Easy Tyger to Reopen Saturday

Brady Street ramen spot will end its nearly four-month hiatus this weekend, owner says

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After a nearly four-month hiatus, Easy Tyger plans to reopen at 1230 E. Brady St. this weekend with one key change: The business best known for its ramen is pivoting to brunch service.

In a departure from the restaurant’s former focus on Asian-American fusion, new offerings range from fried chicken and waffles to breakfast burritos and shakshouka.

The menu also features eggs Benedict, open-faced breakfast sandwiches, salads and a savory brunch plate with poached eggs, strawberry balsamic jam, confit tomatoes and housemade basil ricotta. On the sweeter side, Easy Tyger will offer Banoffee French toast and stacks of pancakes topped with strawberries and Nutella or blueberry compote.

Owner Nongluk “Nini” Trick said she’s eager to unveil the revamped menu, calling it “a great fit for Brady Street.”

But she did not elaborate on the restaurant’s abrupt closure, which began in late March and prompted speculation and controversy online. Former employees did not respond to interview requests.

“I just want to move forward with the new adventure that I have been thinking about for so long,” Trick told Urban Milwaukee in an interview.

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Trick opened Easy Tyger on New Year’s Eve 2015 with her then-business partner Dear Panyasopa. Originally a destination for international small plates, the restaurant eventually matured into a pan-Asian gastropub, offering shareable bao, blistered edamame and dumplings, alongside several varieties of its crowd-favorite ramen.

Trick is also a partner in Thai-Namite and is nearing the opening of a modern Thai restaurant, Wela, in the Historic Third Ward. Khemanong Kongsin, Rachataphoom Phonimdaeng and Somchok Sansawas are co-owners in the venture.

Starting July 11, Easy Tyger plans to operate Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving brunch only. Trick said she hopes to expand those hours once the restaurant is fully staffed.

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