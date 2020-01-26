The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. MKE Listing: Landmark Three-Bedroom Condo
Prospect Avenue condo offers large living room, quite the view.
Jan 22nd, 2020 by Chris Corley
2. City Hall: How The City Plows Snow
Inside look at how the city clears 1,475 miles of streets and 42,000 intersections.
Jan 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Back in the News: Foxconn’s 1 Million Square Feet; Of What?
Despite media claims, new facility unlikely to be a Gen 6 manufacturer. So what will it be?
Jan 23rd, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
4. Dining: It’s Named For Patron Saint of Hangovers
That’s St. Bibiana, the upscale restaurant and bar coming to Brady Street.
Jan 20th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Will Be “Dubbel Dutch”
Boutique hotel in historic 1898 mansion on Marshall St. will open in time for DNC.
Jan 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: NEWaukee Will Create “The Beacon” in Walker’s Point
Social architecture firm will redevelop former Ballet space into hub for creatives.
Jan 22nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Streets: Custer’s Last Stand in Milwaukee
There’s still a city street that honors him. Or is it named after a Town of Granville settler?
Jan 23rd, 2020 by Carl Baehr
8. Plenty of Horne: Brady St. BID Head Heads to Shorewood
Steph Salvia also quitting Downer Ave. BID to head suburban business district.
Jan 21st, 2020 by Michael Horne
9. City Hall: Plan Will Build City’s Largest Solar Array
City, We Energies partner on eight-acre solar farm, enough electricity to power 400 homes.
Jan 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Market Again Posts Record Numbers, How?
Market director, vendor explain what they think is driving record growth.
Jan 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Republicans Reject Closing the “Dark Store Loophole”
Homeowners to face higher property taxes under Republican control.
Jan 21st, 2020 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
2. New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm
New Episodes of Wisconsin Foodie Air Thursdays on Public Television Starting January 16
Jan 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Foodie
3. New Performing Arts Project Announces Auditions
Auditions are being scheduled for the first program of a wide-ranging performance project recently announced by Charles Q. Sullivan.
Jan 23rd, 2020 by Charles Q. Sullivan
4. Milwaukee PBS Adds New Talent To Its Fundraising Team
Rob Seligmann joined Milwaukee PBS as its Director of Corporate Relations
Jan 21st, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS
5. Westown Association Announces Three Elections to Board of Directors
Jan 16th, 2020 by Westown Association
6. American Family Insurance, Milwaukee Brewers Collaborate on 2021 Ballpark Name
American Family Field takes effect on January 1, 2021
Jan 21st, 2020 by American Family Insurance
7. Season Nine of “Around the Corner with John McGivern Premieres February 6th
Season nine of Around the Corner with John McGivern premieres on Thursday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS
Jan 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS
8. The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 to host first VinterSköl Musik Fest
First edition winter music festival set in amazing venues across the beautiful, historic Brewery District.
Jan 22nd, 2020 by The Brewery District, Neighborhood Improvement District #1
10. La Macchia Group Announces New President, CFO, Succession Plans
Tom Kennedy has been named President, Scott Fulton has joined the firm as CFO and Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors.
Jan 21st, 2020 by Press Release
