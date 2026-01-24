Phobruary Returns To Silver City With High Stakes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two southside restaurants, Vientiane Noodle Shop and Thai Bar-B-Que, will participate in the 13th annual Phobruary. The month-long dining initiative celebrates Vietnamese cuisine and culture while uplifting family-owned businesses.

This year’s event, running Feb. 2 through the 28, carries added significance as it comes just months before the scheduled start of a multi-phase rebuilding of National Avenue, and thus carries extra significance for participants, said JoAnna Bautch, executive director of VIA CDC, the nonprofit organizer of Phobruary.

“During times of disruption, small businesses feel it first,” Bautch said in a statement. “Choosing to dine locally during this time is a simple but meaningful way to show up for the family-owned restaurants that give our neighborhoods their character and keep our local economy strong.”

One business, Shalom Puerto Rican Restaurant, has already exited its National Avenue location, anticipating challenges related to upcoming construction. La Chinampa, a Mexican restaurant, is slated to fill the space.

City officials and neighborhood leaders are also bracing for the project, and have proposed potential methods to keep businesses afloat during the multi-year reconstruction. See Urban Milwaukee’s earlier reporting for details.

Ongoing initiatives like Phobruary offer support by encouraging local dining and, hopefully, return visits. “Phobruary strengthens neighborhood businesses and reinforces the economic vitality of the Silver City neighborhood,” VIA CDC shared in a news release.

During the month, Vientiane Noodle Shop will offer $8 bowls of beef or meatball pho, and Thai Bar-B-Que will serve $8 bowls of steak pho, with additional specials on egg rolls, crab rangoons and chicken fried rice. Promotions are available for dine-in only.

VIA CDC will host giveaways during the event, offering six customers the opportunity to win a $25 gift card to one of the participating restaurants. QR codes for entry will be placed on tables.

Vientiane is located at 3422 W. National Ave. and opens Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thai Bar-B-Que, 3417 W. National Ave., opens Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Phobruary is about more than food,” Bautch said. “It’s about honoring culture, celebrating resilience and investing in the local businesses that make Milwaukee’s near South Side so vibrant.”

For additional details, visit VIA CDC’s website or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.