant to vacant space at the corner of Brady and Van Buren.
Feb 8th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court
Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5
Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney
2. New Non-profit Organization Promotes Jazz Education and Performance in Milwaukee
Mark Davis assembles teaching staff and board of directors to create Milwaukee Jazz Institute
Feb 12th, 2020 by Milwaukee Jazz Institute
3. Gov. Evers Signs Sixteen Bipartisan Bills
Feb 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. State of the Other City Address
A Tale of two cities?
Feb 10th, 2020 by Ald. Tony Zielinski
5. Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
Former Assistant City Attorney, Municipal Judge and decorated police officer launches campaign
Jun 11th, 2019 by Vincent Bobot
7. Vote Aycha Sawa for Milwaukee City Comptroller!
“The TRUSTED & TRANSPARENT candidate.”
Feb 7th, 2020 by Aycha Sawa
9. Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
“I’m ready to put my experience to work for my fellow residents of the City of Milwaukee.”
May 21st, 2019 by Tearman Spencer
10. Reckless driving claims Dean of MU College of Business Administration
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan February 12, 2020
Feb 12th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan
