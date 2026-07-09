Slushy Vendor Eyes Sherman Phoenix

Slush Shack is slated to join the marketplace in the coming weeks with a family-friendly menu of frozen drinks and snacks.

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An upcoming addition to Sherman Phoenix Marketplace hopes to unite customers from all backgrounds over a mutual love of slushies.

The frozen drinks will be available in a variety of flavors, including candy-topped and fruit-based versions, at Slush Shack, which is slated to open later this summer at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

“We’re working to cater to just about everybody,” said owner Artavia Logan, who also operates a podcast studio inside the marketplace. “I love the location and the fact that it’s surrounded by the community.”

The concept grew out of Logan’s desire to expand offerings for children and youth at Sherman Phoenix while attracting more people to the marketplace.

“I do a lot community-wise,” she said. “With the restaurant, I’m hoping to bring everybody together and bridge a lot of gaps in the community.”

A proposed menu for Slush Shack, included with a license application, features classic slushies like Grape Drip and Green Apple Slap, as well as frozen drinks made with fruit juice instead of syrup.

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The counter-service business would also serve snacks such as pizza slices, Polish sausage, loaded nachos, salad flights and baked potatoes — regular or sweet — stuffed with chopped bacon, chives, sour cream and melted cheese. Vegetarian and vegan options are planned.

Beyond food and drink, advocacy and education are central to the business, which Logan said will include a nonprofit arm dedicated to academic programming. She hopes to partner with the Wisconsin Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, which helps people with disabilities find employment.

Logan’s food industry experience extends beyond restaurant operations. She also hosts MKE Foodie Fest, a free community event showcasing local vendors. An upcoming installment will take place at Sherman Phoenix on July 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with more than two dozen participating businesses.

A second family-friendly event led by Logan will take over the building July 18.

Different Abilities, Same Love will host its Community Connect and resource fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, which will include an awareness walk, vendors and game stations, is intended to support families with members who have special needs.

A license application for Slush Shack is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business plans to host its soft opening in late July or early August. Proposed hours of operation for Slush Shack are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Sherman Phoenix is a multi-tenant entrepreneurial hub that opened in 2018. The building is home to food and beverage vendors including Baked Dreams, Cinnabar Nutrition, Just4U Catering and Richmond’s Food For Your Soul, along with beauty, wellness and art businesses and other service providers.

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