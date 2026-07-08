The Flying Chicken Could Open Near Airport

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A new halal fast-food restaurant, Flying Chicken, could soon open near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The business, proposed for a 750-square-foot former car wash space adjacent to Airport Petroleum at 5979 S. Howell Ave., would specialize in broasted chicken, a cooking method that uses pressure-frying to create tender meat with a crisp outer shell.

A sample menu features both original and spicy versions of the dish, served with a dinner roll, coleslaw and a choice of sauce. Additional offerings could include chicken wings and tenders, fish fry, rice platters, burgers and sandwiches such as gyros and cheesesteaks.

The restaurant markets itself as 100% halal certified and plans to open daily for dine-in and carryout. It would also offer catering services, according to a license application.

Flying Chicken has no plans to serve alcohol.

Khadija Inayat, licensee for both Flying Chicken and the gas station, cites five years of industry experience in the application. The restaurant’s registered agent, Shahzad Ahmad, also brings a business background, having opened the nearby Baithak of Punjab in 2025.

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The Flying Chicken proposal is the latest of several changes in the surrounding area. The Airport Lounge, a strip club at 5881 S. Howell Ave., closed earlier this month after more than 40 years. Another business, The Terminal, is moving forward with plans for a banquet hall at 5917 S. Howell Ave. after receiving an endorsement from the Licenses Committee last week.

A license application for Flying Chicken is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business’s proposed hours of operation are daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Inayat did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

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