The Week’s Greatest Hits

MKE Listing: Landmark Three-Bedroom Condo

1. MKE Listing: Landmark Three-Bedroom Condo

Prospect Avenue condo offers large living room, quite the view.

Jan 22nd, 2020 by Chris Corley

City Hall: How The City Plows Snow

2. City Hall: How The City Plows Snow

Inside look at how the city clears 1,475 miles of streets and 42,000 intersections.

Jan 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Foxconn’s 1 Million Square Feet; Of What?

3. Back in the News: Foxconn’s 1 Million Square Feet; Of What?

Despite media claims, new facility unlikely to be a Gen 6 manufacturer. So what will it be?

Jan 23rd, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: It’s Named For Patron Saint of Hangovers

4. Dining: It’s Named For Patron Saint of Hangovers

That’s St. Bibiana, the upscale restaurant and bar coming to Brady Street.

Jan 20th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Will Be “Dubbel Dutch”

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Hotel Will Be “Dubbel Dutch”

Boutique hotel in historic 1898 mansion on Marshall St. will open in time for DNC.

Jan 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: NEWaukee Will Create “The Beacon” in Walker’s Point

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: NEWaukee Will Create “The Beacon” in Walker’s Point

Social architecture firm will redevelop former Ballet space into hub for creatives.

Jan 22nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

City Streets: Custer’s Last Stand in Milwaukee

7. City Streets: Custer’s Last Stand in Milwaukee

There’s still a city street that honors him. Or is it named after a Town of Granville settler?

Jan 23rd, 2020 by Carl Baehr

Plenty of Horne: Brady St. BID Head Heads to Shorewood

8. Plenty of Horne: Brady St. BID Head Heads to Shorewood

Steph Salvia also quitting Downer Ave. BID to head suburban business district.

Jan 21st, 2020 by Michael Horne

City Hall: Plan Will Build City’s Largest Solar Array

9. City Hall: Plan Will Build City’s Largest Solar Array

City, We Energies partner on eight-acre solar farm, enough electricity to power 400 homes.

Jan 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Market Again Posts Record Numbers, How?

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Market Again Posts Record Numbers, How?

Market director, vendor explain what they think is driving record growth.

Jan 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Republicans Reject Closing the “Dark Store Loophole”

1. Republicans Reject Closing the “Dark Store Loophole”

Homeowners to face higher property taxes under Republican control.

Jan 21st, 2020 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm

2. New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm

New Episodes of Wisconsin Foodie Air Thursdays on Public Television Starting January 16

Jan 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Foodie

New Performing Arts Project Announces Auditions

3. New Performing Arts Project Announces Auditions

Auditions are being scheduled for the first program of a wide-ranging performance project recently announced by Charles Q. Sullivan.

Jan 23rd, 2020 by Charles Q. Sullivan

Milwaukee PBS Adds New Talent To Its Fundraising Team

4. Milwaukee PBS Adds New Talent To Its Fundraising Team

Rob Seligmann joined Milwaukee PBS as its Director of Corporate Relations

Jan 21st, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS

Westown Association Announces Three Elections to Board of Directors

5. Westown Association Announces Three Elections to Board of Directors

 

Jan 16th, 2020 by Westown Association

American Family Insurance, Milwaukee Brewers Collaborate on 2021 Ballpark Name

6. American Family Insurance, Milwaukee Brewers Collaborate on 2021 Ballpark Name

American Family Field takes effect on January 1, 2021

Jan 21st, 2020 by American Family Insurance

Season Nine of “Around the Corner with John McGivern Premieres February 6th

7. Season Nine of “Around the Corner with John McGivern Premieres February 6th

Season nine of Around the Corner with John McGivern premieres on Thursday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS

Jan 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS

The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 to host first VinterSköl Musik Fest

8. The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 to host first VinterSköl Musik Fest

First edition winter music festival set in amazing venues across the beautiful, historic Brewery District.

Jan 22nd, 2020 by The Brewery District, Neighborhood Improvement District #1

Representative Hintz Introduces Bills to Increase Access to Vaccines

9. Representative Hintz Introduces Bills to Increase Access to Vaccines

 

Jan 17th, 2020 by State Rep. Gordon Hintz

La Macchia Group Announces New President, CFO, Succession Plans

10. La Macchia Group Announces New President, CFO, Succession Plans

Tom Kennedy has been named President, Scott Fulton has joined the firm as CFO and Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors.

Jan 21st, 2020 by Press Release

