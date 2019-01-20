Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 20th, 2019 07:00 am
House Confidential: Scott Walker’s Piece of Paradise

1. House Confidential: Scott Walker’s Piece of Paradise

That would be in Milwaukee, where his new downtown condo is a “walker’s paradise.”

Jan 16th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Sneak Preview of Glorioso’s Appetito

2. Sneak Preview of Glorioso’s Appetito

Italian food and beverage tastings, guest chefs, culinary nights, all coming soon.

Jan 12th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Bar Exam: The Tracks Has Always Been a Tavern

3. Bar Exam: The Tracks Has Always Been a Tavern

Since building erected in 1906. With same owner since 1970, With volleyball for decades.

Jan 15th, 2019 by Michael Horne

City Streets: Spencer Tracy Lived on Logan Avenue

4. City Streets: Spencer Tracy Lived on Logan Avenue

Future Hollywood star grew up on street created in 1880s, named after Civil War general.

Jan 14th, 2019 by Carl Baehr

Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers Enlarges Broadway Connection Building

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers Enlarges Broadway Connection Building

New East Town office building planned to be two stories taller.

Jan 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: 7 Modern Townhomes Off Brady Planned

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: 7 Modern Townhomes Off Brady Planned

Developer Jason Pietsch plans pretty pricey condos along Pulaski Park.

Jan 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Watch the Bradley Center Demolition From the Inside

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Watch the Bradley Center Demolition From the Inside

Slow motion video of the detonation and the roof crashing to the ground

Jan 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: How Aurora Makes Us Poorer

8. Murphy’s Law: How Aurora Makes Us Poorer

Health care giant’s market power drives up your medical costs as executives get richer.

Jan 10th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Closs Kidnapper Voted While She Was Captive

9. Closs Kidnapper Voted While She Was Captive

Patterson traveled 130 miles to vote in November while Closs was captive under his bed.

Jan 15th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Plats and Parcels: New Downtown Apartment Building

10. Plats and Parcels: New Downtown Apartment Building

Is the second time the charm for a long vacant downtown site?

Jan 13th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Founders 3 Awarded the Leasing Assignment for Hardware HQ

1. Founders 3 Awarded the Leasing Assignment for Hardware HQ

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Announcement – Hardware HQ

Jan 17th, 2019 by Founders 3

License revoked for Milwaukee-based Cuzco Auto Mart

2. License revoked for Milwaukee-based Cuzco Auto Mart

The order determined that Cuzco Auto Mart was in violation of state law, including odometer tampering, title fraud and selling vehicles without a retail dealer license.

Jan 16th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Robin “Boss” Vos: The Million Dollar Speaker

3. Robin “Boss” Vos: The Million Dollar Speaker

Sticks Taxpayers With $1 Million Plus Annual Tab for His Personal Legislative Staff

Jan 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced

4. Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced

Milwaukee is currently a finalist, along with Houston and Miami, for hosting the convention to be held July 13-16, 2020.

Jan 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee

Public Market sales and visits set new records in 2018

5. Public Market sales and visits set new records in 2018

Recently, the public market was listed third in number of attendees of area attractions.

Jan 14th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Market

Blue Bat Kitchen Launches Brunch in the Third Ward

6. Blue Bat Kitchen Launches Brunch in the Third Ward

A cultural mash up of breakfast classics and global-inspired flavors, beginning January 19

Jan 16th, 2019 by Hospitality Democracy

The Hop Announces December Ridership Data

7. The Hop Announces December Ridership Data

2,453 – Average Daily Rides

Jan 15th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Uline Reveal New Stage Details

8. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Uline Reveal New Stage Details

The new stage will incorporate natural materials including locally-sourced lannon stone and cedar to integrate into the area’s lake-side setting.

Jan 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Sensenbrenner Reintroduces the Disability Integration Act

9. Sensenbrenner Reintroduces the Disability Integration Act

“I am proud to again sponsor the House version of this strong, bipartisan bill.”

Jan 15th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

Brian Hagedorn’s $20,000 Donor Threatened His Employees’ Livelihoods if President Obama Won 2012 Re-election

10. Brian Hagedorn’s $20,000 Donor Threatened His Employees’ Livelihoods if President Obama Won 2012 Re-election

Claimed There Would be ‘Personal Consequences’ in Email to Employees Mere Weeks Before Vote

Jan 16th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

