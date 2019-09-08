Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 8th, 2019 08:00 am
Waukesha Has a Deal With ICE

1. Waukesha Has a Deal With ICE

Only sheriff’s department in state that created agreement with federal immigration authorities.

Sep 6th, 2019 by Isiah Holmes

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Townhomes for East Side

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Townhomes for East Side

First-time developer building on vacant lot on N. Newhall St. near North Ave.

Sep 5th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Plans Huge Project in Harbor District

$150 million Harbor Yards would have hotel, office building, apartments and market square.

Sep 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Brew City: Sprecher Brewing Closes Taproom

4. Brew City: Sprecher Brewing Closes Taproom

Building will be sold, so Walker’s Point taproom is closing.

Sep 5th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik

Back in the News: Key Foxconn Executive Steps Down

5. Back in the News: Key Foxconn Executive Steps Down

Ever-shrinking project loses second key executive this year.

Sep 5th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: Bus Union Threatens Strike By Friday

6. Transportation: Bus Union Threatens Strike By Friday

Union leader predicts a strike, but some workers likely to favor contract being offered.

Sep 5th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Plats and Parcels: New Plans for Walker’s Point Site

7. Plats and Parcels: New Plans for Walker’s Point Site

Plus: Former Central Steel & Wire building being expanded, senior housing for South Side.

Sep 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Homeowners Near Foxconn Say They Were Misled

8. Homeowners Near Foxconn Say They Were Misled

Now their homes are gone for road widenings that never happened.

Sep 3rd, 2019 by Corri Hess

Eyes on Milwaukee: Newspaper Row Buildings Getting Fixup

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Newspaper Row Buildings Getting Fixup

Cream City brick buildings from 1879 and 1884 get new paint job, other repairs.

Sep 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: RedBrick Pizza Opens in Bay View

10. Dining: RedBrick Pizza Opens in Bay View

First franchise in the Midwest, 1000-degree ovens and “theater-style” pizza-making.

Sep 4th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sensenbrenner Will Retire at the End of the 116th Congress

1. Sensenbrenner Will Retire at the End of the 116th Congress

“I think I am leaving this district, our Republican Party, and most important, our country, in a better place than when I began my service.”

Sep 4th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

Supermajority Organizations to Launch Cross-Country Bus Tour to Mobilize Women Ahead of 2020

2. Supermajority Organizations to Launch Cross-Country Bus Tour to Mobilize Women Ahead of 2020

Bus Tour Will Kick Off the Largest Women-to-Women Voter Contact Program and Roll Out Supermajority Education Fund’s New “Majority Rules”. 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates to Join Bus Tour to Hear Directly from Women

Sep 4th, 2019 by Supermajority

Strauss Brands to Build Headquarters and Processing Facility at Century City

3. Strauss Brands to Build Headquarters and Processing Facility at Century City

Strauss will commence construction on the Century City project later this year with occupancy expected in 2021. The company will employ 250 workers at Century City, including headquarters staff and production personnel.

Sep 4th, 2019 by City of Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts

4. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts

“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”

Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Lakefront Brewery Announces a “Kegnado” Warning!

5. Lakefront Brewery Announces a “Kegnado” Warning!

The Brewery’s latest public art installation lights up old beer kegs with color.

Sep 3rd, 2019 by Lakefront Brewery

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #43 Recreating the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission

6. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #43 Recreating the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission

“I am excited to recreate the Juvenile Justice Commission as a space for discussing innovations and best practices that Wisconsin should adopt across the entire spectrum of the juvenile justice system.”

Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Harbor Fest Celebrates New Waterfront Plaza

7. Harbor Fest Celebrates New Waterfront Plaza

The festival will take place in and around Harbor View Plaza, a new public space opened just this summer

Sep 3rd, 2019 by Harbor District

From Vienna, Vos Vows to Obstruct the People’s Business

8. From Vienna, Vos Vows to Obstruct the People’s Business

In Vacation Twitter Outburst, Assembly Speaker Promises to Keep Blocking Initiatives on Public School Funding, Student Debt Relief, Affordable Health Care, Gun Safety and More

Sep 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

SmallPie joins Crossroads Collective, Pilcrow Coffee now served

9. SmallPie joins Crossroads Collective, Pilcrow Coffee now served

Pie INC’s SmallPie, sister café to Honeypie Café, Honeypie Bakeshop, and Palomino, to join Crossroads Collective.

Sep 4th, 2019 by Crossroads Collective

ACLU condemns Waukesha County Sheriff’s decision to renew Wisconsin’s only direct partnership with ICE

10. ACLU condemns Waukesha County Sheriff’s decision to renew Wisconsin’s only direct partnership with ICE

The Sheriff’s Department last held a “public” meeting to discuss the 287(g) program in September 2018.

Sep 4th, 2019 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin

