The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: What’s This Sherman Park Home Worth?

City, prospective buyer have wrangled over price of foreclosed home.

Oct 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Transportation: City Lands Second Streetcar Sponsor

Everstream, business internet provider, joins Potawatomi in backing The Hop.

Nov 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Controversy Over Historic Building’s Mural

Mitchell Street mural sparks debate. Is a mural just paint? Should it be removed?

Oct 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Player’s Development Faces Delay

Historic designation sought for 1865 home Pat Connaughton seeks to demolish, replace.

Oct 31st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

5. What’s It Worth: $575,000 Building Helped By Streetcar

Long-vacant 1877 building on Milwaukee and Mason saw value hop partly due to streetcar.

Nov 1st, 2019 by Michael Horne

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: MillerCoors Will Change Name, Add Local Jobs

In global shakeup Milwaukee a winner over Denver and could gain hundreds of jobs.

Oct 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Murphy’s Law: Business Leader Blasts Council on Strauss Deal

Hamilton and council members are to blame for losing hundreds of jobs, Sheehy says.

Oct 28th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Revised Design for New East Side Homes

Gokhman changes designs for proposed homes in North Point Historic District.

Oct 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Plats and Parcels: Lurie’s Bay View Proposal Revived

Plus: MPS unveils new schoolyards, Cambria hotel opens, Athea expanding chemical plant

Oct 27th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Friday Photos: North Shore Plans Unique Downtown Bank

89-year-old house getting covered into modern bank branch on Pleasant and Water.

Nov 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

1. J. Jeffers & Co. Purchases Journal Communications Block

Adaptive reuse plan will be focus for historic block. “Everything is on the table to make the impossible possible”

Oct 31st, 2019 by J. Jeffers & Co.

2. Committee recommends pilot family basic income stipend amendment

Statement of Alderwoman Chantia Lewis October 31, 2019

Oct 31st, 2019 by Ald. Chantia Lewis

3. Gov. Evers Appoints Cheryl Brehmer as Winnebago County Coroner

Brehmer, a Winnebago County native, has worked in the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office since 2012.

Oct 31st, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

4. Charlie Sykes’ Bullying, Racism, Sexism and Propaganda to Advance Wisconsin Republicans on Milwaukee Right Wing Radio Comes to an End

‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to Conservative Mouthpiece and Broadcasting Bully

Dec 19th, 2016 by One Wisconsin Now

5. Gov. Evers Announces Appointments to Governor’s Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices

The first meeting of the Governor’s Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices is scheduled for November 20.

Oct 28th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

6. Purchase of former Sven’s Cafe – Hue Restaurant Group

“We have not decided exactly what we intend to do with the property at this time” says Cat Tran

Oct 31st, 2019 by Hue Restaurant

7. Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the passing of Mildred Harpole

“ll of us here at the City send our thoughts and prayers to husband Reuben and Mildred’s family and friends. Milwaukee will always remember the remarkable woman she was.”

Oct 30th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

8. Milwaukee Film Doubles Cash Support for Brico Forward Fund Winners

Global filmmakers and local champions recognized at annual Filmmaker Awards Brunch

Oct 28th, 2019 by Milwaukee Film

9. Sen. Ron Johnson Continues Impeachment Bumbling

‘What Sen. Johnson is Proposing Isn’t Just Nonsensical, It’s Unethical’

Nov 1st, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

10. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #52 Relating to Climate Change in Wisconsin

“For too long we’ve been ignoring science, and frankly, we can’t afford to do it any longer.”

Oct 17th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

