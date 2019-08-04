The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

By - Aug 4th, 2019 08:00 am
In Public: Homeless Tent City Is a Democracy

It’s actually several communities, and all are civil, orderly and well-run.

Aug 2nd, 2019 by Tom Bamberger

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Park, Harbor View Plaza Opens

Meet the kid-friendly, $1.5 million park overlooking harbor at east end of Greenfield Avenue.

Jul 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: 13 Takeaways on Foxconn’s Birthday

Two years after project announced, what’s left of that world-shattering deal?

Aug 1st, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: The Couture Changes Financing Plan

Developer misses funding deadline, plans to apply again. Baird & Co. now working on the deal.

Jul 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Marquette Destroying Its Beer Can Dorm

University demolishing 52-year-old McCormick Hall on 16th and Wisconsin.

Jul 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

GOP Could Bypass Evers, Gerrymander Again

Joint Resolution bill could prevent governor veto, gain second decade of gerrymandering.

Jul 29th, 2019 by Ruth Conniff

Republicans Deny New Gerrymander Plan

Not planning to bypass governor, Fitzgerald says, but he and Vos won’t take follow-up questions.

Jul 30th, 2019 by Ruth Conniff

Murphy’s Law: About Those Good Guys With a Gun

Cop killer Jordan Fricke is the latest case undermining that theory.

Jul 30th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: County Wins Grant For Electric Buses

$1.7 million federal matching grant will help buy Battery Electric Buses.

Aug 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Soil Testing for 32-Story Tower Underway

Soil conditions will help determine cost of foundation for Convent Hill tower.

Aug 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Largest gathering of the Welsh in America comes to Milwaukee

North American Festival of Wales takes place Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, 2019

Jul 29th, 2019 by Press Release

Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 3 – 10, 2019

News release from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs

Nov 5th, 2018 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Robin “Boss” Vos Sets New Low in How He Does Business

Assembly Speaker Refuses Workplace Accommodation for Paralyzed State Legislator

Jul 29th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding streetcar expansion

“Today’s decision makes it far more difficult for those benefits to ever fully reach the residents of Bronzeville, Walker’s Point and all of our other great neighborhoods.”

Jul 23rd, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced

Audience members are invited to bring a picnic or enjoy one of the onsite food vendors.

Apr 29th, 2019 by COA Youth & Family Centers

Indigenous People’s Park Established on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side

“Renaming this park is one small thing we can do to acknowledge and show respect to the indigenous people.”

Jul 26th, 2019 by Sup. Felesia Martin

MKE Plays receives $500K from Burke Foundation

This is the second large donation to MKE Plays by The Burke Foundation

Jul 29th, 2019 by Ald. Michael Murphy

SWV (Sisters with Voices) Will Headline Black Arts Fest mke!

The chart-topping R&B trio SWV will hit all the notes at Black Arts Fest mke.

Mar 18th, 2019 by Black Arts Fest MKE

Lindsey Slater Joins the Weekday Morning Team

Sally Severson moves exclusively to 11 a.m. newscast

Jul 29th, 2019 by WISN 12

Legislature Asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to Require Attorney General Kaul to Comply With Law

Kaul refusing to follow previous ruling in SEIU vs. Vos

Aug 1st, 2019 by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald

