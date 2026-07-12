Plus: Coffee, cocktails and the return of Center Street Fish Market.

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Commuters on Walnut Street are familiar with the sight: a bumper-to-bumper line of cars circling the lot at Speed Queen BBQ, all waiting for their turn at the drive-up window.

Without the crowds, the modest restaurant building appears unassuming. But if its decades-long run is any indication, the payoff is worth the wait.

For nearly 70 years, workers have handed Styrofoam boxes heaped with hickory-smoked ribs, pork shoulder, fried fish and Southern-style sides through the restaurant’s service window. Next week, Speed Queen will mark its milestone anniversary by giving its time-tested menu a rest, instead offering a lineup of new items during service on Monday, July 13.

Giovanni Gillespie is the second-generation owner of Speed Queen. His mother, Betty, opened the restaurant with Leonard Partee in 1956, when she was 19 years old. Management recently shared an online tribute to the late founder, praising her “striking smile, quick wit and candor.”

“She is survived by more than just children and grandchildren, but in people’s memory of a woman who could light up any room. Who encouraged others to be better. Who gave more than she got,” the post continued. “As we celebrate 70 years, please take time to reflect on the most important thing — a legacy that a 19-year-old with a huge heart and radiant smile dreamt up.”

Speed Queen, located at 1130 W. Walnut St., is Milwaukee’s oldest continuously operating barbecue joint. The restaurant has been collecting memories and stories from customers through an online survey, with plans to consolidate and present submissions during the anniversary celebration.

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Speed Queen is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

‘Huge’ Cannabis Festival Planned in August

Canna Bloom Farmacy, which operates a dispensary and lounge in Walker’s Point, plans to host a large-scale festival next month centered on all things cannabis.

Rooted in Wisconsin will take place Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Washington County Fair Park in West Bend, featuring infused food and drink vendors, nine-hole disc golf, guest speakers, smoke lounges, artisan goods, and live music.

The all-day festival will also include a philanthropic component, with a dunk tank featuring local politicians to raise funds for charity.

Local sponsors include Urb, Sensi, Canna Bloom Farmacy, TerraSol, Hazy Dayz and 3 Tall Pines Farm. Tickets, both VIP and general admission, are available to purchase online.

Easy Tyger to Reopen Saturday

After a nearly four-month hiatus, Easy Tyger plans to reopen at 1230 E. Brady St. this weekend with one key change: The business best known for its ramen is pivoting to brunch service. In a departure from the restaurant’s former focus on Asian-American fusion, new offerings range from fried chicken and waffles to breakfast burritos and shakshouka. The menu also features eggs Benedict, open-faced breakfast sandwiches, salads and a savory brunch plate with poached eggs, strawberry balsamic jam, confit tomatoes and housemade basil ricotta. On the sweeter side, Easy Tyger will offer Banoffee French toast and stacks of pancakes topped with strawberries and Nutella or blueberry compote. Owner Nongluk “Nini” Trick said she’s eager to unveil the revamped menu, calling it “a great fit for Brady Street.”

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Slushy Vendor Eyes Sherman Phoenix

An upcoming addition to Sherman Phoenix Marketplace hopes to unite customers from all backgrounds over a mutual love of slushies. The frozen drinks will be available in a variety of flavors, including candy-topped and fruit-based versions, at Slush Shack, which is slated to open later this summer at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. “We’re working to cater to just about everybody,” said owner Artavia Logan, who also operates a podcast studio inside the marketplace. “I love the location and the fact that it’s surrounded by the community.” The concept grew out of Logan’s desire to expand offerings for children and youth at Sherman Phoenix while attracting more people to the marketplace.

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Downtown’s Trinity, Vagabond Sites For Sale

Two downtown properties are headed to market amid recent changes at Water Street Brewery Group, which operates businesses at both sites. Buildings at 125 E. Juneau Ave. and 1122 N. Edison St., home to Trinity Three Irish Pubs and Vagabond, will be listed by the Barry Company, according to a Wednesday release from the brokerage firm. The news comes just days after Vagabond announced plans to close later this month, ending a nearly 12-year run at its current location. Trinity, which houses three distinct bars — Gallagher’s, Duffy’s and Callen’s — plans to continue service as usual, pending a future sale. “These high-profile properties present unique opportunities for users and developers to acquire two of the most well-known sites in downtown Milwaukee,” the firm said in a statement.

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The Flying Chicken Could Open Near Airport

A new halal fast-food restaurant, Flying Chicken, could soon open near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The business, proposed for a 750-square-foot former car wash space adjacent to Airport Petroleum at 5979 S. Howell Ave., would specialize in broasted chicken, a cooking method that uses pressure-frying to create tender meat with a crisp outer shell. A sample menu features both original and spicy versions of the dish, served with a dinner roll, coleslaw and a choice of sauce. Additional offerings could include chicken wings and tenders, fish fry, rice platters, burgers and sandwiches such as gyros and cheesesteaks. The restaurant markets itself as 100% halal certified and plans to open daily for dine-in and carryout. It would also offer catering services, according to a license application.

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New Restaurant Proposed Near Marquette University

A new restaurant, DB’s in Da Kitchen, is proposed to open at 2121 W. Wells St., bringing sandwiches, pasta, chicken wings and more to a commercial space just west of Marquette University. Darick Bates is behind the concept, which currently operates as a catering business while also selling individual meals for pickup and delivery. Bates, a veteran fast-food worker, brings 10 years of kitchen experience to the new venture. At its future location, DB’s in Da Kitchen plans to offer a casual menu featuring burgers, tacos, fish sandwiches and chicken wings in flavors such as garlic Parmesan, Buffalo and lemon pepper. The restaurant would also serve loaded baked potatoes topped with seafood and steak, along with pastas including spicy garlic penne and jerk chicken Alfredo. Dinner plates could include smothered chicken, catfish and Salisbury steak.

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Fish and Chicken Restaurant Proposed For East Town

As Cathedral Square prepares for its annual Bastille Days festival, a new bar and restaurant is taking shape nearby. 80 Proof Milwaukee is slated to open at 782 N. Jefferson St., bringing a casual menu of seafood, sandwiches and chicken wings — plus alcoholic beverages — to a tavern-heavy block in East Town. Kenneth Mays would lead the business, citing several years of experience as the owner of Five Corner Fish Market at 6016 W. Lisbon Ave., which he has operated since 2023. According to a license application, 80 Proof would offer the same menu as the fish market, serving battered and fried catfish, perch, cod and shrimp, alongside chicken wings, po’ boys and Philly cheesesteaks. Starters and sides could include breaded mushrooms, fried okra, hush puppies and Jerk egg rolls, with desserts such as banana pudding and cheesecake also listed.

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Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge Wins ‘Timeless’ Award

Nearly nine decades have passed since Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge set up shop at the corner of S. 9th St. and W. Lapham Blvd. on Milwaukee’s South Side. There’s no arguing the bar is time-tested, but a judging committee recently took that one step further, declaring the establishment timeless. Bryant’s, at 1579 S. 9th St., beat out national competition to win the 2026 Timeless U.S. Award, making it the only Wisconsin bar ever to receive the honor. Owner John Dye, who took over Bryant’s in 2008, credited his “dedicated” employees for providing “a unique experience” to every guest who walks through the door. “We are so honored to receive a Timeless Award by Tales of the Cocktail, but this award wasn’t given to Bryant’s because it is a preserved relic,” Dye said in a statement. “Bryant’s is a vibrant part of Milwaukee and its legacy lives on because of our wonderful team.”

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Cafe Corazon Closing Bay View Location

Cafe Corazon will close its Bay View location by the end of summer, laying off more than two dozen employees in the process. Owners George and Wendy Mireles submitted a WARN notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on July 1, indicating plans to begin terminations in September. WARN, short for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, is a federal law requiring employers with 100 or more employees to provide advance written notice of certain plant closings and mass layoffs. Cafe Corazon does not meet that threshold but voluntarily submitted the notice. About 26 employees will be terminated as a result of the closure, according to the notice, though the Mireleses said they are working to help team members find positions at Cafe Corazon’s other locations. The company is not unionized.

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New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June

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New Owners Reviving Center Street Institution

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