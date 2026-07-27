State Revokes Brewing License for Liberal Provocateur Kirk Bangstad

Minocqua Brewing Company owner has until Aug. 4 to appeal decision he calls 'laughable.'

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Kirk Bangstad, the controversial liberal owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company, has had his brewer’s permit revoked by the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue confirmed to WPR that it had issued a notice of a brewer’s permit revocation for two Minocqua Brewing Company locations. The business has locations in Minocqua and in Madison.

“The business has until Aug. 4th to appeal and can operate during the appeal process,” the Department of Revenue wrote in an email.

Additionally, a notice of an alcohol beverage warehouse permit revocation was issued for one location, according to the department.

Bangstad, in a post online, claimed the DOR has been investigating for multiple months, and questioned the abilities of the investigator.

“As you can imagine, I’m not taking this lying down,” Bangstad said.

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In a factsheet on brewer’s permits, the DOR says the permit allows and controls the manufacture of beer at breweries; the bottling, packaging and storing of the product; restaurant operations; and sales to retailers.

Bangstad declined to comment, saying in an email message that WPR is not a reliable news outlet as a result of a profile of him the outlet published in early 2025.

Bangstad, who operated a liberal super PAC that he closed in June, has been politically polarizing. He blames the investigation leading to the notices on political motives.

He’s faced multiple lawsuits about his postings online, his use of campaign funds and was questioned by the FBI over comments made on Facebook after an alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

On the Minocqua Brewing Company Times Substack and on his social media, Bangstad has spoken openly about the notices.

Bangstad posted a picture to his Substack which he said shows an email claiming his alcohol beverage permits will be revoked.

Bangstad said the DOR is “trying to shut down the state’s most progressive brewery for violations that can only be described as laughable.”

He said in the post that he received the letter two weeks ago, and the brewery has tried to rectify issues identified by a DOR agent over six months.

Bangstad provided a chart explaining what violations were allegedly in the document from the DOR. Those include unauthorized running of a retail outlet, violation of shipping laws and untaxed beer possession in an unpermitted warehouse.

The DOR said it is dedicated to fair and consistent enforcement of alcohol beverage regulations in Wisconsin and takes action when the laws are not followed.

Bangstad, who admits to owing taxes to the state, says the “punishment doesn’t fit the ‘crime.’” He says the revocation is tied to organizations against his political leanings, and claims his beer has been boycotted by distributors and stores because of his political statements.

“Our brewery is very popular among progressives throughout the Upper Midwest because we actively fight against right-wing authoritarianism and corruption,” he wrote.

He further claims that far-right online posts had an impact on the investigation into the brewing company’s operations. Bangstad also claims his failed run for governor and other political activity influenced the investigation. He was critical of the administration of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

In another section, Bangstad claims his brewery was raided by the DOR, after his run for governor, and says the beer he created in Illinois was confiscated.

“We’re going to fight the state of Wisconsin tooth and nail, and once again, they’ll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us,” he said

State revokes brewing license for liberal provocateur Kirk Bangstad was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.