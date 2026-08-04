Sports Bar Proposed For Silver Spring Drive

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A new sports bar and lounge could soon be spreading cheer on Milwaukee’s North Side. Happy Jack’s is proposed to open at 3500 W. Silver Spring Dr., filling a corner tavern building that has been vacant for nearly a decade.

Owner Elba Lopez submitted a license application for the business in April, outlining plans to create an environment “where everyone is welcome.”

Lopez hopes to encourage community engagement by forming dart and pool teams at the establishment, which has also requested permission to offer a jukebox, three amusement machines and dancing for patrons.

A proposed drink menu features a selection of macrobrews, classic cocktails and wine, alongside nonalcoholic options such as energy drinks and soda. Happy Jack’s, advertised as a “house beer,” is also included.

The business would also offer frozen pizza and plans to cook and grill food outdoors, according to the application, though specific menu items are not identified.

A floor plan shows the 2,250-square-foot tavern space with two pool tables, a dance floor and a designated gaming area, alongside table, bar and lounge-style seating options. The current application does not indicate any plans for outdoor seating.

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The 1925 tavern building formerly operated as Mike’s Place, which shut down after its owner, Mike Patton, was shot and killed inside the establishment in 2016. A jury in 2018 found Michael Cooper guilty of the homicide, according to online court records.

As of late July, signage and awnings for Mike’s Place remained installed at the Silver Spring Drive building. Manuel and Maria Godoy are the property owners.

A proposed opening date was originally set for mid-June; however, Happy Jack’s is still awaiting city approval. Proposed hours of operation for the business are 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Lopez did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

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