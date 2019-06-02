Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 2nd, 2019 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Plenty of Horne: Abele to Destroy His Eschweiler Mansion

1. Plenty of Horne: Abele to Destroy His Eschweiler Mansion

His $2.6 million Shorewood lakefront mansion could soon face the wrecking ball.

May 30th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Why and When Flag Flies at Half-Staff

2. Why and When Flag Flies at Half-Staff

Wisconsin does it more often in recent years, 400 times since 9/11.

May 27th, 2019 by Michelle Johnson

Plats and Parcels: The Couture Gets Financing Extension

3. Plats and Parcels: The Couture Gets Financing Extension

Construction starts on Adams Garden Park, wellness center for King Drive.

May 27th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

House Confidential: Inside Abele’s Eschweiler Mansion

4. House Confidential: Inside Abele’s Eschweiler Mansion

See the 1927 home’s interior from when it was new, and just before Abele bought it.

Jun 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Saint Kate The Arts Hotel

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Saint Kate The Arts Hotel

It’s an astonishing transformation with so much art. It opens June 4th, but you can see inside now.

May 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Asian Market at Northridge By 2021?

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Asian Market at Northridge By 2021?

After city condemns building, the mall’s owners introduce development plan, timeline.

May 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Urban Reads: Minneapolis Eliminates Single-Family Zoning

7. Urban Reads: Minneapolis Eliminates Single-Family Zoning

All the city news you can use.

May 26th, 2019 by Jeff Wood

House Confidential: The 27 Bedrooms of Chris Abele

8. House Confidential: The 27 Bedrooms of Chris Abele

New Shorewood manse gives him three places worth $8.2 million, though one may be sold.

Dec 20th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Dining: The Best Sandwiches in Town?

9. Dining: The Best Sandwiches in Town?

So claims the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe. They might be right.

May 27th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

City Hall: Council Rejects Barrett’s FPC Appointee

10. City Hall: Council Rejects Barrett’s FPC Appointee

Fire and Police Commission appointee gives “petulant” presentation, rejected by council.

May 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Materials Salvaged From Lake Drive Mansion To Help Local Families In Need

1. Materials Salvaged From Lake Drive Mansion To Help Local Families In Need

“Our team is ensuring these items stay out of local landfills and rather go on to live a second life.”

May 31st, 2019 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

MorganMyers Hires Summer Intern

2. MorganMyers Hires Summer Intern

Kersten Kruse will work with multiple MorganMyers clients this summer including the Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Farm Families, the SCN Coalition and Lesaffre.

May 28th, 2019 by MorganMyers, Inc.

James Krickeberg announces candidacy for 13th District alderman

3. James Krickeberg announces candidacy for 13th District alderman

I’m running for this position because I love Milwaukee and I love my neighborhood.

May 31st, 2019 by James Krickeberg

Patricia Torres Najera announces candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th District

4. Patricia Torres Najera announces candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th District

My number one priority is to have safe neighborhoods where family and individuals can live, work, and play.

May 24th, 2019 by Patricia Torres Najera

Foxconn Package Returns $18 in Economic Impact for Every $1 in State Incentive

5. Foxconn Package Returns $18 in Economic Impact for Every $1 in State Incentive

The analysis is based on the state’s tax credit agreement executed with Foxconn on November 10, 2017.

Mar 23rd, 2018 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Transformation Underway with New Trio of Hotels on Single Downtown Block

6. Transformation Underway with New Trio of Hotels on Single Downtown Block

Three hotels in two buildings abutting Third Ward to contribute to further revitalization of downtown Milwaukee

May 29th, 2019 by Hawkeye Hotels

Senate GOP Refuse to Close the “Dark Store” Loophole

7. Senate GOP Refuse to Close the “Dark Store” Loophole

Homeowners to face higher property taxes under Republican control

May 15th, 2019 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

MPS Board adopts 2019–20 budget

8. MPS Board adopts 2019–20 budget

Leaders commit to students and staff, reignite salary schedule

May 31st, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Schools

MCSO Responds to Fatal Crash

9. MCSO Responds to Fatal Crash

When MCSO personnel arrived on scene, they observed that a van had struck the crash attenuator barrier of the Park Place exit ramp and became engulfed in flames.

May 27th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Scott Spiker announces candidacy for 13th District alderman

10. Scott Spiker announces candidacy for 13th District alderman

Should I be elected, I will continue to be a fierce advocate for the interests of the residents of the Garden District.

May 25th, 2019 by Scott Spiker

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us