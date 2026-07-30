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Summer is flying by, but even though it’s already August, there’s still plenty going on in Milwaukee to check out this weekend. Bronzeville Week will celebrate Black culture, history and art at various spots throughout town, and Wisconsin IPA Fest will have breweries competing for the No. 1 spot. Find your new nostalgic fit at the Wisconsin Vintage Fest, and bring your dog to the Boerner Botanical Gardens for Dog Day.

August 1: Wisconsin IPA Fest

Dozens of breweries will compete for the title of best IPA at the 10th annual Wisconsin IPA Fest at Third Space Brewing Company. Guests will be treated to unlimited samples of hundreds of Wisconsin-brewed beers. Don’t like IPAs? That’s okay, the event will feature many different styles to try. After you’ve had your fill, cast your vote for your favorite and help them win the People’s Choice Award. The event will also feature food courtesy of Tots on the Street, Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds and Sweet Smoke BBQ. General admission tickets are $57.95 and can be purchased on Third Space Brewing’s website.

August 1-8: Bronzeville Week

Bronzeville Week, the city of Milwaukee’s annual celebration of Black culture, history and art is back and will feature a packed week of events around town. On Saturday, participate in the HaRUNBe 5K Walk/Run and then check out some live music at the Royal Rhythm Experience. On Sunday, the Bronzeville Cultural Arts Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the stretch of North Ave. between N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 7th St. For a complete list of Bronzeville Week happenings, check out the City of Milwaukee’s website.

August 1: Black Arts Fest

Celebrating Black heritage and creativity since 2018, Black Arts Fest will once again take over the Henry Maier Festival Park with the theme “Unity & Community.” This year’s theme will highlight togetherness, wellness and community while putting Black artists, musicians, makers and more in the spotlight. The festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and will feature a Michael Jackson tribute performance, tons of food and the “largest festival dance line.” For more information, visit the Black Arts Fest MKE website.

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August 1: ‘The Odd-yssey

Everyone’s talking about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, but what if Odysseus instead washed up on the shores of Lake Michigan and attempted to navigate the city of Milwaukee? That’s the plot of Interchange Theater’s Odd-yssey, a spoof on the classic Greek tale. The show promises to feature some of Milwaukee’s best improvisers and will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at its theater at 628 N. 10th St. Admission is $10.

August 2: Wisconsin Vintage Fest

Whether you’re shopping for nostalgia or rare finds, Wisconsin Vintage Fest could be your one-stop shop. More than 80 vendors will set up shop at the Harley-Davidson to sell clothing, media, furniture and more. The event will also feature unique Harley-Davidson photo opportunities and live screen printing. Wisconsin Vintage Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum and is free to attend.

August 2: Dog Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Have you ever been strolling through the Boerner Botanical Gardens and thought to yourself, “The only thing that could make this better was if my dog was here?” Well, for one day only, the Boerner Botanical Gardens will be pet-friendly. Bring your leashed dog along for an event that will feature pet-focused vendors and activities, pet photography, food trucks and more. Have your furry friend take on the ALT Dog Run Lure Course and enjoy some live music together courtesy of the GIL Jazz Combo. Dog Day will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission is $6.