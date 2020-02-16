Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Feb 16th, 2020 07:00 am
Op Ed: A Billboard With a Simple Message

1. Op Ed: A Billboard With a Simple Message

Erected downtown this month and for DNC: 3% of U.S. military spending could end global starvation.

Feb 12th, 2020 by David Swanson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors React to New East Side Apartment Building

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Neighbors React to New East Side Apartment Building

Meeting attendees offer feedback on renderings, ask who secret developers are.

Feb 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Taco Bell Planned for E. Capitol Dr.

3. Dining: Taco Bell Planned for E. Capitol Dr.

It will add to the more than 25 Taco Bells in metro area, and some 7.000 in the world.

Feb 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Tracking Four Downtown Tower Proposals

4. Plats and Parcels: Tracking Four Downtown Tower Proposals

Real estate news from Walker’s Point, the East Side and Near West Side caps a busy week.

Feb 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Council Bans “Racist” Hotel Policies

5. City Hall: Council Bans “Racist” Hotel Policies

Metro residents must be allowed to stay in Milwaukee hotels says new ordinance.

Feb 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Journal and Sentinel Archives Threatened

6. Plenty of Horne: Journal and Sentinel Archives Threatened

Newsbank, JS owners look to squeeze libraries for millions and they can’t afford to pay it.

Feb 10th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Dining: Greens & Things Coming To Northwest Side

7. Dining: Greens & Things Coming To Northwest Side

New soul food spot with counter service is opening soon.

Feb 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Lost Milwaukee: The Man Who Dreamed of Locks

8. Lost Milwaukee: The Man Who Dreamed of Locks

How Harry Soref built a company that produced 80,000 padlocks per day.

Feb 9th, 2020 by Carl Swanson

Murphy’s Law: Crowley Rising in County Exec Race

9. Murphy’s Law: Crowley Rising in County Exec Race

He and Chris Larson look likely to make it through the February primary.

Feb 11th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Street Chefs Coming to Brady Street

10. Dining: Street Chefs Coming to Brady Street

Food cart owner bringing restaurant to vacant space at the corner of Brady and Van Buren.

Feb 8th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

1. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5

Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney

New Non-profit Organization Promotes Jazz Education and Performance in Milwaukee

2. New Non-profit Organization Promotes Jazz Education and Performance in Milwaukee

Mark Davis assembles teaching staff and board of directors to create Milwaukee Jazz Institute

Feb 12th, 2020 by Milwaukee Jazz Institute

Gov. Evers Signs Sixteen Bipartisan Bills

3. Gov. Evers Signs Sixteen Bipartisan Bills

 

Feb 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

State of the Other City Address

4. State of the Other City Address

A Tale of two cities?

Feb 10th, 2020 by Ald. Tony Zielinski

Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

5. Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

Former Assistant City Attorney, Municipal Judge and decorated police officer launches campaign

Jun 11th, 2019 by Vincent Bobot

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and East Town Association issue “Call for Walls” for new mural project in East Town neighborhood

6. Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and East Town Association issue “Call for Walls” for new mural project in East Town neighborhood

 

Feb 6th, 2020 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Vote Aycha Sawa for Milwaukee City Comptroller!

7. Vote Aycha Sawa for Milwaukee City Comptroller!

“The TRUSTED & TRANSPARENT candidate.”

Feb 7th, 2020 by Aycha Sawa

Bipartisan Bill to End Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Crisis Remains Unheard

8. Bipartisan Bill to End Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Crisis Remains Unheard

 

Feb 12th, 2020 by Jessica Katzenmeyer

Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

9. Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

“I’m ready to put my experience to work for my fellow residents of the City of Milwaukee.”

May 21st, 2019 by Tearman Spencer

Reckless driving claims Dean of MU College of Business Administration

10. Reckless driving claims Dean of MU College of Business Administration

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan February 12, 2020

Feb 12th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan

