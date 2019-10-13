The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Lurie Buys Milwaukee Street Blackhole
Long-vacant, one-story building was originally three stories. Now will find new life.
Oct 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Derailed: Behind Wisconsin’s Abandoned High Speed Rail
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson laid groundwork for the project that Gov. Scott Walker killed.
Oct 9th, 2019 by Bridgit Bowden and Shawn Johnson
3. Milwaukee Becoming a Cruise Ship Destination
Milwaukee is an increasingly important port of call for cruising on the Great Lakes, visits to city up 100 percent this year.
Oct 9th, 2019 by Corri Hess
4. Dining: Honeypie Moving to Former Alchemist Theatre Space
Popular Bay View restaurant will move a few blocks north next spring.
Oct 11th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Healthy Meat Market Coming to N. 22nd St.
Carl Wesley will transform vacant building with Fresh 2 Fork concept.
Oct 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Airbnb Says Milwaukee is Fastest Growing Destination
You can stay in the Boat House, an East Side mansion or a Riverwest living room via the popular service.
Oct 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: V. Marchese Acquiring More Land for Expansion
Company buying former railroad spur for 50,000-square-foot expansion.
Oct 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Program Expected to Restart Next Week
Contractor will start after months of delays.
Oct 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: The Huron Rises
New office building will be home to Husch Blackwell law firm.
Oct 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: Tent City Being Evicted
Plus: A packed week of real estate news, including the Schuster’s project moving forward.
Oct 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin
“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state.”
Oct 8th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Foxconn Reaches Major Milestone and Begins Roof Installation for TFT LCD Fab
Development at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park continues with roof installation as total value of construction contracts at the Park exceeds $250 million
Oct 9th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group
3. Scott Walker Air: One Wisconsin Now Investigation Reveals Gov. Walker’s Serial Use and Abuse of Taxpayer Resources
Governor Racks Up Over $818,000 in Air Travel in State Plane to Rehabilitate Political Image, Ferry Him for Personal Events Since Ending Presidential Campaign
Aug 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Erasing Columbus Day is not the best way to honor indigenous people
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan October 8, 2019
Oct 8th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
5. Hebron House appoints Acting Executive Director
Attorney and community advocate for the homeless to lead the organization
Oct 8th, 2019 by Hebron House of Hospitality
6. Radiance NYE to Wisconsin Center 12/31 with EXCISION & Friends
December 31, 2019 · Wisconsin Center · Milwaukee, WI
Sep 24th, 2019 by Wisconsin Center District
7. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court
Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5
Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney
8. Racine Author, Photographer, and Frank Lloyd Wright Advocate Mark Hertzberg Honored with Wright Spirit Award 2019
The nationally-nominated honors were presented on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at a gala dinner in Los Angeles.
Oct 10th, 2019 by Racine Art Museum
9. Milwaukee County Announces New Investments in Homeless Prevention Services in the 2020 Budget
$250,000 investment in the Housing First Initiative will support prevention programming
Oct 3rd, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
10. New Women-Owned Business Aims to Reshape History
Milwaukee-Based Victress Vibes Launches iFundWomen Campaign
Oct 9th, 2019 by Victress Vibes
