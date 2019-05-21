Council Holds Streetcar Extension
Streetcar proponents become opponents, push for longer extension to Walker's Point.
The central debate around Milwaukee’s streetcar system appears to have changed, going from “should it be built” to “is it long enough?” But that brings with it a host of other issues that have delayed a $160 million proposal to extend the system.
As part of reviewing Mayor Tom Barrett‘s proposed three-mile streetcar extension to Bronzeville, the Historic Third Ward and northern Walker’s Point, members of the Milwaukee Common Council have raised concerns about the length of the route’s southern leg, the feasibility of also funding central city business development and anti-displacement funds (in response to gentrification) and the administration’s ability to generate additional private support for the streetcar.
Council members and administration officials will attempt to reach a compromise over the next week in advance of the May 29th Common Council meeting. “I’m trying to figure out a happy medium,” said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, who has championed the extension north into her district, but said she respects the concerns of her colleagues.
“If it doesn’t get built and there is no Vel R. Phillips Plaza, that’s on the mayor,” said longtime streetcar supporter Alderman Robert Bauman.
As part of the longer extension, Barrett proposes spending $28 million immediately to extend the existing route from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station to the Wisconsin Center and building a large plaza on a city-owned parking lot along W. Wisconsin Ave.
How Far Into Walker’s Point?
Bauman, who said he was prepared to oppose the $160 million expansion plan if need be, introduced an amendment earlier in the meeting to extend Barrett’s proposed study south from S. 1st St. and W. Pittsburgh Ave. to S. 6th St. and W. National Ave. via S. 1st St. and W. National Ave.
Bauman and Ald. Jose G. Perez, who represents the area and has championed a longer extension into Walker’s Point, were the sole members of the committee to vote for the amendment. “We’re arguing over 8/10ths of a mile and not whether to build it or not, but studying it,” said Bauman who said the argument over the study could cause the council to reject the entire project. He characterized the Barrett administration’s handling of the matter as “incompetent.”
Barrett’s proposal includes $500,000 to identify and conduct preliminary work on a route through Walker’s Point, while a northern route via N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. (former N. 4th St.) in Downtown and N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Bronzeville to W. North Ave. would have substantial “project development” work done, including engineering and planning.
Perez questioned why the [Transit Oriented Development (TOD) study] wrapped up without choosing which street in Walker’s Point on which to run the streetcar.
“The reason the study ended with dotted lines on the south end was essentially at your request,” said Department of City Development Commissioner Rocky Marcoux in response.
The Commissioner said Walker’s Point lacks enough tax-incremental financing districts to fund engineering and planning. “Why we would look at going south the same distance and not know whether we can build it?” asked Marcoux. “There’s no sense putting a map on the table that we don’t know whether we can pay for.”
But Bauman said the plan on the table isn’t the one originally circulated by Barrett. “The original plan ended at Catalano Square in the Historic Third Ward,” said Bauman. “There was not even a gesture of going to Walker’s Point.” It now extends over the Milwaukee River a few blocks south to 1st St. and W. Pittsburgh Ave.
Nancy Hernandez, whose Abrazo Marketing firm performed outreach efforts around the recent TOD study, said there is a consensus on the route through Walker’s Point and it’s what Bauman’s failed amendment proposed.
Hernandez has submitted a letter to the Common Council on the matter that includes the signatures of Tri-City vice president and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority board chair Ivan Gamboa, Harbor District executive director Lilith Fowler, developer Joshua Jeffers, restauranteurs Russell Rossetto and Scott Johnson, Walker’s Point Association leader Kevin Wondra, Dr. Michele Bria of Journey House, El Rey Foods owner Ernesto Villarreal and others.
The city has relied on incremental, surplus property tax revenue in tax-incremental financing districts to fund the local share of streetcar construction costs. The approximately $80 million city officials believe they would need to apply for a matching federal grant to build the extension, including the $18.3 million proposed today for engineering work, is slated to come from districts where tax revenue is outpacing expectations. The city must close the districts after a maximum of 27 years or if all project debt is paid off. Marcoux said it’s simply luck that so many TIF districts on the north end of downtown are generating big surpluses and are nearing the end of their legal life. For a breakdown of those districts, see our recent article breaking down the funding sources.
Gentrification, Central City Development and Corporate Sponsorship
But the Walker’s Point route isn’t the only thing council members are raising concerns about. Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II, who ultimately made the motion to hold the proposal after over two hours of debate, is pushing for the administration to do more with the proposal. “The development that’s happening Downtown, I want an equal amount in the central city,” said Stamper in an interview after the vote.
Stamper would like also like to see funding of an anti-displacement fund and a central city business development fund. Stamper said a $6 million anti-displacement fund would prevent any displacement due to gentrification for the next 20 years. The central city development fund would be used to kickstart development in other areas of the city. Stamper has also championed the creation of a fund as part of the city’s subsidy to developer Kalan Haywood‘s Ikon Hotel proposal.
“Yes, I’m using this for leverage for investment in the central city,” said Stamper.
Stamper also wants to see more corporate sponsorships, something that’s also a sore spot for Bauman. The city’s 12-year, $10 million corporate sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is among the largest such agreement for a North American streetcar system, but Stamper and Bauman pushed for more.
“It’s not an easy process to garner sponsorship, but there are a lot of interested entities,” said Polenske. He said the Milwaukee Bucks wrapped vehicle has generated increased interest from potential partners the city was already talking to. “This isn’t just sit down and someone writes you a check,” concluded the commissioner.
But who has the city asked? In response to a question from Bauman, Polenske said the city has not asked the Milwaukee Bucks for financial support for the construction of the streetcar line that would run in front of Fiserv Forum, but has asked for operational support.
Bauman, citing a recent report that showed the team’s value has grown nearly threefold since it was sold in 2013, said the city should be asking for the same amount the team is prepared to spend on parking construction. “[They] want to build 2,000 more parking spaces, that’s $70 million,” said Bauman of the Bucks’ Deer District plans.
What Comes Next?
If a compromise between Bauman, Perez, Barrett, Polenske and Marcoux can be reached before May 28th, committee chair Ald. Khalif Rainey intends to call a special meeting to get the proposal back on track.
But the proposal, which would have the city build a $28 million, .4-mile extension and perform $18.8 million worth of engineering and planning work, would still need to find support from the full Common Council.
Council president Ashanti Hamilton, in a brief appearance before the committee, backed the hold. “I want to really say thank you to the committee. I think you brought up some very important points and very important issues that need to be dug into before voting on this matter,” said Hamilton. “Despite the fact that the streetcar has become an ideological litmus test… the truth of the matter it’s a huge investment and it deserves more than one cycle of debate.”
The alderman made the claim that the future operations of the vehicle will negatively impact a host of city services, including snow plowing, lead abatement and pothole repair. “We can go right on down the list of city services,” said Zielinski who originally voted for the streetcar in 2011 before later voting against it.
The Bay View alderman and mayoral candidate said the city’s recent change in parking pricing policy is a “backdoor way to get more money they know they’re going to need to operate the project.”
Polenske rejected that claim, saying the switch to market-based pricing was intended to align meter pricing with private downtown parking costs. But Bauman said Zielinski was correct in his assertion that any increased parking revenue would go to fund the streetcar, noting that Barrett was transparent about the use of the parking fund to support operations when it was originally approved.
“I get you want to defeat these files, but what do you propose we do with the existing streetcar?” asked Coggs of Zielinski. “You think we should shut down the current streetcar? We should pull up the tracks?” she added.
After a back-and-forth where Coggs insisted she was asking a simple question and Zielinski was refusing to answer it, the alderman stated: “My proposal is we look at ways we can minimize any impact the streetcar has on the city’s taxpayers.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Milwaukee Streetcar
For more project details, including the project timeline, financing, route and possible extensions, see our extensive past coverage.
- Transportation: Council Holds Streetcar Extension - Jeramey Jannene - May 21st, 2019
- More streetcar amenities or fixed streets and better services? - Ald. Tony Zielinski - May 20th, 2019
- Transportation: Breaking Down the Streetcar Financing Plan - Jeramey Jannene - May 16th, 2019
- Bronzeville Business Owners Desire the Streetcar - Andrea Waxman - May 16th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: A Town Square for Downtown Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - May 14th, 2019
- Transportation: Council Clears Path for Streetcar Lawsuit - Jeramey Jannene - May 7th, 2019
- Mayor Barrett: Secure Our Neighborhoods, Fix Our Streets, and Enough with Your Damned Streetcar - Ald. Bob Donovan - May 6th, 2019
- Streetcar extensions’ preliminary engineering work brings hope for development, jobs and more - Ald. Milele Coggs - May 3rd, 2019
- Firm commitment needed to bring streetcar to the South Side - Ald. Jose Perez - May 3rd, 2019
- Transportation: 11 Key Facts About Streetcar Extensions - Jeramey Jannene - May 2nd, 2019
- Transportation: Barrett Talks Up Streetcar Extension - Jeramey Jannene - May 2nd, 2019
- Proposed streetcar expansion expensive, ill-advised and premature - Ald. Bob Donovan - May 2nd, 2019
- Transportation: Mayor Wants Three Streetcar Extensions - Jeramey Jannene - May 1st, 2019
- Transportation: 11 Streetcar Lawsuits Coming - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 23rd, 2019
- Transportation: Bucks, City Unveil “Fear the Deer” Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 12th, 2019
- Statement from The Hop Regarding Ridership - The Hop - Mar 15th, 2019
- Transportation: Streetcar Extension Planned To Start in September - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 14th, 2019
- Transportation: Streetcar Manager Leaving - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 28th, 2019
- Data Wonk: Not All Conservatives Oppose Streetcar - Bruce Thompson - Feb 13th, 2019
- Transportation: Track The Hop in Real Time - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 12th, 2019
- Transportation: Should the Streetcar Be Free? - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 18th, 2019
- The Hop Announces December Ridership Data - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jan 15th, 2019
- Transportation: City Extending Streetcar to Convention Center - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 8th, 2019
- Transportation: Streetcar Real Time App Coming “As Quickly As Possible” - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 8th, 2019
- The Hop Announces Holiday Hours for Christmas and New Year’s - The Hop - Dec 19th, 2018
- The Hop Announces November Ridership Data - The Hop - Dec 18th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: The Hop Has a Schedule - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 8th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Opens to Public - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: 11 Things to Know Before You Ride The Hop - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 1st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Take A Virtual Ride on The Hop - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 29th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: When Will The Hop Have a Schedule? - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar On Time and On Budget - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New Development Plans for Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Engaging Businesses Along The Hop Route - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 22nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Suffers First Collision - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 9th, 2018
- ‘Hop-able’ Open House Slated for October 10 - The Hop - Oct 4th, 2018
- Property Values Climb Along The Hop Streetcar Route - City of Milwaukee - Oct 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Service Starts November 2nd - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 28th, 2018
- Fifth and Final Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Due to Arrive Tomorrow - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Sep 6th, 2018
- Promises Not Kept - Ald. Bob Donovan - Aug 28th, 2018
- Norquist: Why Milwaukee Needs a Streetcar - John Norquist - Aug 24th, 2018
- Streetcar Called “Disaster” - Ald. Mark Borkowski - Aug 17th, 2018
- Third Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Due to Arrive on Thursday, July 26, 2018 - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Jul 24th, 2018
- Hop on The Hop at Bastille Days This Weekend - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Jul 13th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Starts Widespread Testing - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 19th, 2018
- Public Invited to Hop on Board The Hop at Streetcar Open House - Mayor Tom Barrett - May 25th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings for Streetcar Extensions - Jeramey Jannene - May 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Advances Streetcar Extension Plans - Jeramey Jannene - May 22nd, 2018
- Second Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Due to Arrive on Monday, May 14, 2018 - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - May 11th, 2018
- Jobs Fair for Milwaukee Streetcar Positions Set for Wednesday, May 2 at Maintenance Facility - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Apr 26th, 2018
- Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Barn is Hopping - Michael Horne - Apr 6th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Presents First Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2018
- First Milwaukee Streetcar Vehicle Has Departed Manufacturer In Pennsylvania, Due to Arrive At New Home Early Next Week - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Mar 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: First Streetcar Heading to Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2018
- Join Us Tonight For The Third Community Workshop For The Moving Milwaukee Forward Study - City of Milwaukee - Jan 31st, 2018
- Bastille Days announces new footprint for 2018 festival - East Town Association - Jan 25th, 2018
- Op Ed: Don’t Make Streetcar Rides Free - Jay Bullock - Jan 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $65 Million Spent on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 18th, 2017
- Transit Workers Union Announces Milwaukee Streetcar Labor Peace Agreement - Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 - Dec 1st, 2017
- Plenty of Horne: How Will Streetcar Stops Be Designed? - Michael Horne - Nov 27th, 2017
- City of Milwaukee Issues RFP For Milwaukee Streetcar Marketing Services - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Nov 21st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Who Wants To Market The Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 20th, 2017
- Will Streetcar Gentrify Bronzeville? - Elliot Hughes - Nov 8th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Holding Streetcar Planning Meetings Saturday - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 3rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: See Streetcar Floors Made Locally - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 26th, 2017
- New poll shows Milwaukee area’s divided feelings on Foxconn, views on other topics as Marquette Law School launches expanded public policy program - Marquette University - Oct 24th, 2017
- Mayor Barrett needs to start listening to the people - Ald. Bob Donovan - Oct 24th, 2017
- Mayor’s Chief of Staff Responds to Ald. Zielinski - Patrick Curley - Oct 24th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Zielinski Again Attacks Mayor, Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 24th, 2017
- Ald. Zielinski: Mayor diverts additional funding for streetcar that could go to more cops - Ald. Tony Zielinski - Oct 23rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Potawatomi Gives $10 Million To Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 6th, 2017
- City and Potawatomi strike 12-year, $10 million streetcar presenting sponsorship agreement, includes free rides for the first 12 months - City of Milwaukee - Oct 6th, 2017
- How Streetcar Could Change King Drive - Elizabeth Baker - Oct 5th, 2017
- The Streetcar, Public Safety and Our Budget Crisis An Honest Assessment of Milwaukee’s Status Quo - Ald. Bob Donovan - Oct 4th, 2017
- Alderman Zielinski tells Mayor Barrett: Cut the streetcar, don’t cut protective services - Ald. Tony Zielinski - Sep 27th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Republicans Heap Hate On Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 7th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Chooses Streetcar Operator - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 6th, 2017
- Milwaukee Streetcar Construction on Target to Meet Residential Preference Program, DBE Goals - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Jul 21st, 2017
- Friday Photos: Streetcar Tracks Getting Road Tested - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 30th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $30 Million Spent on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - May 19th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Getting Installed - Jeramey Jannene - May 12th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: County Gets Waiver on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 17th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Rails Being Welded - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Won’t Delay Streetcar for County - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: County Board Okays Bid for Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 23rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Steel Has Arrived - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Should County Operate Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 8th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Construction Starts in April - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2017
- Streetsblog: 80 Transit Projects in 2017 - Angie Schmitt - Feb 6th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: The Milwaukee Streetcar is Hiring - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 20th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Project Receives Federal Grant - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 12th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Cincinnati Streetcar Opens - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 19th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays Streetcar to Bucks Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $6.5 Million in Streetcar Savings - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 26th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Donovan Lies About Streetcar Suit - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: BID Sells Streetcar-Related Development - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 15th, 2016
- Murphy’s Law: Do Millennials Oppose the Streetcar? - Bruce Murphy - Dec 15th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Pennsylvania Company Wins Streetcar Contract - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 13th, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: City Accepts $14 Million Federal Streetcar Grant - Michael Horne - Oct 29th, 2015
- Milwaukee to Receive $14.2 Million Grant for Streetcar Extension - Mayor Tom Barrett - Oct 26th, 2015
- Back in the News: Anti-Streetcar Petition Dies - Bruce Murphy - Aug 28th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Scott Walker Aids Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 13th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Construction Starts in October - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: The Strange Politics of Anti-Streetcar-ites - Bruce Murphy - Jun 18th, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: Bucks Plan Envisions Arena Streetcar - Michael Horne - Apr 8th, 2015
- A Short History of Milwaukee’s Old Streetcar System - Ken Smith - Mar 31st, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: Davis Sets, Cancels Meeting on Streetcar - Michael Horne - Mar 17th, 2015
- Back in the News: Anti-Streetcar Petition Drive Fails - Bruce Murphy - Mar 5th, 2015
- Friday Photos: Streetcar Signing Is Quite a Celebration - Michael Horne - Feb 13th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee Streetcar Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Who is “Lobbying” For the Streetcar? - Bruce Murphy - Feb 5th, 2015
- Data Wonk: Will Streetcar Help The Inner City? - Bruce Thompson - Feb 4th, 2015
- Back in the News: City Attorney Says Streetcar Petitions Might be Moot - Bruce Murphy - Jan 30th, 2015
- Data Wonk: Millennials And The Streetcar - Bruce Thompson - Jan 27th, 2015
- Op-Ed: Why I Support the Streetcar - Russell Rossetto - Jan 26th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Responses Shows Wide Support - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 22nd, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Approved, but Held - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 21st, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Koch-Funded Group Backs Anti-Streetcar Drive - Bruce Murphy - Jan 20th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Backers Say They Have the Votes - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 20th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Who Is Funding the Anti-Streetcar Effort? - Bruce Murphy - Jan 20th, 2015
- Op Ed: Why the Streetcar Won’t Work - Samuel Jensen - Jan 14th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Will Anti-Streetcar Referendum Succeed? - Bruce Murphy - Jan 9th, 2015
- The Story Behind the Streetcar Referendum - Michael Horne and Bruce Murphy - Jan 8th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Delays Streetcar Until January - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 16th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Takes No Action on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 10th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Approves Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 9th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: RACM Approves Tax Funding for Streetcar - Michael Horne - Dec 2nd, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: How to Sell the Streetcar - Michael Horne - Nov 28th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: Next Stops For The Streetcar - Michael Horne - Nov 24th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Barrett Moving Forward With Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 18th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: Who Will Be Streetcar Operator? - Michael Horne - May 8th, 2014
- Back in the News: A Streetcar Named Cooperation? - Dave Reid - Apr 27th, 2014
- Streetsblog: How a Streetcar Spurs Development - Angie Schmitt - Nov 3rd, 2013
- Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Social - Michael Horne - Sep 12th, 2013
- Republicans Move to Kill Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - May 9th, 2013
- Plenty of Horne: Mayor Says Streetcar is “Trojan Horse” - Michael Horne - Apr 17th, 2013
- Streetcar Meeting on Tuesday - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 29th, 2012
- Whoops, We Changed Our Mind - Dave Reid - Sep 27th, 2012
- Donovan’s New Anti-Streetcar Allies - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 16th, 2012
- Battle of the Bobs: Donovan vs Bauman Streetcar Press Conference - Jeramey Jannene - May 18th, 2012
- Milwaukee Streetcar Hearing at Frontier Airlines Center - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 15th, 2011
- Important Hoan Bridge and Milwaukee Streetcar Meetings this Week - Dave Reid - Nov 14th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar Passes Common Council, Proceeds to Final Engineering - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 26th, 2011
- Alderman Donovan Proposes Delaying the Streetcar Project - Dave Reid - Jul 19th, 2011
- Barrett says Streetcar is an investment in growing Milwaukee - Patti Wenzel - Jul 13th, 2011
- Keep the Milwaukee Streetcar Moving Forward - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 8th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar at Apex - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 16th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar Takes Key Step Forward - Jeramey Jannene - May 6th, 2010
- Streetcars and Trams Around the World - Dave Reid - Feb 1st, 2010
- Milwaukee Streetcar Meeting This Thursday - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 5th, 2009
- Downtown Streetcar Open House - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 23rd, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Routes Unveiled by Mayor Barrett - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 21st, 2009
- Common Council Creates Streetcar Committee - Dave Reid - Jun 18th, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Round-Up - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 19th, 2009
- Vote For Your Favorite Milwaukee Streetcar Route - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 25th, 2009
- Design Your Own Streetcar Route - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 23rd, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Map - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2009
- Streetcars Coming to Milwaukee - Dave Reid - Mar 14th, 2009
- Palomar or Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 22nd, 2009
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 29, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $500 from Rocky Marcoux
- December 8, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Russell Rossetto
- June 8, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Lilith Fowler
- May 25, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Jeff Polenske
- April 3, 2017 - Robert Bauman received $250 from Kalan Haywood
- March 1, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Rocky Marcoux
- December 28, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $150 from Scott Johnson
- December 6, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Kalan Haywood
- August 18, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $250 from Kalan Haywood
- July 5, 2016 - Khalif Rainey received $300 from Kalan Haywood
- June 21, 2016 - Tony Zielinski received $150 from Kalan Haywood
- March 3, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $250 from Kalan Haywood
- February 28, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $250 from Scott Johnson
- February 23, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Nancy Hernandez
- February 16, 2016 - Milele A. Coggs received $150 from Kalan Haywood
- February 13, 2016 - Robert Bauman received $100 from Joshua Jeffers
- February 5, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Nancy Hernandez
- February 1, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Jeff Polenske
- January 28, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $50 from Ivan Gamboa
- January 26, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Russell Rossetto
- January 13, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- January 7, 2016 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Ivan Gamboa
- January 4, 2016 - Russell W. Stamper, II received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 30, 2015 - Milele A. Coggs received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 21, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $200 from Russell Rossetto
- December 8, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Lilith Fowler
- December 7, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Russell Rossetto
- November 30, 2015 - Milele A. Coggs received $100 from Kalan Haywood
- November 4, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $200 from Nancy Hernandez
- September 21, 2015 - Robert Donovan received $1,000 from Ernesto Villarreal
- September 8, 2015 - Robert Donovan received $50 from Mark Borkowski
- January 12, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $200 from Russell Rossetto
- January 7, 2015 - Robert Donovan received $1,000 from Ernesto Villarreal
- November 30, -0001 - Ashanti Hamilton received $290 from Kalan Haywood