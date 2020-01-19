Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 19th, 2020 07:00 am
Eyes on Milwaukee: Second New East Side Home Revealed

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Second New East Side Home Revealed

Designs submitted for second new home in North Point Historic District.

Jan 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Downtown Pasta Restaurant Set to Open

2. Now Serving: Downtown Pasta Restaurant Set to Open

Also new: Insomnia Cookies in the Deer District and Colectivo rolls out lineup of vegan, gluten-free baked goods

Jan 17th, 2020 by Michael Holloway

Transportation: Viking Cruises Adds Milwaukee as Port

3. Transportation: Viking Cruises Adds Milwaukee as Port

But not all news from the port is good, it’s recovering from nearly $1 million in storm damage.

Jan 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Consultants Make $5.3 Million on Foxconn

4. Back in the News: Consultants Make $5.3 Million on Foxconn

Consultants and firms paid millions by state, county and village governments.

Jan 13th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

What’s It Worth?: Comstock Building Oldest of Its Kind?

5. What’s It Worth?: Comstock Building Oldest of Its Kind?

1898 Milwaukee St. apartment building may be oldest of its size. For sale: $4.5 million

Jan 10th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Plats and Parcels: Gilbane, CD Smith Will Build Wisconsin Center Expansion

6. Plats and Parcels: Gilbane, CD Smith Will Build Wisconsin Center Expansion

Plus: State’s first Tesla showroom, architecture firm mulls expansion, Pabst Mansion demolishing house

Jan 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Historical Society Showcasing Unseen Treasures

7. Historical Society Showcasing Unseen Treasures

New exhibit highlights a wide variety of Milwaukee’s history.

Jan 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Proposal Would Ban Gerrymandering

8. Proposal Would Ban Gerrymandering

Fair Maps Constitutional Amendment would amend state constitution, require non-partisan redistricting.

Jan 13th, 2020 by Matt Rothschild

Foxconn Hasn’t Created Innovation Centers

9. Foxconn Hasn’t Created Innovation Centers

Hasn’t fulfilled promise of 1,200 jobs and new centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Madison.

Jan 14th, 2020 by Corri Hess

Mocked By Trump, Wisconsin Woman Sets The Record Straight

10. Mocked By Trump, Wisconsin Woman Sets The Record Straight

Protester ejected from President Trump’s rally in Milwaukee tells her story.

Jan 17th, 2020 by Erik Gunn

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee

1. Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee

The event will feature nearly a dozen speakers, headlined by the president of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association and the executive director of Voces de la Frontera.

Jan 13th, 2020 by Coalition to March on the DNC

Six Finalists Named for The Pfister Hotel’s 12th Artist in Residence

2. Six Finalists Named for The Pfister Hotel’s 12th Artist in Residence

Finalists will showcase work during Milwaukee’s Gallery Night, January 17

Jan 10th, 2020 by The Pfister Hotel

Jessica Katzenmeyer Announces Her Candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 15

3. Jessica Katzenmeyer Announces Her Candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 15

 

Jan 14th, 2020 by Jessica Katzenmeyer

New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm

4. New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm

New Episodes of Wisconsin Foodie Air Thursdays on Public Television Starting January 16

Jan 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Foodie

Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance Launches Radio, Mail, Video and Digital Ad Campaign Urging Lawmakers to “Protect Our Piers”

5. Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance Launches Radio, Mail, Video and Digital Ad Campaign Urging Lawmakers to “Protect Our Piers”

AB 551 / SB 501 were recently introduced in the legislature to clarify the issue and help restore property rights for all waterfront property owners.

Jan 13th, 2020 by Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance

Sen. Craig and Rep. Sanfelippo Respond to Mayor Barrett’s Distorted View of Crime in Milwaukee

6. Sen. Craig and Rep. Sanfelippo Respond to Mayor Barrett’s Distorted View of Crime in Milwaukee

City of Milwaukee funds Streetcar instead of Police Officers

Jan 14th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig

Husch Blackwell Lands Two Healthcare Groups in Wisconsin

7. Husch Blackwell Lands Two Healthcare Groups in Wisconsin

Major Expansion Includes 12 Attorneys in Madison

Jan 13th, 2020 by Husch Blackwell

Milwaukee Woman Charged with Embezzlement and Identity Theft

8. Milwaukee Woman Charged with Embezzlement and Identity Theft

 

Jan 10th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue

VISIT Milwaukee welcomes new Director of Sales, Leslie Johnson

9. VISIT Milwaukee welcomes new Director of Sales, Leslie Johnson

 

Jan 14th, 2020 by Visit Milwaukee

Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences

10. Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020

Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan

