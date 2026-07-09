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It’s going to be too hot to leave the house next week, so make sure you get out there this weekend and check out all of the outdoor festivals taking place. Transport yourself to Europe with Bastille Days and Festa Italiana, and check out thousands of works of art at the Whitefish Bay Art Fest. Grab a vintage swimsuit to cool off at the Milwaukee Time Travelers Vintage Expo, and watch teams race against one another at the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival.

July 9-12: Bastille Days

You can hang out at the Eiffel Tower without a plane ticket or passport this weekend as Bastille Days takes over Cathedral Square Park. The festival is one of the largest celebrations of French culture in the country and will feature live music, an international marketplace, French and Cajun cuisine and more. Participate in the popular Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk, and snap a selfie in front of a replica of the Eiffel Tower. Bastille Days will run from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Bastille Days website.

July 10-12: Festa Italiana

Get your cannoli on at the Henry Maier Festival Park in celebration of Festa Italiana, where everyone, regardless of their roots, is invited to become a part of a big Italian family. Attendees can expect live music, plenty of food, vendors and more. Participate in a Bocce Ball tournament and cannoli eating contest, and explore the Italian Heritage Exhibit. Be sure to check out the Best Sauce competition, where the festival will determine who makes the best homemade Italian red sauce in Milwaukee. Festa Italiana will run from 5 p.m to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. For more info, visit the Festa Italiana website.

July 11-12: Whitefish Bay Art Fest

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Check out the work of over 100 juried artists showing off their paintings, jewelry, photographs and more at the two-day Whitefish Bay Art Fest. The event will feature thousands of works of art and will feature food, beverages and family-friendly activities such as face painting. The Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

July 11: Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

Watch as teams of over 20 paddlers race beautifully crafted dragon boats at the Henry Maier Festival Park as part of the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival. Guests can both participate and spectate while also enjoying an opening ceremony featuring a Dragon Dance as well as food vendors, community exhibits, cultural ceremonies and more. The festival will kick off at 10 a.m. For more information and to register to race, visit the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival website.

July 11: Riverwest Food Truck Rally

Gathering Place Brewing Company is hosting the Riverwest Food Truck Rally, where guests can sample bites from Heirloom, MKE Bento and Off Shore. The rally also serves as a beer release for the brewery. Guests can try Gathering Place Brewing’s new Painted Canyon Mexican Amber Lager and Koldisch Gold IPA brews. The rally is free to attend and will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food will be served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 11: Milwaukee Time Travelers Vintage Expo

The Time Travelers Vintage Expo is bringing vintage goods throughout the country and will be making a stop in Milwaukee this weekend at the Baird Center. Guests can shop vintage clothing, handmade goods, furniture and more. Over 70 vendors will set up shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is $10 in advance or $12 day of. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Time Travelers Vintage Expo website.