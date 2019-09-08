The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Waukesha Has a Deal With ICE
Only sheriff’s department in state that created agreement with federal immigration authorities.
Sep 6th, 2019 by Isiah Holmes
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Townhomes for East Side
First-time developer building on vacant lot on N. Newhall St. near North Ave.
Sep 5th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District
$150 million Harbor Yards would have hotel, office building, apartments and market square.
Sep 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Brew City: Sprecher Brewing Closes Taproom
Building will be sold, so Walker’s Point taproom is closing.
Sep 5th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik
5. Back in the News: Key Foxconn Executive Steps Down
Ever-shrinking project loses second key executive this year.
Sep 5th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
6. Transportation: Bus Union Threatens Strike By Friday
Union leader predicts a strike, but some workers likely to favor contract being offered.
Sep 5th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
7. Plats and Parcels: New Plans for Walker’s Point Site
Plus: Former Central Steel & Wire building being expanded, senior housing for South Side.
Sep 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Homeowners Near Foxconn Say They Were Misled
Now their homes are gone for road widenings that never happened.
Sep 3rd, 2019 by Corri Hess
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Newspaper Row Buildings Getting Fixup
Cream City brick buildings from 1879 and 1884 get new paint job, other repairs.
Sep 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Dining: RedBrick Pizza Opens in Bay View
First franchise in the Midwest, 1000-degree ovens and “theater-style” pizza-making.
Sep 4th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Sensenbrenner Will Retire at the End of the 116th Congress
“I think I am leaving this district, our Republican Party, and most important, our country, in a better place than when I began my service.”
Sep 4th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
2. Supermajority Organizations to Launch Cross-Country Bus Tour to Mobilize Women Ahead of 2020
Bus Tour Will Kick Off the Largest Women-to-Women Voter Contact Program and Roll Out Supermajority Education Fund’s New “Majority Rules”. 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates to Join Bus Tour to Hear Directly from Women
Sep 4th, 2019 by Supermajority
3. Strauss Brands to Build Headquarters and Processing Facility at Century City
Strauss will commence construction on the Century City project later this year with occupancy expected in 2021. The company will employ 250 workers at Century City, including headquarters staff and production personnel.
Sep 4th, 2019 by City of Milwaukee
4. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts
“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”
Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
5. Lakefront Brewery Announces a “Kegnado” Warning!
The Brewery’s latest public art installation lights up old beer kegs with color.
Sep 3rd, 2019 by Lakefront Brewery
6. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #43 Recreating the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission
“I am excited to recreate the Juvenile Justice Commission as a space for discussing innovations and best practices that Wisconsin should adopt across the entire spectrum of the juvenile justice system.”
Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. Harbor Fest Celebrates New Waterfront Plaza
The festival will take place in and around Harbor View Plaza, a new public space opened just this summer
Sep 3rd, 2019 by Harbor District
8. From Vienna, Vos Vows to Obstruct the People’s Business
In Vacation Twitter Outburst, Assembly Speaker Promises to Keep Blocking Initiatives on Public School Funding, Student Debt Relief, Affordable Health Care, Gun Safety and More
Sep 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
9. SmallPie joins Crossroads Collective, Pilcrow Coffee now served
Pie INC’s SmallPie, sister café to Honeypie Café, Honeypie Bakeshop, and Palomino, to join Crossroads Collective.
Sep 4th, 2019 by Crossroads Collective
10. ACLU condemns Waukesha County Sheriff’s decision to renew Wisconsin’s only direct partnership with ICE
The Sheriff’s Department last held a “public” meeting to discuss the 287(g) program in September 2018.
Sep 4th, 2019 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 1st, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 25th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 18th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee