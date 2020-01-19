The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Second New East Side Home Revealed
Designs submitted for second new home in North Point Historic District.
Jan 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Now Serving: Downtown Pasta Restaurant Set to Open
Also new: Insomnia Cookies in the Deer District and Colectivo rolls out lineup of vegan, gluten-free baked goods
Jan 17th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
3. Transportation: Viking Cruises Adds Milwaukee as Port
But not all news from the port is good, it’s recovering from nearly $1 million in storm damage.
Jan 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: Consultants Make $5.3 Million on Foxconn
Consultants and firms paid millions by state, county and village governments.
Jan 13th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
5. What’s It Worth?: Comstock Building Oldest of Its Kind?
1898 Milwaukee St. apartment building may be oldest of its size. For sale: $4.5 million
Jan 10th, 2020 by Michael Horne
6. Plats and Parcels: Gilbane, CD Smith Will Build Wisconsin Center Expansion
Plus: State’s first Tesla showroom, architecture firm mulls expansion, Pabst Mansion demolishing house
Jan 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Historical Society Showcasing Unseen Treasures
New exhibit highlights a wide variety of Milwaukee’s history.
Jan 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Proposal Would Ban Gerrymandering
Fair Maps Constitutional Amendment would amend state constitution, require non-partisan redistricting.
Jan 13th, 2020 by Matt Rothschild
9. Foxconn Hasn’t Created Innovation Centers
Hasn’t fulfilled promise of 1,200 jobs and new centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Madison.
Jan 14th, 2020 by Corri Hess
10. Mocked By Trump, Wisconsin Woman Sets The Record Straight
Protester ejected from President Trump’s rally in Milwaukee tells her story.
Jan 17th, 2020 by Erik Gunn
Press Releases
1. Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee
The event will feature nearly a dozen speakers, headlined by the president of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association and the executive director of Voces de la Frontera.
Jan 13th, 2020 by Coalition to March on the DNC
2. Six Finalists Named for The Pfister Hotel’s 12th Artist in Residence
Finalists will showcase work during Milwaukee’s Gallery Night, January 17
Jan 10th, 2020 by The Pfister Hotel
4. New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm
New Episodes of Wisconsin Foodie Air Thursdays on Public Television Starting January 16
Jan 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Foodie
5. Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance Launches Radio, Mail, Video and Digital Ad Campaign Urging Lawmakers to “Protect Our Piers”
AB 551 / SB 501 were recently introduced in the legislature to clarify the issue and help restore property rights for all waterfront property owners.
Jan 13th, 2020 by Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance
6. Sen. Craig and Rep. Sanfelippo Respond to Mayor Barrett’s Distorted View of Crime in Milwaukee
City of Milwaukee funds Streetcar instead of Police Officers
Jan 14th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig
7. Husch Blackwell Lands Two Healthcare Groups in Wisconsin
Major Expansion Includes 12 Attorneys in Madison
Jan 13th, 2020 by Husch Blackwell
9. VISIT Milwaukee welcomes new Director of Sales, Leslie Johnson
Jan 14th, 2020 by Visit Milwaukee
10. Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020
Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan
