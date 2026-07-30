The Crab Shack Expanding to Bay View

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The Seafood Shack, a local chain specializing in po’boys, crab boils and fried catfish, is again poised for growth, with plans to open a new location in a former tavern on Milwaukee’s South Side.

Owner Tyseria Griffin recently submitted a proposal for The Seafood Shack Cocktail Lounge at 3954 S. Howell Ave. The building was previously home to Pat’s Niche Pub and Grub, which closed in 2022. A college student-focused cafe, Precious Vibes, was later slated for the space, but never came to fruition. Most recently, Miss Cherrie’s Childcare Center explored plans for the site.

Its incoming tenant would expand both the neighborhood’s food scene and The Seafood Shack’s local footprint, which has fluctuated in recent years. The business’s Wauwatosa location shuttered in March 2024, followed by its South Milwaukee flagship in June 2025. An East Side outlet at 2336 N. Farwell Ave. remains open.

Griffin aims to launch the new restaurant, which would include a full cocktail program, this fall. A proposed menu lists catfish, perch, cod, shrimp skewers and crab kebabs alongside handhelds such as po’boys and fish tacos. Appetizers could include seafood nachos and oysters Rockefeller. The Seafood Shack also plans to serve brunch, featuring options like catfish and grits, salmon grilled cheese and waffle breakfast sandwiches.

Featured cocktails are not noted in the proposal; however, the Farwell Avenue location is known for its lemon drops and margarita flights.

The 2,400-square-foot Howell Avenue space includes a bar and dining area with a total capacity of 99, Griffin noted in the application. In addition to food and drink, she has requested permission to host DJs, karaoke and dancing. Given city approval, the business also plans to offer darts, amusement machines and hookah service.

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A license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. The business’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from noon to midnight and Friday through Saturday from noon to 2 a.m.

Griffin did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

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