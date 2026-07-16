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Hopefully the air quality in Milwaukee improves over the next couple of days because this weekend is packed with events you won’t want to miss.

Gallery Night MKE will turn businesses throughout Milwaukee into miniature galleries and venues, and Milwaukee Frida Fest will put local artists in the spotlight. Incredible India Fest will bring traditional Indian food, art, performances and more to Henry Maier Festival Park, and Milwaukee band Rainbow Cobra is celebrating the release of its new album.

July 17-18: Gallery Night MKE

Bars, restaurants and storefronts throughout Milwaukee will transform into miniature art galleries and venues as part of Gallery Night MKE. For two days, explore the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown areas as businesses feature live performances, art galleries and art sales. For more information, including an interactive map, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

July 18: Incredible India Festival

The second annual Incredible India Festival is bringing the food, entertainment and fashion of India to Milwaukee’s lakefront. The sophomore edition of the festival promises to be even bigger than its debut, with extended festival hours, more performances and more food. Guests can enjoy traditional Indian games, watch a fashion showcase, get henna tattoos and much more. Incredible India Festival will take place at the Henry Maier Festival Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit the Sanskriti website.

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July 18-19: Milwaukee Frida Fest

Milwaukee’s annual celebration of legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo returns to The Farmhouse Paint & Sip for a two-day festival. The event aims to promote artists in Southeastern Wisconsin and features local vendors, live music, interactive art exhibits and more. Guests can take painting classes, participate in a Frida Kahlo lookalike contest, show their moves in dance contests and more. Milwaukee Frida Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

July 19: Rainbow Cobra Record Release Show

Milwaukee rock ‘n’ roll band Rainbow Cobra is celebrating the release of its new album Nothing’s Free with a show at Cactus Club. The album will feature 11 new songs from the band including lead single “SISTER MICHAEL.” Rainbow Cobra will receive opening support from Milwaukee punk rockers Poor Ridley and emo band Teenage Ice Age. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of show. You can learn more about Rainbow Cobra by reading Urban Milwaukee’s coverage of the band’s 2023 EP Asleep at the Wheel.

July 19-26: South Milwaukee Heritage Days

South Milwaukee Heritage Days will bring a week’s worth of scheduled activities to the South Milwaukee area, starting with Friends of Grant Park Art Fair, where artists of varying mediums will showcase and sell their works at Grant Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the week, South Milwaukee Heritage Days will feature golf outings, an ice cream social and the South Milwaukee Heritage Days Parade. For more information and for a full schedule, visit the South Milwaukee Heritage Days website.

July 19: Milwaukee Armenian Fest

Celebrate Armenian culture at the St. John the Baptist Armenian Church as part of Milwaukee Armenian Fest. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the fest will feature traditional Armenian music, dance, products for sale and more, and guests can enjoy traditional Armenian food items like kabobs, spinach beoreg and lahmajoun. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Armenian Fest website.