Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Downtown and adjacent neighborhoods have seen a great amount of redevelopment in 2019 and two of the most popular What’s It Worth? stories of the year were in that area. One was a rather small scale renovation of an 1886 Milwaukee fire house that for nearly a century had been a warehouse. Today it is being converted into a residence. Another popular story gave the history of an old warehouse (essentially a giant refrigerator) that was also bought for eventual conversion. Other columns looked at a long-dead mall on the northwest side that awaits its fate, and a huge downtown office building, mostly empty this century, that is to be re-imagined, and equipped with a new three story addition atop holding a hotel. Other stories looked at a former bank that’s now a hostel in Riverwest, and a number of old mansions that are now getting new tenants and being repurposed.

All of these and more were popular with you the reader, and I am grateful for your interest and for your comments and suggestions. I would also like to acknowledge the staff of the City of Milwaukee Development Center, the Assessor’s Office, the Municipal Research Library and the Historic Preservation Commission. They are to be thanked for providing me with source research documents that are essential for finding the story behind old buildings, and which can be found nowhere else. In this age of Google it is nice to know that there is information out there that can only be accessed by microfiche reader or in paper files and bound volumes of documents. This adds to the spirit of adventure behind What’s It Worth? I thank you for your support of this project over the year, and look forward to seeing what the new year and new decade brings.