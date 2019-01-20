The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. House Confidential: Scott Walker’s Piece of Paradise
That would be in Milwaukee, where his new downtown condo is a “walker’s paradise.”
Jan 16th, 2019 by Michael Horne
2. Sneak Preview of Glorioso’s Appetito
Italian food and beverage tastings, guest chefs, culinary nights, all coming soon.
Jan 12th, 2019 by Michael Horne
3. Bar Exam: The Tracks Has Always Been a Tavern
Since building erected in 1906. With same owner since 1970, With volleyball for decades.
Jan 15th, 2019 by Michael Horne
4. City Streets: Spencer Tracy Lived on Logan Avenue
Future Hollywood star grew up on street created in 1880s, named after Civil War general.
Jan 14th, 2019 by Carl Baehr
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers Enlarges Broadway Connection Building
New East Town office building planned to be two stories taller.
Jan 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: 7 Modern Townhomes Off Brady Planned
Developer Jason Pietsch plans pretty pricey condos along Pulaski Park.
Jan 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Watch the Bradley Center Demolition From the Inside
Slow motion video of the detonation and the roof crashing to the ground
Jan 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: How Aurora Makes Us Poorer
Health care giant’s market power drives up your medical costs as executives get richer.
Jan 10th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
9. Closs Kidnapper Voted While She Was Captive
Patterson traveled 130 miles to vote in November while Closs was captive under his bed.
Jan 15th, 2019 by Michael Horne
10. Plats and Parcels: New Downtown Apartment Building
Is the second time the charm for a long vacant downtown site?
Jan 13th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Founders 3 Awarded the Leasing Assignment for Hardware HQ
Founders 3 Real Estate Services Announcement – Hardware HQ
Jan 17th, 2019 by Founders 3
2. License revoked for Milwaukee-based Cuzco Auto Mart
The order determined that Cuzco Auto Mart was in violation of state law, including odometer tampering, title fraud and selling vehicles without a retail dealer license.
Jan 16th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
3. Robin “Boss” Vos: The Million Dollar Speaker
Sticks Taxpayers With $1 Million Plus Annual Tab for His Personal Legislative Staff
Jan 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced
Milwaukee is currently a finalist, along with Houston and Miami, for hosting the convention to be held July 13-16, 2020.
Jan 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee
5. Public Market sales and visits set new records in 2018
Recently, the public market was listed third in number of attendees of area attractions.
Jan 14th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Market
6. Blue Bat Kitchen Launches Brunch in the Third Ward
A cultural mash up of breakfast classics and global-inspired flavors, beginning January 19
Jan 16th, 2019 by Hospitality Democracy
7. The Hop Announces December Ridership Data
2,453 – Average Daily Rides
Jan 15th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
8. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Uline Reveal New Stage Details
The new stage will incorporate natural materials including locally-sourced lannon stone and cedar to integrate into the area’s lake-side setting.
Jan 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
9. Sensenbrenner Reintroduces the Disability Integration Act
“I am proud to again sponsor the House version of this strong, bipartisan bill.”
Jan 15th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
10. Brian Hagedorn’s $20,000 Donor Threatened His Employees’ Livelihoods if President Obama Won 2012 Re-election
Claimed There Would be ‘Personal Consequences’ in Email to Employees Mere Weeks Before Vote
Jan 16th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
