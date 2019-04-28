Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 28th, 2019 08:00 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

1. Murphy’s Law: Walker’s Costly War on the Poor

Former governor’s “trampoline” for SNAP recipients is a high-cost failure, report finds

Apr 23rd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

2. 45 Counties Want to Ban Gerrymandering

Buffalo, Fond du Lac and Iowa counties are latest to pass resolutions demanding non-partisan redistricting.

Apr 19th, 2019 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

3. Op Ed: EPA Hires Third Ex-Walker DNR Staffer

Regional EPA office in Chicago embraces Walker staffers, philosophy .

Apr 23rd, 2019 by James Rowen

4. Transportation: Milwaukeeans Getting Worse at Driving

Crashes up 51% since 2009. Is cell phone use by drivers helping drive numbers?

Apr 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Friends Remember, Praise Joe Bartolotta

One of city’s top restauranteurs passes away, remembered for his kindness and passion.

Apr 24th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

6. GOP Legislators Kill Medical Pot Proposal

Budget committee snuffs out Evers plan. It’s “off the wall scary,” says Sen. Darling.

Apr 26th, 2019 by Laurel White

7. Dining: Jamaican Place Planned for MLK Drive

Pepper Pot to buy building from city, invest $920,000 in restaurant, catering operation.

Apr 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Transportation: 11 Streetcar Lawsuits Coming

City poised to deny claim by motorcyclist, clearing way for first of 11 lawsuits.

Apr 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Op Ed: Wisconsin Could Face a Mining Disaster

Mining company’s proposed tailings dam could cause massive pollution of Lake Michigan.

Apr 18th, 2019 by Al Gedicks

10. Dining: The Mystery of Mr. D’s Pizza

Pizza place has often changed locations. Now opening place near 27th and Lincoln?

Apr 26th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Trump Circus Comes to Town

Scott Walker Seeks Ride to Relevance in Clown Car

Apr 26th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

2. Trump Comes to Wisconsin to Sell Record of Broken Promises

Wisconsinites have been deeply harmed by Trump’s failures on health care and the economy

Apr 27th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

3. J. Jeffers & Co., Interstate Development Partners and Sage Hospitality Close on Milwaukee Athletic Club Building

Group begins $70M renovation project to offer amenities rivaling iconic clubs and historic hotels nationwide

Apr 25th, 2019 by J. Jeffers & Co.

4. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Supervisor Jason Haas and Milwaukee County Parks Announce a New Wine and Beer Garden at Humboldt Park

The Vine Humboldt is expected to open Memorial Day weekend and will be operated by the county

Apr 25th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

5. Property Values across the City of Milwaukee Continue to Increase

Commercial property values increased 7.7%, driven by downtown development as well as growth in large residential development in Districts 6, 12, and 14.

Apr 19th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

6. Summerfest Announces BMO Harris Pavilion Headliners and Performance Dates

Summerfest will once again offer a seating option at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances.

Apr 23rd, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

7. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Announces Next Phase Of Development For The Park East Corridor

Block 22 is the last publicly-controlled land in the Park East Corridor, which has attracted more than $1 billion in investment and $2 billion in economic impact in recent years

Apr 23rd, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

8. Foxconn Announces Final Round Winners of “Smart Cities-Smart Futures” Competition

Concludes first year of $1 million competition with state, local academic partners

Apr 25th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group

9. Summerfest Announces Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse Headliners and Performance Dates

Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.

Apr 24th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

10. Schemes and Scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Exposed on New Website

‘It’s Time Everyone, Not Just the Lobbyists and the Special Interests, Meet “Boss” Vos’

Apr 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

