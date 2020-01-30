DNC Needs 15,000 Volunteers

Volunteers will do everything from back office support to helping delegates.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Democratic National Convention host committee is looking for 15,000 smiling, friendly people to serve as ambassadors for Milwaukee this summer.

Volunteers are needed for everything from greeting people at the airport and hotels to routing delegates downtown and providing administrative support.

“We need literally thousands of people who are going to help us when we are on the world stage,” said Mayor Tom Barrett at a press conference announcing the launch of the volunteer portal.

Barrett and host committee executive director Liz Gilbert were flanked by over a dozen recruitment partners at the event, held in the reading room at the Milwaukee Public Library‘s Central Library. The partners will help get the word out about volunteering, including opportunities leading up to the July convention. The library system itself will also help people apply by including computers with the website loaded at every branch.

“Volunteering is more than just donating time. It is the opportunity to improve one’s health and one’s community,” said Gilbert.

Over 10,000 individuals have already indicated an interest in volunteering said the executive director. Those applicants should have received an email to visit the Milwaukee2020.com website and enter the formal application progress said host committee representatives.

A wage reimbursement program will launch in the coming weeks. Known as “Building the Future,” the program is designed to make it easier for low-income individuals to volunteer. But the committee isn’t disclosing eligibility requirements or the number of slots available yet. “We are still determining the exact number,” said Vice President of Engagement and Opportunity Neisha Blandin.

Applicants will be asked to provide basic details including their areas of interest, skills and availability.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome in the lead up to the convention, but during the convention itself (July 13th through 16th) they will need to be a minimum of 16 years of age.

There is not a residency requirement to volunteer, in fact some volunteers will be stationed at the hotels near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. Security screening requirements for volunteers will vary based on the role.

Volunteers will be invited to a Volunteer Appreciation Party on July 17th.

The volunteer portal software is being provided by Rosterfy, which won a request-for-proposals process to become the vendor. A host committee spokesperson said that the San Francisco-based organization has committed to providing the software free of charge for one year to one local organization after the event as part of leaving a lasting impact from the convention.

Individuals looking to volunteer should register on Milwaukee2020.com.