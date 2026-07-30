Asian Food Festival Coming to Veterans Park

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A new-to-Milwaukee festival will bring Asian street food, beverages, handmade art and traditional performances to Veterans Park later this summer. The Minnesota-based Asian Street Food Night Market Festival will travel to the lakefront Aug. 22-23, setting up at 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., near the lagoon. Dozens of vendors representing cultures across Asia are expected to participate.

The festival was inspired by organizer Ka Vang‘s childhood trips to local night markets in Thailand. “It’s kind of similar to the state fair,” said Vang, who launched the inaugural event in Minnesota in 2022 with just 14 vendors in a restaurant parking lot. It has grown rapidly since then, with recent festivals drawing crowds of up to 30,000.

Vang, who moved to Eau Claire at age 10, felt a pull to bring the festival to her home state and said she saw Milwaukee as a natural choice for the festival’s expansion. “It’s close to a lot of Asian communities,” she said. “The festival isn’t just for food; it also brings our cultures together.”

Food will be the festival’s main draw, with more than 70 vendors offering pho, Korean corn dogs, baked goods and treats like tanghulu — crunchy, candy-coated fruit skewers. Many vendors will travel from out of state, Vang said, introducing Milwaukee diners to dishes and flavors that are not yet widely available in the city.

Attendees can also expect live music, dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, kids’ activities and retail vendors. A Pattaya-inspired thatched village will fill one area of the festival, featuring shaded seating and a “tropical atmosphere” modeled after the coastal city in Thailand.

Milwaukee’s robust Asian dining scene has expanded in recent years with new omakase experiences, a growing number of Burmese spots, fast-casual Korean restaurants and, most recently, its first Cambodian sandwich shop. The city is also home to regional and global events, such as Milwaukee Dumpling Fest, Phobruary and the Incredible India Festival.

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Vang said the market’s size, scope and focus on street food set it apart from others in the area. “I just wanted to bring something unique for street food, culture and community,” she said.

Though billed as a night market, the event will also operate during the day. The free festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 22 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 23. Drivers may have to pay for parking. If the Milwaukee debut is successful, Vang said she would consider extending the hours for future festivals.

Prospective vendors should contact asianstreetfoodnightmarket@gmail.com to submit an application before Aug. 5. For additional information, including details of past festivals, visit the event website or follow Asian Street Food Night Market Festival on social media.

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