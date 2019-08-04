The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. In Public: Homeless Tent City Is a Democracy
It’s actually several communities, and all are civil, orderly and well-run.
Aug 2nd, 2019 by Tom Bamberger
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Park, Harbor View Plaza Opens
Meet the kid-friendly, $1.5 million park overlooking harbor at east end of Greenfield Avenue.
Jul 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: 13 Takeaways on Foxconn’s Birthday
Two years after project announced, what’s left of that world-shattering deal?
Aug 1st, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
4. Plats and Parcels: The Couture Changes Financing Plan
Developer misses funding deadline, plans to apply again. Baird & Co. now working on the deal.
Jul 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Marquette Destroying Its Beer Can Dorm
University demolishing 52-year-old McCormick Hall on 16th and Wisconsin.
Jul 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. GOP Could Bypass Evers, Gerrymander Again
Joint Resolution bill could prevent governor veto, gain second decade of gerrymandering.
Jul 29th, 2019 by Ruth Conniff
7. Republicans Deny New Gerrymander Plan
Not planning to bypass governor, Fitzgerald says, but he and Vos won’t take follow-up questions.
Jul 30th, 2019 by Ruth Conniff
8. Murphy’s Law: About Those Good Guys With a Gun
Cop killer Jordan Fricke is the latest case undermining that theory.
Jul 30th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
9. Transportation: County Wins Grant For Electric Buses
$1.7 million federal matching grant will help buy Battery Electric Buses.
Aug 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Soil Testing for 32-Story Tower Underway
Soil conditions will help determine cost of foundation for Convent Hill tower.
Aug 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Largest gathering of the Welsh in America comes to Milwaukee
North American Festival of Wales takes place Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, 2019
Jul 29th, 2019 by Press Release
2. Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 3 – 10, 2019
News release from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs
Nov 5th, 2018 by Ald. Milele Coggs
3. Robin “Boss” Vos Sets New Low in How He Does Business
Assembly Speaker Refuses Workplace Accommodation for Paralyzed State Legislator
Jul 29th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding streetcar expansion
“Today’s decision makes it far more difficult for those benefits to ever fully reach the residents of Bronzeville, Walker’s Point and all of our other great neighborhoods.”
Jul 23rd, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
5. 2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced
Audience members are invited to bring a picnic or enjoy one of the onsite food vendors.
Apr 29th, 2019 by COA Youth & Family Centers
6. Indigenous People’s Park Established on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side
“Renaming this park is one small thing we can do to acknowledge and show respect to the indigenous people.”
Jul 26th, 2019 by Sup. Felesia Martin
7. MKE Plays receives $500K from Burke Foundation
This is the second large donation to MKE Plays by The Burke Foundation
Jul 29th, 2019 by Ald. Michael Murphy
8. SWV (Sisters with Voices) Will Headline Black Arts Fest mke!
The chart-topping R&B trio SWV will hit all the notes at Black Arts Fest mke.
Mar 18th, 2019 by Black Arts Fest MKE
9. Lindsey Slater Joins the Weekday Morning Team
Sally Severson moves exclusively to 11 a.m. newscast
Jul 29th, 2019 by WISN 12
10. Legislature Asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to Require Attorney General Kaul to Comply With Law
Kaul refusing to follow previous ruling in SEIU vs. Vos
Aug 1st, 2019 by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 28th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 21st, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 14th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee