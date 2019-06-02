The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plenty of Horne: Abele to Destroy His Eschweiler Mansion
His $2.6 million Shorewood lakefront mansion could soon face the wrecking ball.
May 30th, 2019 by Michael Horne
2. Why and When Flag Flies at Half-Staff
Wisconsin does it more often in recent years, 400 times since 9/11.
May 27th, 2019 by Michelle Johnson
3. Plats and Parcels: The Couture Gets Financing Extension
Construction starts on Adams Garden Park, wellness center for King Drive.
May 27th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
4. House Confidential: Inside Abele’s Eschweiler Mansion
See the 1927 home’s interior from when it was new, and just before Abele bought it.
Jun 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Saint Kate The Arts Hotel
It’s an astonishing transformation with so much art. It opens June 4th, but you can see inside now.
May 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Asian Market at Northridge By 2021?
After city condemns building, the mall’s owners introduce development plan, timeline.
May 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Urban Reads: Minneapolis Eliminates Single-Family Zoning
All the city news you can use.
May 26th, 2019 by Jeff Wood
8. House Confidential: The 27 Bedrooms of Chris Abele
New Shorewood manse gives him three places worth $8.2 million, though one may be sold.
Dec 20th, 2018 by Michael Horne
9. Dining: The Best Sandwiches in Town?
So claims the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe. They might be right.
May 27th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. City Hall: Council Rejects Barrett’s FPC Appointee
Fire and Police Commission appointee gives “petulant” presentation, rejected by council.
May 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Materials Salvaged From Lake Drive Mansion To Help Local Families In Need
“Our team is ensuring these items stay out of local landfills and rather go on to live a second life.”
May 31st, 2019 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
2. MorganMyers Hires Summer Intern
Kersten Kruse will work with multiple MorganMyers clients this summer including the Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Farm Families, the SCN Coalition and Lesaffre.
May 28th, 2019 by MorganMyers, Inc.
3. James Krickeberg announces candidacy for 13th District alderman
I’m running for this position because I love Milwaukee and I love my neighborhood.
May 31st, 2019 by James Krickeberg
4. Patricia Torres Najera announces candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th District
My number one priority is to have safe neighborhoods where family and individuals can live, work, and play.
May 24th, 2019 by Patricia Torres Najera
5. Foxconn Package Returns $18 in Economic Impact for Every $1 in State Incentive
The analysis is based on the state’s tax credit agreement executed with Foxconn on November 10, 2017.
Mar 23rd, 2018 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
6. Transformation Underway with New Trio of Hotels on Single Downtown Block
Three hotels in two buildings abutting Third Ward to contribute to further revitalization of downtown Milwaukee
May 29th, 2019 by Hawkeye Hotels
7. Senate GOP Refuse to Close the “Dark Store” Loophole
Homeowners to face higher property taxes under Republican control
May 15th, 2019 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
8. MPS Board adopts 2019–20 budget
Leaders commit to students and staff, reignite salary schedule
May 31st, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Schools
9. MCSO Responds to Fatal Crash
When MCSO personnel arrived on scene, they observed that a van had struck the crash attenuator barrier of the Park Place exit ramp and became engulfed in flames.
May 27th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
10. Scott Spiker announces candidacy for 13th District alderman
Should I be elected, I will continue to be a fierce advocate for the interests of the residents of the Garden District.
May 25th, 2019 by Scott Spiker
