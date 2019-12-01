The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. 5 Milwaukeeans to Be Thankful For
Milwaukee is a better — and far more interesting place — because of these five folks.
Nov 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Where Have All The Hunters Gone?
Millennials less likely to hunt. To counter decline state looks to women and children.
Nov 29th, 2019 by Melanie Conklin
3. Lost Milwaukee: The Icehouses of Old Milwaukee
Two were run by breweries on the Milwaukee River. Fragments of them still can be found.
Nov 30th, 2019 by Carl Swanson
4. State’s GOP Congressmen Skip Depositions
Sensenbrenner, who led the Clinton impeachment, and Grothman skip closed-door impeachment sessions.
Nov 25th, 2019 by Robin Bravender
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: 117-Year-Old School Getting Transformed
Developer will turn MPS school he once attended into 40-unit apartment complex.
Nov 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plenty of Horne: Scott Walker At Your Service
Need marketing, strategic planning or issue advocacy? Scott’s new company can help you go “big and bold.”
Nov 25th, 2019 by Michael Horne
7. Campaign Cash: Top Republican Donors Give to Biden
Ted and Mary Kellner have donated $1 million to state GOP candidates, but now giving to Biden.
Nov 27th, 2019 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
8. How Homeless Got Frozen Out
With no explanation, Fitzgerald stopped bipartisan bill providing grants to homeless shelters.
Nov 27th, 2019 by Melanie Conklin
9. Dining: McKiernan’s Irish Pub Has Good Bar Grub
Lots of corned beef and that funky Barnacle Bud’s-style atmosphere.
Nov 27th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest Pays No Net Rent
Charges ethnic festivals more rent than it pays city, like “a greedy landlord,” alderman charges.
Nov 26th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Straws, Bathrooms, and Mascots – Is That Really All We Have Left to Worry About?
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan November 25, 2019
Nov 25th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
2. Marquette nursing professor selected for Pediatric Congenital Heart Association leadership
Callie J. Chiroff has been appointed to the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association board of directors.
Nov 26th, 2019 by Marquette University
3. Four community leaders receive Greater Together Awards from GMF
“Congratulations to our 2019 Greater Together Award recipients whose pioneering and selfless work will inspire others for years to come.”
Nov 25th, 2019 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation
4. Open house Tuesday on joint stormwater project under I-794
Meeting to also explore long-term vision of site
Nov 22nd, 2019 by City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works
5. Common Council approves creation of Office of Veterans’ Affairs
News Release from Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Nov 26th, 2019 by Ald. Chantia Lewis
6. Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt Will Not Run for Re-election in 2020
“It has been a privilege to serve the residents of District 6 for the past 21 years.”
Nov 25th, 2019 by Sup. James ‘Luigi’ Schmitt
7. Sawyer County Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Multiple Arsons on Reservation
“Thanks to the investigators and prosecution team whose work resulted in a conviction on every count charged.”
Nov 27th, 2019 by Josh Kaul
8. WWBIC Receives $650,000 Federal CDFI Award
The CDFI Fund has funded WWBIC continuously since 1998.
Nov 22nd, 2019 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.
9. DNR Seeks Public’s Help in Washburn County Hunting Incident
Four Incidents Reported During Opening Weekend of Gun Deer Season
Nov 24th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
10. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin
“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state.”
Oct 8th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 24th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 17th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 10th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee