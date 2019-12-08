New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Plunkett Raysich Architects Names Mike Bahr as Director of Client Relations
Bahr first joined PRA in 1999.
Nov 29th, 2019 by Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects Welcomes Hanna Walsh as Marketing Coordinator
Ms. Walsh is a 2017 graduate of UW-Madison with a degree in Business Administration, specializing in marketing, and has previously worked in several marketing firms and within the marketing department of a major clothing / brand company.
Nov 29th, 2019 by Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Marquette nursing professor selected for Pediatric Congenital Heart Association leadership
Callie J. Chiroff has been appointed to the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association board of directors.
Nov 26th, 2019 by Marquette University
Katherine P. Frank named new chancellor of UW-Stout
Appointment takes effect March 1
Nov 26th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin System
WHEDA’s David Rouse earns lifetime achievement award from Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association
The award, presented at the mortgage bankers’ recent Best in Business banquet, recognizes Rouse’s achievements in a career featuring leadership roles in both the public and private sectors.
Nov 25th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Four community leaders receive Greater Together Awards from GMF
“Congratulations to our 2019 Greater Together Award recipients whose pioneering and selfless work will inspire others for years to come.”
Nov 25th, 2019 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation
WUWM announces John Hess as new general manager
Hess has spent nearly two decades building and leading public media organizations within and outside of a university structure.
Nov 21st, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Safe & Sound Announces Interim Executive Director
Previously, Robinson served as the Director of Human Resources for St. Charles Youth and Family Services in Milwaukee and as the CEO & Founder of QB Solutions.
Nov 21st, 2019 by Safe & Sound
Ola Lisowski Earns National Award from Women’s Policy Organization
Ola has worked to engage new Circle Leaders across Wisconsin serving as a mentor at their circle conversations and lending a hand to grow the mission of policy over politics.
Nov 19th, 2019 by The Policy Circle
WDA recognizes 14 for contributions to organized dentistry and public oral health
Dr. Julio Rodriguez was one of 14 dentists and oral health advocates honored at the WDA’s annual Pyramid of Pride Awards held Nov. 8 at The Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire.
Nov 18th, 2019 by Wisconsin Dental Association
Nancy Major Joins ActionCOACH of Brookfield as Certified Business Coach
Nancy Major is a certified business coach who has joined ActionCOACH of Brookfield.
Nov 15th, 2019 by ActionCOACH of Brookfield
Dean of public service at Marquette University Law School honored as legal innovator
As assistant dean for public service, Schultz’s charge is to advance access to justice through the creation, implementation, and operational oversight of pro bono projects for law students and lawyers.
Nov 14th, 2019 by Marquette University
Medical College of Wisconsin Dean Named Chair of Association of American Medical Colleges Board of Directors
Joseph E. Kerschner, MD became the dean of the school of medicine and executive vice president of MCW in November 2011 following 10 months as interim dean.
Nov 14th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Dominican Center Welcomes Project Director Denisha Tate-McAlister
Tate-McAlister brings more than 25 years of nonprofit experience to the Dominican Center.
Nov 14th, 2019 by Dominican Center
Jennifer Sereno Joins WHEDA as Public Affairs Program Manager
Her experience includes marketing and public affairs campaign development, digital media strategy, issue management and brand advancement.
Nov 13th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Melissa Goins of Maures Development Group Joins WHEDA Board
Founded by Goins in 2006, Maures has developed nearly 400 apartment units contributing more than $75 million of investment to the city of Milwaukee.
Nov 13th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Ana Simpson Begins as WHEDA Director of Business and Community Engagement
Simpson has an extensive 20-year career in retail, business and corporate banking.
Nov 13th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
WEDC announces deputy secretary and chief operating officer
Current deputy secretary is taking senior position with JP Cullen
Nov 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
WDVA Announces 2019 Woman Veteran of the Year
“Gundy” Metz’s service continues after 20 years on active duty
Nov 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs
Gov. Evers Appoints Randy Romanski as Interim DATCP Secretary
Romanski has held leadership roles across various Wisconsin state agencies, and previously served as DATCP deputy secretary and secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle.
Nov 7th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
United Community Center Announces New Executive Director, Laura Gutiérrez
Ricardo Diaz to retire in May of 2020
Nov 5th, 2019 by United Community Center