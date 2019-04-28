The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Walker’s Costly War on the Poor
Former governor’s “trampoline” for SNAP recipients is a high-cost failure, report finds
Apr 23rd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
2. 45 Counties Want to Ban Gerrymandering
Buffalo, Fond du Lac and Iowa counties are latest to pass resolutions demanding non-partisan redistricting.
Apr 19th, 2019 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
3. Op Ed: EPA Hires Third Ex-Walker DNR Staffer
Regional EPA office in Chicago embraces Walker staffers, philosophy .
Apr 23rd, 2019 by James Rowen
4. Transportation: Milwaukeeans Getting Worse at Driving
Crashes up 51% since 2009. Is cell phone use by drivers helping drive numbers?
Apr 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Friends Remember, Praise Joe Bartolotta
One of city’s top restauranteurs passes away, remembered for his kindness and passion.
Apr 24th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
6. GOP Legislators Kill Medical Pot Proposal
Budget committee snuffs out Evers plan. It’s “off the wall scary,” says Sen. Darling.
Apr 26th, 2019 by Laurel White
7. Dining: Jamaican Place Planned for MLK Drive
Pepper Pot to buy building from city, invest $920,000 in restaurant, catering operation.
Apr 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Transportation: 11 Streetcar Lawsuits Coming
City poised to deny claim by motorcyclist, clearing way for first of 11 lawsuits.
Apr 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Op Ed: Wisconsin Could Face a Mining Disaster
Mining company’s proposed tailings dam could cause massive pollution of Lake Michigan.
Apr 18th, 2019 by Al Gedicks
10. Dining: The Mystery of Mr. D’s Pizza
Pizza place has often changed locations. Now opening place near 27th and Lincoln?
Apr 26th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
Press Releases
1. Trump Circus Comes to Town
Scott Walker Seeks Ride to Relevance in Clown Car
Apr 26th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. Trump Comes to Wisconsin to Sell Record of Broken Promises
Wisconsinites have been deeply harmed by Trump’s failures on health care and the economy
Apr 27th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
3. J. Jeffers & Co., Interstate Development Partners and Sage Hospitality Close on Milwaukee Athletic Club Building
Group begins $70M renovation project to offer amenities rivaling iconic clubs and historic hotels nationwide
Apr 25th, 2019 by J. Jeffers & Co.
4. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Supervisor Jason Haas and Milwaukee County Parks Announce a New Wine and Beer Garden at Humboldt Park
The Vine Humboldt is expected to open Memorial Day weekend and will be operated by the county
Apr 25th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
5. Property Values across the City of Milwaukee Continue to Increase
Commercial property values increased 7.7%, driven by downtown development as well as growth in large residential development in Districts 6, 12, and 14.
Apr 19th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
6. Summerfest Announces BMO Harris Pavilion Headliners and Performance Dates
Summerfest will once again offer a seating option at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances.
Apr 23rd, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
7. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Announces Next Phase Of Development For The Park East Corridor
Block 22 is the last publicly-controlled land in the Park East Corridor, which has attracted more than $1 billion in investment and $2 billion in economic impact in recent years
Apr 23rd, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
8. Foxconn Announces Final Round Winners of “Smart Cities-Smart Futures” Competition
Concludes first year of $1 million competition with state, local academic partners
Apr 25th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group
9. Summerfest Announces Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse Headliners and Performance Dates
Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.
Apr 24th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
10. Schemes and Scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Exposed on New Website
‘It’s Time Everyone, Not Just the Lobbyists and the Special Interests, Meet “Boss” Vos’
Apr 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
