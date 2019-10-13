Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Oct 13th, 2019 08:00 am
Eyes on Milwaukee: Lurie Buys Milwaukee Street Blackhole

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Lurie Buys Milwaukee Street Blackhole

Long-vacant, one-story building was originally three stories. Now will find new life.

Oct 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Derailed: Behind Wisconsin’s Abandoned High Speed Rail

2. Derailed: Behind Wisconsin’s Abandoned High Speed Rail

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson laid groundwork for the project that Gov. Scott Walker killed.

Oct 9th, 2019 by Bridgit Bowden and Shawn Johnson

Milwaukee Becoming a Cruise Ship Destination

3. Milwaukee Becoming a Cruise Ship Destination

Milwaukee is an increasingly important port of call for cruising on the Great Lakes, visits to city up 100 percent this year.

Oct 9th, 2019 by Corri Hess

Dining: Honeypie Moving to Former Alchemist Theatre Space

4. Dining: Honeypie Moving to Former Alchemist Theatre Space

Popular Bay View restaurant will move a few blocks north next spring.

Oct 11th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik

Eyes on Milwaukee: Healthy Meat Market Coming to N. 22nd St.

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Healthy Meat Market Coming to N. 22nd St.

Carl Wesley will transform vacant building with Fresh 2 Fork concept.

Oct 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Airbnb Says Milwaukee is Fastest Growing Destination

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Airbnb Says Milwaukee is Fastest Growing Destination

You can stay in the Boat House, an East Side mansion or a Riverwest living room via the popular service.

Oct 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: V. Marchese Acquiring More Land for Expansion

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: V. Marchese Acquiring More Land for Expansion

Company buying former railroad spur for 50,000-square-foot expansion.

Oct 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Program Expected to Restart Next Week

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Program Expected to Restart Next Week

Contractor will start after months of delays.

Oct 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: The Huron Rises

9. Friday Photos: The Huron Rises

New office building will be home to Husch Blackwell law firm.

Oct 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Tent City Being Evicted

10. Plats and Parcels: Tent City Being Evicted

Plus: A packed week of real estate news, including the Schuster’s project moving forward.

Oct 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin

1. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin

“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state.”

Oct 8th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Foxconn Reaches Major Milestone and Begins Roof Installation for TFT LCD Fab

2. Foxconn Reaches Major Milestone and Begins Roof Installation for TFT LCD Fab

Development at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park continues with roof installation as total value of construction contracts at the Park exceeds $250 million

Oct 9th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group

Scott Walker Air: One Wisconsin Now Investigation Reveals Gov. Walker’s Serial Use and Abuse of Taxpayer Resources

3. Scott Walker Air: One Wisconsin Now Investigation Reveals Gov. Walker’s Serial Use and Abuse of Taxpayer Resources

Governor Racks Up Over $818,000 in Air Travel in State Plane to Rehabilitate Political Image, Ferry Him for Personal Events Since Ending Presidential Campaign

Aug 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Erasing Columbus Day is not the best way to honor indigenous people

4. Erasing Columbus Day is not the best way to honor indigenous people

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan October 8, 2019

Oct 8th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Hebron House appoints Acting Executive Director

5. Hebron House appoints Acting Executive Director

Attorney and community advocate for the homeless to lead the organization

Oct 8th, 2019 by Hebron House of Hospitality

Radiance NYE to Wisconsin Center 12/31 with EXCISION & Friends

6. Radiance NYE to Wisconsin Center 12/31 with EXCISION & Friends

December 31, 2019 · Wisconsin Center · Milwaukee, WI

Sep 24th, 2019 by Wisconsin Center District

Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

7. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5

Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney

Racine Author, Photographer, and Frank Lloyd Wright Advocate Mark Hertzberg Honored with Wright Spirit Award 2019

8. Racine Author, Photographer, and Frank Lloyd Wright Advocate Mark Hertzberg Honored with Wright Spirit Award 2019

The nationally-nominated honors were presented on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at a gala dinner in Los Angeles.

Oct 10th, 2019 by Racine Art Museum

Milwaukee County Announces New Investments in Homeless Prevention Services in the 2020 Budget

9. Milwaukee County Announces New Investments in Homeless Prevention Services in the 2020 Budget

$250,000 investment in the Housing First Initiative will support prevention programming

Oct 3rd, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

New Women-Owned Business Aims to Reshape History

10. New Women-Owned Business Aims to Reshape History

Milwaukee-Based Victress Vibes Launches iFundWomen Campaign

Oct 9th, 2019 by Victress Vibes

