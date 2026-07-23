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In true Milwaukee summer fashion, there are tons of festivals to check out this weekend. Put some air in those bicycle tires and check out the Riverwest 24, Milwaukee’s iconic 24-hour bike race and neighborhood celebration; get in touch with Milwaukee’s German roots at German Fest Milwaukee; and enjoy live music along a closed-off section of Brady Street as part of the annual Brady Street Festival.

July 24-25: Riverwest 24

The Riverwest 24, also known as “The People’s Holiday,” will bring cyclists of all skill levels together for a 24-hour bike race and neighborhood celebration. While it is currently too late to sign up for the actual race, everyone is encouraged to ride along the route at their own comfort level. From 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday, there will be much to see and do throughout Riverwest, with a variety of activities and live entertainment occurring throughout the event at various businesses. Be sure to check out the Riverwest 24 MishMash Fest hosted outside of Art Bar and Wonderland and don’t forget to wear your helmet!

July 24-26: German Fest

A beloved cultural event in Milwaukee since 1981, German Fest Milwaukee will bring authentic German food, music, dance and more to the Henry Maier Festival Park. Watch live polka performances while enjoying traditional German bites like pretzels, strudels and spankerferkel. Learn more about Milwaukee’s German heritage at a variety of cultural exhibits, and participate in the keg toss competition or German Fest 5K run. German Fest will run from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the German Fest website.

July 25: Brady Street Fest

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Milwaukee’s street festival lineup continues with Brady Street Festival, a neighborhood party that will feature three stages of all-ages entertainment, local food, vendors and more on a closed-off section of Brady St. Live music on each stage will kick off at noon and attendees can expect to see performances by local favorites Social Cig, Wave Chappelle, Wire & Nail and more. Brady Street Festival is free to attend and will run from noon to 11 p.m.

July 25-26: WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show

Don’t panic if you hear some insanely loud jets fly near your home – the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show is returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront. This free event is celebrating its 20th year, bringing thousands of guests together to watch groups like the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force perform aerial acrobatics above Lake Michigan. The event will also feature waterskiing, skydiving, jet skiing and more. And if you get hungry, a lineup of food vendors such as Bel Air and Pierogi R Us will be on site. The WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. For more information, visit the event’s website.

July 25: Milwaukee Brew & Spirits

What was once one of Wisconsin’s most popular craft beer festivals has expanded its offerings and is now a craft beer, craft cocktail and THC beverage festival. Find your new favorite drink at the Milwaukee Brew & Spirits festival, where a general admission ticket gets you unlimited samples and a commemorative glass. Guests can also participate in giant lawn games and enjoy performances by the Jason D. Pettit Band and a live DJ. The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the Milwaukee Brew & Spirits website for more information, including details about the festival’s afterparty.

July 26: Shakespeare in the Park

Optimist Theatre is putting on its summer tradition of free outdoor Shakespeare performances at a variety of parks throughout Milwaukee County. This weekend, the theatre will perform at the Blatz Pavilion at Lincoln Park. The theatre will put on two performances: Richard III and The Merry Wives of Windsor. The first will kick off at 2 p.m. and the latter will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee County website.