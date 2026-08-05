Judges Select Sporkies and Drinkies Winners

The competition was tough. Birria 'bombs' and smoke-infused spritz will headline 2026 fair.

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A panel of prominent regional foodies gathered at Wisconsin State Fair Park Tuesday afternoon to sample their way through this year’s Sporkies and Drinkies finalists.

The group, which included local influencers, a Chicago-based writer, the head of Milwaukee’s tourism bureau and others, downed bites of breaded crawfish, chewed on chicharrones and slurped up swamp juice before crowning the winners of the 2026 competition.

Fiesta Grill & Cantina walked away with top Sporkies honors for its Birria Flamin’ Bombs, while Old Fashioned Sipper Club’s citrusy Tilt-a-Spritz claimed the Drinkies title.

With oversized golden trophies now in hand, the vendors and their fellow finalists can resume preparations for the fair, which runs from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 16.

The Birria Flamin’ Bombs are made with slow-cooked beef, cilantro, onion and melted mozzarella cheese, rolled into golf ball-sized spheres and coated with seasoned breadcrumbs — not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust, as some judges inferred from the title. Orders come with two birria bombs each, alongside consommé and creamy chipotle aioli for dipping.

“I eat a lot of birria, and the flavors were spot on with juicy meat,” said judge Jen Billock, a Chicago-based freelance writer and author. “The consommé tasted like it had been brewing all day.”

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Judge Derica Williams of Fox6 praised the “delicate crunch” of the bombs, while Jim Villa, CEO of CREDA Wisconsin, called the accompanying sauces “exceptional” and said he’d be willing to wait in line for the dish “multiple times.”

“The presentation is beautiful,” added influencer Lillwaukee. “The meat in there is not dry at all, it’s very juicy.”

Fiesta Grill & Cantina beat out six additional entries in its category, including Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds from Saz’s BBQ, the Porky Puff from Bud Pavilion, Tinga Tango Chicharrones from Blue Moon Tavern at the Park, Deep-Fried Horchata Balls from Badger Bites and Exotic Meat Grill’s Bayou Crunch Cup. WürstBar’s Cream City Cone was runner-up, and Al Pastor Pizza from Charlie’s Pizza received a third-place nod.

Billock was also a fan of the Cream City Cone, a buttery, cone-shaped soft pretzel filled with bratwurst, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and melted cheddar, dipped in dill pickle mustard and topped with a breaded white cheddar cheese curd.

“I loved the portability of it and how very Wisconsin it was,” she said. “I think that dish truly represents the state.”

In the Drinkies competition, Old Fashioned Sipper Club beat out three other beverages with its Tilt-a-Spritz, made from a blend of ruby grapefruit and key lime juices and ginger beer infused with hickory smoke and torched rosemary.

“The winning drink was such a fun experience,” Billock said of the spritz, which arrived at the judges table sealed in a smoke box. “Who doesn’t want a little mystical whimsy with their beverage?”

Hot Honey Chicken Lemonade from Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick was a close second, Billock said. “I don’t normally like boba but this one had a nice honey flavor.”

Also serving as judges were Christopher DeAngelo Gilbert, described as an “artistic ambassador for the 414,” and Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith.

All entries in the 2026 Sporkies and Drinkies competition will be identified with a sticker at their State Fair location. Winners will display a 13-foot spork or straw-shaped statue in front of their stalls. A map to each finalist is available to view online.

For a full list of fair food and drink options, visit the Wisconsin State Fair website.