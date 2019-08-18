The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Mysterious Disease Caused By Vaping

1. Mysterious Disease Caused By Vaping

State health officials confirm 12 cases of vaping-related lung disease.

Aug 12th, 2019 by Alana Watson

Plats and Parcels: Will WTMJ Move to The Avenue?

2. Plats and Parcels: Will WTMJ Move to The Avenue?

Good Karma Brands might consolidate its radio stations in the former Grand Avenue Mall.

Aug 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Who Has the Cheapest Scooter?

3. Transportation: Who Has the Cheapest Scooter?

Bird, Lime and Spin versus MCTS and Bublr Bikes. Which is the best deal?

Aug 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

About That Mandela Barnes Controversy

4. About That Mandela Barnes Controversy

Media firestorm about college degree part of wide-ranging Isthmus feature story.

Aug 12th, 2019 by Melanie Conklin

Transportation: MCTS Plans to Cut 16 Bus Routes

5. Transportation: MCTS Plans to Cut 16 Bus Routes

Most riders wouldn’t be affected by cuts, driven by projected $5.9 million budget deficit.

Aug 13th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Why the Journal Sentinel Won’t Die

6. Murphy’s Law: Why the Journal Sentinel Won’t Die

And why it may not matter to news readers.

Aug 13th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Symphony Moves a 625-Ton Wall

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Symphony Moves a 625-Ton Wall

MSO, contractors move huge wall as part of $89 million transformation of historic theater.

Aug 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Sieger on Songs: Joni Mitchell Captured the Magic of Woodstock

8. Sieger on Songs: Joni Mitchell Captured the Magic of Woodstock

Her song “Woodstock” embodies the spirit of the famous festival, despite her not performing at it.

Aug 9th, 2019 by John Sieger

Bus Mural on Immigration Draws Flak

9. Bus Mural on Immigration Draws Flak

Sup. Sebring calls for removal, first time annual project by art students faces criticism.

Aug 14th, 2019 by Alana Watson

Friday Photos: Behold the InterLace Lofts

10. Friday Photos: Behold the InterLace Lofts

Third Ward’s newest renovated apartment building is actually 94 years old, once housed Paintball Dave’s.

Aug 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Supervisor Sebring Calls for Removal of Anti-Law Enforcement Ad on County Bus

1. Supervisor Sebring Calls for Removal of Anti-Law Enforcement Ad on County Bus

“We cannot allow a county bus to be decorated with advertising that includes a ‘how-to’ guide for illegal immigrants to evade law enforcement.”

Aug 12th, 2019 by Sup. Dan Sebring

Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces Festival Entry Promotions and Discounts

2. Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces Festival Entry Promotions and Discounts

The all-ages festival begins this Thursday, celebrating Irish music, history and culture

Aug 13th, 2019 by Milwaukee Irish Fest

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Announces New Executive Director

3. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Announces New Executive Director

National award-winning social advocate Craig Wiroll begins new role August 15.

Aug 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

West Bend Mutual Insurance announces promotions

4. West Bend Mutual Insurance announces promotions

Heather Dunn is now senior vice president, as well as chief financial officer, a position she’s held since 2017.

Aug 14th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

Hip-Hop Week MKE ready to roll next week

5. Hip-Hop Week MKE ready to roll next week

For this year’s Hip-Hop Week MKE, Alderman Rainey has enlisted the expertise of Hip-Hop media and branding entrepreneur and the creator of The Source magazine, Dave Mays.

Aug 13th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Opposition to streetcar gains stronger foothold

6. Opposition to streetcar gains stronger foothold

Statement of Alderman Tony Zielinski August 14, 2019

Aug 14th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski

MCSO Responds to Body Found at Park

7. MCSO Responds to Body Found at Park

This is an ongoing investigation.

Aug 11th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Unveils New Hotel Tower

8. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Unveils New Hotel Tower

Expansion to 500 rooms makes hotel the second-largest in downtown Milwaukee

Aug 8th, 2019 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

NEWaukee Night Market Returns to Wisconsin Avenue This Wednesday

9. NEWaukee Night Market Returns to Wisconsin Avenue This Wednesday

Wednesday’s Night Market will include special performances from the Milwaukee Flyers, TRUE Skool, Fire Dancers, DJ Loop and DJ Ronco.

Aug 12th, 2019 by Newaukee

Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act

10. Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act

With Nationalism on the Rise GOP Threatens Students Protesting Hate Speech on Campuses With Suspensions, Expulsion and Lawsuits

Aug 13th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

