The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Mysterious Disease Caused By Vaping
State health officials confirm 12 cases of vaping-related lung disease.
Aug 12th, 2019 by Alana Watson
2. Plats and Parcels: Will WTMJ Move to The Avenue?
Good Karma Brands might consolidate its radio stations in the former Grand Avenue Mall.
Aug 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Transportation: Who Has the Cheapest Scooter?
Bird, Lime and Spin versus MCTS and Bublr Bikes. Which is the best deal?
Aug 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. About That Mandela Barnes Controversy
Media firestorm about college degree part of wide-ranging Isthmus feature story.
Aug 12th, 2019 by Melanie Conklin
5. Transportation: MCTS Plans to Cut 16 Bus Routes
Most riders wouldn’t be affected by cuts, driven by projected $5.9 million budget deficit.
Aug 13th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
6. Murphy’s Law: Why the Journal Sentinel Won’t Die
And why it may not matter to news readers.
Aug 13th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Symphony Moves a 625-Ton Wall
MSO, contractors move huge wall as part of $89 million transformation of historic theater.
Aug 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Sieger on Songs: Joni Mitchell Captured the Magic of Woodstock
Her song “Woodstock” embodies the spirit of the famous festival, despite her not performing at it.
Aug 9th, 2019 by John Sieger
9. Bus Mural on Immigration Draws Flak
Sup. Sebring calls for removal, first time annual project by art students faces criticism.
Aug 14th, 2019 by Alana Watson
10. Friday Photos: Behold the InterLace Lofts
Third Ward’s newest renovated apartment building is actually 94 years old, once housed Paintball Dave’s.
Aug 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Supervisor Sebring Calls for Removal of Anti-Law Enforcement Ad on County Bus
“We cannot allow a county bus to be decorated with advertising that includes a ‘how-to’ guide for illegal immigrants to evade law enforcement.”
Aug 12th, 2019 by Sup. Dan Sebring
2. Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces Festival Entry Promotions and Discounts
The all-ages festival begins this Thursday, celebrating Irish music, history and culture
Aug 13th, 2019 by Milwaukee Irish Fest
3. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Announces New Executive Director
National award-winning social advocate Craig Wiroll begins new role August 15.
Aug 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
4. West Bend Mutual Insurance announces promotions
Heather Dunn is now senior vice president, as well as chief financial officer, a position she’s held since 2017.
Aug 14th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
5. Hip-Hop Week MKE ready to roll next week
For this year’s Hip-Hop Week MKE, Alderman Rainey has enlisted the expertise of Hip-Hop media and branding entrepreneur and the creator of The Source magazine, Dave Mays.
Aug 13th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
6. Opposition to streetcar gains stronger foothold
Statement of Alderman Tony Zielinski August 14, 2019
Aug 14th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski
7. MCSO Responds to Body Found at Park
This is an ongoing investigation.
Aug 11th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
8. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Unveils New Hotel Tower
Expansion to 500 rooms makes hotel the second-largest in downtown Milwaukee
Aug 8th, 2019 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
9. NEWaukee Night Market Returns to Wisconsin Avenue This Wednesday
Wednesday’s Night Market will include special performances from the Milwaukee Flyers, TRUE Skool, Fire Dancers, DJ Loop and DJ Ronco.
Aug 12th, 2019 by Newaukee
10. Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act
With Nationalism on the Rise GOP Threatens Students Protesting Hate Speech on Campuses With Suspensions, Expulsion and Lawsuits
Aug 13th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
