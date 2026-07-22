David Crowley Revealed To Have Secret Twitter Account With Crude Messages

His campaign denies he authored worst messages, but offers no hard evidence.

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David Crowley has gone from the anointed Democrat on Saturday to the political doghouse on Wednesday.

Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive who relaunched his campaign for Wisconsin governor over the weekend with an endorsement from Gov. Tony Evers, was revealed to have a semi-anonymous social media account filled with crude posts about women, race and LGBTQ people.

NBC News first reported on the account Wednesday.

The X (formerly Twitter) account operated under the handle @No_pork_plz and the name “Dirt McGirk.” It was created in 2010 and remained active through 2014, when Crowley was 28 years old. He is now 40 years old.

Crowley’s campaign denied that he wrote the offensive posts, but confirmed that other posts on the account were his.

“David was one of many people who had access to this Twitter account more than a decade and a half ago,” a campaign spokesperson said. “He did not write or post the problematic content in question.”

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The account was most active around Crowley’s birthday in 2010, with the poster following a timeline of a first-person account of celebrating a birthday on May 14, when Crowley turned 24.

At least one of the posts clearly identifies the poster as Crowley.

“Follow No_pork_plz for those who don’t know it’s DC aka David bka Dirty or black ass dude hahaha… just STFU and follow #reweet,” says one 2010 post.

The account’s biography is “A different side of me…”

“Ok don’t get offended by my tweets… They may seem a lil ou of character but lets face it… You don’t know me anyways *Jaeezy Laugh*,” says another.

“That’s just NASTY!!! I wouldn’t fuck her with YOUR dick!!!! #slapyourself,” says a May 25, 2010 post.

“Only n—-s like you have #gaythoughts LOL fuggin tambourine player LOL,” says the account to another user on May 29.

Newer posts referenced Crowley’s public Twitter account, @DavidCrowleyWI, including retweets from that account in 2014.

Most of the posts were mundane observations about work and daily life. Others were a bit different.

“I love kicking it with drunk women!!!!” one post said.

The campaign said the account was created by “10 to 12” people with the intent to promote clubs, but no such promotion exists. There also are no posts clearly identifying anyone else who used the account.

Crowley’s campaign acknowledged that he personally used the account to discuss believing he had fathered a child before learning that the baby was not his. He continues to raise the child, though she is not his biological daughter, as he first believed.

“David did post on the page about his paternity history, which he has publicly spoken about in the past,” the spokesperson said. “Bottom line: David strongly condemns the language used on the page and the people who know him recognize he would never say these things.”

Crowley issued a similar statement in response.

“The people who know me will be the first to tell you that I would never say these things,” Crowley said. “Bottom line: I strongly condemn the language used in these posts from a decade and a half ago.”

The revelation comes just days after Crowley reentered the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Crowley suspended his campaign in early July and endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, but reversed course after Rodriguez ended her campaign amid questions about its financial reports. Crowley formally relaunched his campaign Saturday at an event at 3rd Street Market Hall, where Evers endorsed him again.

The endorsement appeared to immediately establish Crowley as a leading Democratic candidate, rivaling Francesca Hong and Mandela Barnes.

The Democratic primary is Aug. 11.